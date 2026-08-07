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46825.31 Closed
-2.19-1050.74
As on Jan 23, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-12.3
1M
-11.8
3M
-11.8
6M
-6.3
1Y
-12.4
5Y
90.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		920.25153.3520.004,43,391
Sapphire Foods India		223.3523.6511.8430,04,855
Pearl Global Industries		2460.90246.5511.131,30,851
Avalon Technologies		1963.95190.0510.711,48,621
Electronics Mart India		165.7015.7510.5020,86,357
Varroc Engineering		812.4576.2510.368,84,305
Lloyds Engineering Works		96.788.399.4933,05,064
Devyani International		134.8511.058.938,89,486
Arvind SmartSpaces		653.0552.158.683,83,343
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		1447.40110.158.2440,004
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.1573.657.4280,023
Matrimony.com		482.0032.207.164,501
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		1056.2069.607.0512,915
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		224.6514.256.774,24,453
GOCL Corporation		437.5027.406.681,03,199
Neuland Laboratories		22843.551,343.606.2512,785
Prataap Snacks		1240.6572.406.207,206
Faze Three		571.4033.306.19276
Kuantum Papers		86.384.936.0537,085
BirlaNu		1639.3091.005.886,514
SMS Pharmaceuticals		377.9020.705.8021,882
MPS		2930.45158.805.739,121
Dolat Algotech		71.193.795.6234,582
Orient Electric		188.6510.005.601,24,635
Kennametal India		3300.00172.855.536,669
Navneet Education		134.856.955.4317,602
Ultramarine & Pigments		410.0020.755.331,84,141
Restaurant Brands Asia		95.174.805.3114,99,376
Indraprastha Medical Corporation		381.2018.755.173,98,942
GE Power India		763.5536.355.0019,975
Baazar Style Retail		320.1015.204.9919,352
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia		30.961.474.9853,584
Valor Estate		116.255.504.9711,311
HMA Agro Industries		22.001.014.811,07,990
Sadhana Nitro Chem		3.070.144.7825,74,529
Onward Technologies		292.0013.104.7023,995
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts		135.006.054.6987,591
Dish TV India		2.910.134.686,32,249
Uniparts India		816.9536.004.6119,376
PTC Industries		19068.55828.904.548,915
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		692.0529.604.4724,377
FIEM Industries		2582.05103.004.1515,022
Paramount Communications		68.882.694.062,07,780
BEML		1795.0069.704.041,00,787
Gufic BioSciences		420.0016.304.0424,745
KDDL		3844.45147.003.981,416
Kolte-Patil Developers		446.8516.853.9245,916
Galaxy Surfactants		2059.0077.553.912,225
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.0527.153.8894,855
Valiant Organics		295.0011.003.87663
Supriya Lifescience		924.8534.353.8612,892
Reliance Infrastructure		76.272.823.8416,29,895
Carborundum Universal		1110.0040.853.8232,552
Granules India		870.0031.803.7925,485
Welspun Enterprises		589.2020.953.6922,999
Embassy Developments		62.922.243.691,02,068
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0030.603.621,05,756
PG Electroplast		630.6521.653.566,18,576
NRB Bearings		462.1015.653.5136,089
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5522.15184.003.45962
Sportking India		214.107.103.4342,899
Jindal Drilling & Industries		635.9021.003.4222,279
Tata Investment Corporation		689.4522.403.361,75,223
Mufin Green Finance		137.404.253.191,29,040
Fine Organic Industries		5150.00156.853.143,774
Rashi Peripherals		892.0526.753.0924,779
India Nippon Electricals		1188.0035.453.082,243
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		170.505.103.083,752
Cyient DLM		683.1520.403.0895,805
LT Foods		431.5012.903.0840,722
