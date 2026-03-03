Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
4319.47 Closed
-2.18-96.48
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
BSE Select Business Groups Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,194.58₹4,362.67
₹4,319.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,533.92₹4,687.06
₹4,319.47
Open Price
₹4,194.58
Prev. Close
₹4,415.95

BSE Select Business Groups Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,467.394,449.92
104,472.284,463.94
204,484.284,470.68
504,490.114,473.54
1004,474.364,446.47
2004,366.964,364

BSE Select Business Groups Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Select Business Groups Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.77
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.04
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.50
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.79
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.13
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.53
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.69
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.92
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.96
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.30
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.49
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.61
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.74
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
