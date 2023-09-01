Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205MH2007PLC172598 and registration number is 172598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1843.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹782.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹118.65 and 52-week low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is ₹58.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.