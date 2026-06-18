India’s gems and jewellery exports fell 2.49% in May to $2,047.89 million, with plain gold jewellery shipments down nearly 15% as record-high gold prices and a shortage of gold for factories hurt export production. Despite this, a Nuvama report added that the same price rise helped jewellery shops at home report some of their best sales in years.

Exports slip as gold supply tightens

India’s total gems and jewellery exports fell 2.49% in May to $2,047.89 million, from $2,100.21 million in the same month last year, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The biggest drag was plain gold jewellery, where exports dropped 14.75% to $758.44 million. GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said three things were behind the fall: gold prices were too high, there was not enough gold available for factories to make jewellery for export, and banks were facing regulatory hurdles in supplying gold to manufacturers.

“We have taken up this matter with the government and are hopeful of a positive resolution,” Bhansali said as per a PTI report.

The amount of gold used in export production fell to an estimated 11 tonnes in April–May 2026, from around 14 tonnes in the same two months a year ago, which is approximately a drop of over 21%. Gold prices in the same period averaged $4,723.88 per troy ounce, nearly 46% higher than a year earlier.

However, exports of studded gold jewellery, which include pieces with diamonds or gemstones, rose 1.79% to $463.57 million, helped by India’s trade agreements with other countries. Cut and polished diamonds grew 3.31% to $980.73 million, lab-grown diamonds rose nearly 26% to $101.50 million, and silver jewellery exports grew 14.73% to $97.39 million.

Domestic retailers post strong quarter despite headwinds

Back home, jewellery retailers had a strong January–March quarter. A Nuvama Research report on Q4FY26 results found that most listed jewellers reported sharp revenue growth, driven by gold prices rising over 80% from a year ago and strong demand from weddings and festivals.

Titan, which Nuvama rated as its top pick in the sector, grew revenue 45% in the quarter. The number of customers buying from Titan rose 8%. Its Tanishq stores reported same-store sales growth of 50%. Kalyan Jewellers grew 68%, P N Gadgil jumped 126% on the back of Gudi Padwa and Foundation Day sales, Bluestone grew 48%, and Sky Gold rose 80.6%.

“Driven by weddings and festivals, jewellery demand has maintained a steady momentum in Q4FY26 despite an 80 per cent-plus surge in gold prices,” the Nuvama report said.

How buyers are adjusting to high gold prices

Many customers have moved toward lighter pieces and lower-purity gold, like 9 karat, 14 karat, and 18 karat, to keep their bills manageable. Others have shifted away from jewellery altogether, buying gold bars and coins as an investment instead. P N Gadgil said bars and coins made up 40% of its sales in the quarter. Titan’s coin sales more than tripled compared to a year ago, though the company noted this hurt its profit margins, since coins earn less than jewellery.

Exchanging old gold for new jewellery also became far more popular. At Senco Gold, old gold exchanges accounted for about 50% of quarterly revenue. At Thangamayil, the share of sales coming from gold exchanges jumped from a historical average of around 25% to 50–60% of total sales.

Titan has actively pushed customers toward its old gold exchange scheme, with about half its gold now coming from customer exchanges rather than fresh imports.

Big sales, but profits did not always keep up

High revenues did not always mean higher profits because several retailers saw their margins squeezed because the mix of what they sold shifted toward lower-profit products like gold coins and bars, and away from higher-profit studded jewellery, the report noted.

Titan’s jewellery profit margin fell to 10.5 % in the quarter, from 11.9$ a year earlier. P N Gadgil’s gross margin dropped by 2.3 percentage points to 9.7%, partly because it spent Rs 40–45 crore on promotions and discounts. Bluestone’s gross profit, setting aside a one-time inventory gain of Rs 52.4 crore, was down about 2.9 percentage points as its studded jewellery sales shrank as a share of total revenue.

However, Thangamayil’s operating margin widened by 3.51 percentage points to 7.84%, as its high sales meant fixed costs were spread over more revenue. DP Abhushan improved its full-year operating margin by 2.34 percentage points to 7.61%.

A new problem: The import duty hike

The government recently raised the import duty on gold from 6% to 15%. The stated aim is to reduce the amount of gold India is importing, which has been widening the country’s trade deficit. But the move has added to the challenges both for domestic retailers and for exporters.

For domestic shops, companies expect demand to slow in the near term, especially during Adhik Maas, a period considered inauspicious for buying gold, which ran from May 16 to June 15. To work around higher prices and duties, retailers are pushing customers harder to exchange old gold rather than buy new.

Nuvama Research stated that for every 1% rise in price, gold volumes fall by 0.3–0.5%. On that basis, the 9% effective increase from the duty hike and related charges could pull volumes down by 3–5% over the next quarter or two.

For exporters, the duty hike has made an already difficult situation harder. GJEPC’s Bhansali said the gold supply problem through banking channels is still unresolved, and the council is pressing the government for a fix.

Most companies said they expect demand to recover once the short-term disruptions settle.