Inox Green Energy Services		179.005.303.0512,007
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		3366.9098.003.003,373
Tega Industries		1629.6547.403.004,356
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		4433.40128.152.9894
Welspun Living		164.054.752.983,53,555
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		52.551.522.981,70,097
Control Print		580.0016.602.951,404
Suyog Telematics		861.0024.452.92941
Vardhman Special Steels		342.959.652.9025,683
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals		167.804.652.852,38,566
Man Infraconstruction		113.323.092.801,71,952
Sansera Engineering		3885.00103.952.759,603
Seamec		1542.0041.102.743,684
Netweb Technologies India		4940.65129.502.6985,558
M M Forgings		620.0516.152.6737,361
Fortis Healthcare		960.0025.002.677,21,046
Apar Industries		16551.00429.552.667,700
Shilpa Medicare		759.6019.552.645,21,523
Borosil Scientific		142.003.602.603,360
GIC Housing Finance		153.003.802.5524,725
Dynamatic Technologies		11680.00290.552.551,168
Confidence Petroleum India		81.202.012.541,79,326
HLE Glascoat		466.4511.452.5282,347
Technocraft Industries (India)		2692.0065.652.50874
Arvind		560.1513.452.4630,423
Magellanic Cloud		29.630.712.461,39,040
Thangamayil Jewellery		5276.00126.802.4627,133
Wockhardt		2020.7047.702.4236,727
TD Power Systems		1259.9029.702.414,59,251
Redtape		140.003.252.3894,305
Tasty Bite Eatables		9401.00211.002.30436
Honasa Consumer		476.0010.502.2653,776
Timex Group India		556.2012.152.2383,116
Rolex Rings		156.303.402.224,12,001
Syncom Formulation (India)		13.480.292.202,25,561
Balu Forge Industries		469.0010.002.1856,560
Sanghvi Movers		491.0010.252.1333,060
Astra Microwave Products		1839.9038.252.128,778
Cosmo First		889.9518.352.1119,560
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		1138.1023.352.0917,032
AGI Greenpac		725.0014.752.081,859
Paushak		704.0014.002.033,117
Deep Industries		638.0012.702.0329,062
HFCL		208.004.102.0112,40,015
Uflex		490.009.652.017,532
S P Apparels		1035.3020.251.992,606
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2625.4549.701.934,677
Westlife Foodworld		588.0011.101.926,476
Bosch Home Comfort India		1676.1031.401.917,085
City Union Bank		212.403.951.893,31,368
MTAR Technologies		7075.60129.801.8728,988
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		394.007.251.878,104
Ramco Industries		339.706.251.875,286
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869,625
Himatsingka Seide		80.981.461.8429,329
Marksans Pharma		274.004.951.8462,390
Gokul Agro Resources		228.454.101.8315,804
Avanti Feeds		908.5016.301.8340,912
Permanent Magnets		836.0015.001.835,045
Sumitomo Chemical India		535.109.601.8362,414
J Kumar Infraprojects		497.158.901.8213,793
Filatex India		83.101.481.811,19,818
Vimta Labs		653.9011.601.8110,218
Praj Industries		325.255.751.8060,527
Beekay Steel Industries		401.557.101.80172
Newgen Software Technologies		552.009.751.8047,631
Radico Khaitan		4550.0080.001.7914,258
Panama Petrochem		504.358.751.7720,495
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757,508
Artemis Medicare Services		317.205.401.7329,640
Hatsun Agro Products		942.2516.051.731,062
Lumax Auto Technologies		1720.0029.051.729,703
Wonderla Holidays		494.358.351.725,052
Mahanagar Gas		1142.0019.151.713,35,985
Aarti Drugs		417.957.001.704,334
John Cockerill India		9610.00158.801.682,075
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.681,58,430
Transindia Real Estate		25.100.411.6620,270
IIFL Finance		619.0010.001.6440,743
Hindware Home Innovation		221.903.551.631,378
Nahar Spinning Mills		314.455.001.624,008
Wendt (India)		8165.00129.151.61254
Brigade Enterprises		582.759.251.612,13,062
