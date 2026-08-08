What is the share price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹273.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri? The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri? The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹1,823.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are ₹280.60 and ₹271.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹295.85 and 52-week low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹110.95 as on .

How has the Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri performed historically in terms of returns? The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 37.49% for the past month, 84.35% over 3 months, 39.74% over 1 year, 43.59% across 3 years, and 27.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are 9.01 and 2.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global