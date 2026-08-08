Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of gems and jewellery companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on gems and jewellery stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|718.00
|25.50
|3.68
|239.77
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|170.50
|5.10
|3.08
|3.75
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|5276.00
|126.80
|2.46
|27.13
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|12.00
|2.01
|2222.99
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|642.40
|6.70
|1.05
|36.28
|PC Jeweller
|9.78
|0.08
|0.82
|7397.94
|Motisons Jewellers
|13.95
|0.06
|0.43
|366.73
|Senco Gold
|388.50
|-1.35
|-0.35
|122.78
|Rajesh Exports
|84.20
|-0.33
|-0.39
|7.70
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|821.00
|-5.20
|-0.63
|356.40
|Renaissance Global
|121.30
|-0.85
|-0.70
|9.27
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38.24
|Goldiam International
|372.15
|-3.80
|-1.01
|306.34
|D P Abhushan
|1438.80
|-17.70
|-1.22
|0.30
The top gainers among the Gems and Jewellery sector stocks today are Sky Gold and Diamonds (up 3.68%) and Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers (up 3.08%). On the other hand, the top losers include D P Abhushan (down 1.22%) and Goldiam International (down 1.01%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Gems and Jewellery sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|7.87
|Titan Company
|10.32
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|7.84
|Titan Company
|4.85
|UTI India Consumer Fund
|7.42
|Titan Company
|6.55
|Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund
|7.17
|Titan Company
|2.26