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List of Gems and Jewellery Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of gems and jewellery companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on gems and jewellery stocks here.

Gems and Jewellery Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
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  • Bank (PSU)
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  • Cables
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  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
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  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
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  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
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  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sky Gold and Diamonds		718.0025.503.68239.77
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		170.505.103.083.75
Thangamayil Jewellery		5276.00126.802.4627.13
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0012.002.012222.99
P N Gadgil Jewellers		642.406.701.0536.28
PC Jeweller		9.780.080.827397.94
Motisons Jewellers		13.950.060.43366.73
Senco Gold		388.50-1.35-0.35122.78
Rajesh Exports		84.20-0.33-0.397.70
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		821.00-5.20-0.63356.40
Renaissance Global		121.30-0.85-0.709.27
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238.24
Goldiam International		372.15-3.80-1.01306.34
D P Abhushan		1438.80-17.70-1.220.30
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Gems and Jewellery sector stocks today are Sky Gold and Diamonds (up 3.68%) and Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers (up 3.08%). On the other hand, the top losers include D P Abhushan (down 1.22%) and Goldiam International (down 1.01%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Gems and Jewellery sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Gems and Jewellery Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Tata India Consumer Fund7.87Titan Company10.32
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund7.84Titan Company4.85
UTI India Consumer Fund7.42Titan Company6.55
Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund7.17Titan Company2.26

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