CARE Ratings		1756.6027.751.611,878
Sundrop Brands		676.0010.651.608,778
Hinduja Global Solutions		429.556.551.552,517
Shilchar Technologies		4594.0069.851.541,683
PTC India		203.153.051.526,70,052
Vascon Engineers		33.700.501.5145,763
Expleo Solutions		834.2012.401.512,987
Sandhar Technologies		666.409.851.5019,482
Datamatics Global Services		865.1512.651.485,176
Medplus Health Services		700.7510.201.487,012
Jindal Saw		269.603.901.471,61,466
Mukka Proteins		23.430.341.4719,264
Pix Transmissions		1722.0024.751.46755
Hikal		225.553.201.4458,471
Rites		234.453.301.4393,673
Cohance Lifesciences		446.006.151.4020,06,886
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1609.6521.801.371,264
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8201.00109.651.36261
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.5028.051.3657,509
Welspun Corp		1841.7024.351.3422,222
Ramco Systems		633.408.151.3011,432
NCC		145.601.851.295,03,645
Indo Count Industries		426.505.351.2714,532
West Coast Paper Mills		600.857.451.264,405
India Cements		397.954.901.2521,347
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		134.001.651.2510,239
KNR Constructions		141.951.751.2593,713
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1350.0016.551.2415,233
Suratwwala Business Group		25.480.311.2375
RateGain Travel Technologies		956.3011.201.1944,234
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.171,84,222
Indian Hume Pipe Company		389.804.451.15596
Thyrocare Technologies		604.806.901.154,75,343
Strides Pharma Science		1007.0511.451.1518,827
Nitin Spinners		578.056.501.143,305
Shankara Building Products		142.551.601.1422,443
Karnataka Bank		310.003.451.135,85,537
Acutaas Chemicals		3296.7536.801.138,011
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		117.401.301.1233,383
Gokaldas Exports		805.058.851.117,436
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		123.651.351.101,15,577
Balrampur Chini Mills		635.006.901.1030,791
Windlas Biotech		882.109.601.102,115
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		40.830.441.0935,107
Trident		25.170.271.0811,85,245
IRM Energy		296.803.151.0790,938
Azad Engineering		2480.9026.201.0730,426
Choice International		841.608.801.0636,326
eMudhra		544.705.701.066,760
Rama Steel Tubes		4.820.051.053,55,155
P N Gadgil Jewellers		642.406.701.0536,281
Global Health		1455.0014.901.0311,199
FDC		374.003.801.0321,155
Gravita India		1734.7517.501.028,042
Procter & Gamble Health		6149.3561.451.011,057
Grauer & Weil (India)		70.050.701.0148,415
Sharda Motor Industries		942.059.301.0012,621
Rajoo Engineers		52.240.510.9917,258
Harsha Engineers International		429.104.200.9912,275
Swelect Energy Systems		671.256.550.991,914
Globus Spirits		912.958.750.978,564
Health X Platform		316.553.000.967
Rossell Techsys		1098.0010.350.954,765
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		89.000.840.9516,713
5Paisa Capital		369.503.450.941,354
Manappuram Finance		365.403.400.9476,461
Ceigall India		335.153.050.9214,548
Alicon Castalloy		746.606.800.9294,993
V2 Retail		220.152.000.9215,202
KRBL		377.353.400.919,978
Elantas Beck India		12497.00111.950.90207
RattanIndia Enterprises		31.770.280.8957,071
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		252.802.200.8812,685
Meghmani Organics		52.690.460.8821,235
Syngene International		403.453.450.865,70,145
DCM Shriram		1017.458.650.862,911
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		132.401.100.843,326
Krsnaa Diagnostics		563.604.700.842,069
Hathway Cable & Datacom		10.940.090.831,53,575
PC Jeweller		9.780.080.8273,97,941
Sanathan Textiles		481.003.850.811,574
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1899.0015.200.818,372
