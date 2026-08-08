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Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹273.20 Closed
1.15₹ 3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹271.30₹280.60
₹273.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.95₹295.85
₹273.20
Open Price
₹273.05
Prev. Close
₹270.10
Volume
53,499

Source: Dion Global

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has gained 39.74% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5281.67276.71
10273.86273.31
20255.91259.36
50208.26223.99
100172.86197.26
200170.97183.74

Source: Dion Global

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTTribhovandas Bhimji - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter
Jul 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTTribhovandas Bhimji - Clarification Letter For Significant Increase In Volume
Jul 08, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTTribhovandas Bhimji - Clarification Sought from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
Jul 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTTribhovandas Bhimji - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 03, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTTribhovandas Bhimji - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27205MH2007PLC172598 and registration number is 172598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3202.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrikant Zaveri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Raashi Zaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Binaisha Zaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Sadarangani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Share Price

What is the share price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹273.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri?

The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri?

The market cap of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹1,823.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are ₹280.60 and ₹271.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹295.85 and 52-week low of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is ₹110.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 37.49% for the past month, 84.35% over 3 months, 39.74% over 1 year, 43.59% across 3 years, and 27.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are 9.01 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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