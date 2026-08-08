Here's the live share price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has gained 39.74% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|281.67
|276.71
|10
|273.86
|273.31
|20
|255.91
|259.36
|50
|208.26
|223.99
|100
|172.86
|197.26
|200
|170.97
|183.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Tribhovandas Bhimji - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Tribhovandas Bhimji - Clarification Letter For Significant Increase In Volume
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Tribhovandas Bhimji - Clarification Sought from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Tribhovandas Bhimji - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Tribhovandas Bhimji - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205MH2007PLC172598 and registration number is 172598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3202.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹273.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹1,823.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are ₹280.60 and ₹271.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹295.85 and 52-week low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹110.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 37.49% for the past month, 84.35% over 3 months, 39.74% over 1 year, 43.59% across 3 years, and 27.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are 9.01 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.
Source: Dion Global