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		592.404.750.8122,127
Tanla Platforms		614.204.950.8143,108
Morepen Laboratories		80.120.640.8116,76,413
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings		113.400.900.802,084
D-Link (India)		446.303.550.809,103
KFIN Technologies		936.007.350.7928,625
Grindwell Norton		2120.1516.600.792,162
Hariom Pipe Industries		403.003.100.7818,718
Birla Corporation		915.357.050.782,623
Ashapura Minechem		734.555.650.7849,841
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		490.003.800.782,532
JTL Industries		77.500.590.771,19,894
Viyash Scientific		275.002.100.7796,153
BCL Industries		37.000.280.7616,553
TCPL Packaging		3130.9523.300.7525
Foseco India		5491.8540.100.74540
EKI Energy Services		84.350.620.746,209
CESC		163.701.200.741,24,862
Surya Roshni		252.601.850.7441,651
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343,061
Kaynes Technology India		3850.0028.000.7357,573
Capital Small Finance Bank		297.502.150.732,006
Sterlite Technologies		638.754.600.731,34,554
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		1109.358.000.73620
Orchid Pharma		1006.007.300.734,414
Epigral		1105.007.850.721,595
Mastek		1833.0012.900.717,089
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets		41.310.290.719,255
Paradeep Phosphates		149.151.050.713,60,792
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		685.654.750.701,416
Rane Holdings		1769.1512.100.69463
Dhanuka Agritech		1024.857.000.691,828
Vesuvius India		447.953.000.671,787
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1506.0010.000.671,244
Senores Pharmaceuticals		1337.408.900.679,740
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		390.702.600.6713,221
Vardhman Textiles		606.504.050.6719,697
Kalyani Investment Company		5557.3536.700.6673
EPACK Durables		229.051.500.6620,706
Shivalik Rasayan		261.701.700.65788
Dreamfolks Services		71.200.450.6411,795
RPSG Ventures		925.705.900.64336
IKIO Technologies		203.301.300.6419,060
Aarti Pharmalabs		694.004.400.648,850
Jamna Auto Industries		144.800.900.633,66,690
Everest Kanto Cylinder		112.500.700.6317,973
Healthcare Global Enterprises		674.654.150.6212,485
Natco Pharma		918.055.700.626,688
Zydus Wellness		534.003.300.6216,666
Mangalam Cement		945.205.800.62546
Anant Raj		620.003.800.6265,494
Century Enka		607.303.700.615,224
Venky's (India)		1571.909.550.611,232
Sindhu Trade Links		24.350.140.5831,714
Honda India Power Products		2100.0012.000.57177
Talbros Automotive Components		439.752.450.569,747
Sundram Fasteners		1093.006.050.561,34,485
Pokarna		972.505.300.5515,956
KEI Industries		5625.0030.000.5418,357
Mercury Ev-Tech		35.500.190.5455,721
Birlasoft		319.901.700.5354,724
Rane (Madras)		1048.005.400.522,208
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.004.500.521,12,586
Entero Healthcare Solutions		1247.856.300.511,952
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		1218.406.150.514,769
Anand Rathi Wealth		2079.8010.400.507,748
PDS		360.001.750.4910,046
BlackBuck		561.202.700.4838,091
Polyplex Corporation		1116.005.350.482,575
Alldigi Tech		812.003.800.47111
Jyothy Labs		206.750.950.4622,501
Inox India		1960.008.700.453,542
Syrma SGS Technology		1423.706.250.4437,455
Sasken Technologies		1924.558.450.44742
Ramky Infrastructure		406.401.750.432,680
Motisons Jewellers		13.950.060.433,66,730
KEC International		480.002.050.4359,125
DOMS Industries		2260.659.450.4223,535
TGV SRAAC		107.900.450.4291,802
Universal Cables		1415.355.950.428,430
Likhitha Infrastructure		220.900.900.4110,007
Campus Activewear		220.000.900.4163,851
Kirloskar Industries		3776.3515.000.40364
