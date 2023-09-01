Follow Us

TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.20 Closed
0.991.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.15₹119.20
₹117.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.15₹118.65
₹117.20
Open Price
₹116.70
Prev. Close
₹116.05
Volume
6,12,883

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119.22
  • R2121.23
  • R3123.27
  • Pivot
    117.18
  • S1115.17
  • S2113.13
  • S3111.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.69113.77
  • 1080.4111.25
  • 2080.39105.8
  • 5077.7895.92
  • 10071.8387.93
  • 20071.6481.62

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. Share Holdings

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205MH2007PLC172598 and registration number is 172598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1843.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrikant Zaveri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raashi Zaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Binaisha Zaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudha Navandar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.?

The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹782.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹118.65 and 52-week low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹58.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

