KHAZANCHI JEWELLERS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹211.00 Closed
3.366.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.00₹218.00
₹211.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.30₹227.00
₹211.00
Open Price
₹209.00
Prev. Close
₹204.15
Volume
71,000

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1216.33
  • R2221.67
  • R3225.33
  • Pivot
    212.67
  • S1207.33
  • S2203.67
  • S3198.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.88196.21
  • 1014.94182.98
  • 207.470
  • 502.990
  • 1001.490
  • 2000.750

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. Share Holdings

About Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd.

Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery

Management

  • Mr. Goutham
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bijal Durgavale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narresh Mahendra Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd.?

The market cap of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is ₹522.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is 10.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is ₹211.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is ₹227.00 and 52-week low of Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. is ₹142.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