Bajaj Consumer Care		534.152.150.4014,570
DCM Shriram Industries		42.770.170.405,422
Monte Carlo Fashions		501.201.950.396,489
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.003.150.398,88,945
Chalet Hotels		866.153.250.382,783
AVT Natural Products		71.800.270.382,669
Suraj Estate Developers		204.000.750.37945
Oriental Aromatics		382.001.400.37273
United Foodbrands		810.803.000.3726,458
Jagran Prakashan		63.120.230.3713,895
JSW Dulux		3090.0010.950.361,502
Monarch Networth Capital		389.851.400.362,381
Rajratan Global Wire		524.351.850.359,019
Sanstar		113.850.400.355,602
Accelya Solutions India		1144.403.900.34565
VIP Industries		315.801.050.333,585
Jubilant Pharmova		928.053.050.3310,233
TVS Srichakra		3982.8512.850.3226
VST Industries		220.350.700.3220,193
Aether Industries		1591.004.900.3116,601
Black Box		743.852.200.3012,997
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2650.008.000.301,64,797
GTPL Hathway		59.880.180.30494
Kamdhenu		35.030.100.2922,736
Nelcast		125.400.350.282,897
Novartis India		1608.004.450.281,059
SKF India		1523.304.200.283,200
K&R Rail Engineering		25.000.070.2843,301
Cyient		856.702.300.2718,859
Alivus Life Sciences		1325.003.600.274,772
Tejas Networks		523.651.350.2643,766
Steel Strips Wheels		308.700.800.2628,239
Happy Forgings		1875.004.800.269,429
Vardhman Holdings		3560.009.100.26152
Greenlam Industries		273.000.700.262,917
Den Networks		27.380.070.263,772
Centum Electronics		3795.859.450.251,482
Welspun Specialty Solutions		50.170.120.2489,938
RHI Magnesita India		412.250.950.239,152
Metropolis Healthcare		563.851.300.2310,105
SIS		436.500.950.221,960
Vindhya Telelinks		2279.004.900.221,885
Kamdhenu Ventures		4.600.010.2237,515
Gopal Snacks		275.050.600.2223,208
Bigbloc Construction		46.960.100.212,940
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
BLS International Services		254.300.500.201,01,109
Century Plyboards (India)		784.451.450.19663
Krystal Integrated Services		601.801.100.18287
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.160.040.181,86,158
Tilaknagar Industries		488.000.900.1843,786
TV Today Network		115.000.200.172,216
Shoppers Stop		419.850.700.174,811
Arman Financial Services		2028.003.200.162,146
Jindal Worldwide		38.600.060.165,59,380
Apollo Micro Systems		403.950.600.152,27,345
PTC India Financial Services		28.920.040.1439,185
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		108.500.150.141,29,163
Dhampur Sugar Mills		149.000.200.1313,906
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		261.200.350.1391,944
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		1519.502.000.13783
Nesco		1045.001.300.122,637
LMW		16695.0019.850.12175
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.050.050.127,88,271
Sanghi Industries		50.140.060.1218,347
Andrew Yule & Company		27.690.030.111,29,899
Neogen Chemicals		2034.852.300.116,013
Banco Products (India)		684.000.750.1125,059
Redington		350.900.350.101,60,650
Intellect Design Arena		722.700.700.1022,590
Jai Corp		103.900.100.1021,978
Updater Services		211.000.200.0910,200
Master Trust		79.630.070.091,623
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		113.700.100.0917,199
Triveni Engineering & Industries		231.000.200.0921,377
Alok Industries		11.990.010.081,89,021
Bikaji Foods International		624.950.500.0863,365
Voltamp Transformers		9950.008.450.08924
Shree Precoated Steels		12.470.010.08101
Signpost India		268.100.200.074,529
Bharat Bijlee		2346.001.350.061,036
Minda Corporation		717.100.400.0619,804
AvenuesAI		17.160.010.065,95,005
Esab India		5627.752.650.0585
B L Kashyap & Sons		55.940.020.0428,685
IFGL Refractories		227.150.100.047,844
Just Dial		682.000.200.0323,996
