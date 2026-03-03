|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,467.39
|4,449.92
|10
|4,472.28
|4,463.94
|20
|4,484.28
|4,470.68
|50
|4,490.11
|4,473.54
|100
|4,474.36
|4,446.47
|200
|4,366.96
|4,364
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Jindal Stainless
|789.00
|13.75
|1.77
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|Vodafone Idea
|10.30
|-0.31
|-2.92
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|Adani Energy Solutions
|975.80
|-35.25
|-3.49
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Adani Green Energy
|903.25
|-44.95
|-4.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00