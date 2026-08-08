What is the share price of Khazanchi Jewellers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹735.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Khazanchi Jewellers? The Khazanchi Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khazanchi Jewellers? The market cap of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹1,821.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khazanchi Jewellers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khazanchi Jewellers are ₹737.90 and ₹729.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khazanchi Jewellers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khazanchi Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹799.50 and 52-week low of Khazanchi Jewellers is ₹577.00 as on .

How has the Khazanchi Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns? The Khazanchi Jewellers has shown returns of 0.59% over the past day, 19.21% for the past month, 10.04% over 3 months, 23.35% over 1 year, 70.15% across 3 years, and 37.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khazanchi Jewellers are 20.37 and 5.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global