Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Khazanchi Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHAZANCHI JEWELLERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Khazanchi Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹735.90 Closed
0.59₹ 4.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Khazanchi Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹729.00₹737.90
₹735.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹577.00₹799.50
₹735.90
Open Price
₹729.50
Prev. Close
₹731.55
Volume
28,750

Source: Dion Global

Khazanchi Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khazanchi Jewellers has gained 23.35% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Khazanchi Jewellers has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Khazanchi Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khazanchi Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5708.72708.98
10687.11696.84
20656.68676.47
50637.51656.76
100652.66660.76
200692.39661.17

Source: Dion Global

Khazanchi Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khazanchi Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Khazanchi Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTKhazanchi Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On 13/08/2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTKhazanchi Jewellers - Shareholder Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTKhazanchi Jewellers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTKhazanchi Jewellers - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 13, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTKhazanchi Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Khazanchi Jewellers

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911TN1996PLC034918 and registration number is 034918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2049.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarachand Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Goutham
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rithika Bohra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naressh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanuj Susilkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Khazanchi Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of Khazanchi Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹735.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khazanchi Jewellers?

The Khazanchi Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khazanchi Jewellers?

The market cap of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹1,821.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khazanchi Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khazanchi Jewellers are ₹737.90 and ₹729.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khazanchi Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khazanchi Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹799.50 and 52-week low of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹577.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Khazanchi Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khazanchi Jewellers has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, 19.21% for the past month, 10.04% over 3 months, 23.35% over 1 year, 70.15% across 3 years, and 37.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers are 20.37 and 5.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Khazanchi Jewellers News

More Khazanchi Jewellers News
Market Pulse