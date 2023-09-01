What is the Market Cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.? The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹782.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is 1.38 as on .

What is the share price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on .