Here's the live share price of Khazanchi Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khazanchi Jewellers has gained 23.35% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Khazanchi Jewellers has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|708.72
|708.98
|10
|687.11
|696.84
|20
|656.68
|676.47
|50
|637.51
|656.76
|100
|652.66
|660.76
|200
|692.39
|661.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khazanchi Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Khazanchi Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On 13/08/2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Khazanchi Jewellers - Shareholder Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Khazanchi Jewellers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Khazanchi Jewellers - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Khazanchi Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Source: Dion Global
Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911TN1996PLC034918 and registration number is 034918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2049.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹735.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khazanchi Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹1,821.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khazanchi Jewellers are ₹737.90 and ₹729.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khazanchi Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹799.50 and 52-week low of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹577.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khazanchi Jewellers has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, 19.21% for the past month, 10.04% over 3 months, 23.35% over 1 year, 70.15% across 3 years, and 37.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers are 20.37 and 5.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global