Bansal Wire Industries		332.700.050.0213,277
Ethos		2824.050.650.022,150
Man Industries (India)		552.000.100.0211,860
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		206.200.050.0223,756
DB Corp		210.950.050.027,240
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.300.050.012,80,217
Timken India		3343.450.500.011,032
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		27.700035,415
Vakrangee		6.000092,993
Prakash Industries		128.85007,113
HLV		7.270033,364
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126,845
Maharashtra Scooters		13814.80-1.50-0.01140
Mayur Uniquoters		774.80-0.10-0.013,751
Home First Finance Company India		1191.70-0.20-0.0210,604
Ksolves India		282.15-0.05-0.024,869
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339,004
Dynamic Cables		402.05-0.15-0.045,018
Manorama Industries		1622.00-0.95-0.0617,624
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		156.90-0.10-0.066,231
Orient Technologies		259.65-0.15-0.064,377
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		17.53-0.01-0.063,18,600
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		872.25-0.65-0.074,745
Arkade Developers		139.55-0.10-0.0712,716
Maharashtra Seamless		582.60-0.50-0.095,321
CCL Products India		1128.80-1.00-0.091,634
Sangam (India)		614.15-0.55-0.091,437
Abans Financial Services		201.30-0.20-0.10213
Balmer Lawrie Investments		71.00-0.07-0.109,446
Indegene		551.55-0.60-0.1154,711
Cantabil Retail India		228.00-0.25-0.117,224
Cupid		262.25-0.30-0.1138,72,258
Genesys International Corporation		228.40-0.25-0.1115,545
CIE Automotive India		410.00-0.50-0.1224,339
Ganesh Benzoplast		120.00-0.15-0.1217,388
Uttam Sugar Mills		252.45-0.30-0.125,428
Subros		824.00-1.05-0.132,220
Usha Martin		515.30-0.65-0.1324,886
Anupam Rasayan India		1211.65-1.60-0.136,505
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.00-0.20-0.1341,132
Popular Vehicles and Services		108.85-0.15-0.141,655
India Pesticides		145.35-0.20-0.146,599
Everest Industries		478.35-0.65-0.14874
Mold-Tek Packaging		681.00-1.00-0.151,964
Indian Energy Exchange		127.80-0.20-0.161,15,524
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1924.15-3.05-0.164,738
MMTC		63.95-0.11-0.1792,703
NACL Industries		178.00-0.30-0.1716,482
G M Breweries		906.00-1.50-0.171,322
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		820.00-1.45-0.18923
Indoco Remedies		221.45-0.40-0.186,093
Hemisphere Properties India		137.70-0.25-0.1811,893
NGL Fine - Chem		3429.00-6.20-0.18213
R R Kabel		2758.95-5.35-0.1918,560
Elgi Equipments		588.30-1.10-0.199,506
Piramal Pharma		207.90-0.40-0.194,55,651
Siyaram Silk Mills		626.80-1.25-0.201,194
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		869.00-1.75-0.207,931
BF Investment		471.50-1.00-0.213,283
UTI Asset Management Company		898.00-1.85-0.213,216
Kitex Garments		144.80-0.30-0.2129,304
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		120.15-0.25-0.2138,487
InfoBeans Technologies		167.40-0.35-0.2110,478
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398,216
Paisalo Digital		68.69-0.16-0.233,30,718
Veranda Learning Solutions		257.85-0.60-0.236,856
Sagility		43.60-0.11-0.254,17,673
Symphony		650.05-1.60-0.256,062
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		443.70-1.10-0.254,157
Best Agrolife		20.17-0.05-0.251,71,826
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.251,71,580
Marathon Nextgen Realty		382.10-0.95-0.252,193
Blue Dart Express		5093.40-12.65-0.251,752
Yasho Industries		4168.00-10.25-0.251,916
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		120.45-0.30-0.257,058
Genus Power Infrastructures		308.60-0.80-0.2662,510
Racl Geartech		1471.10-4.05-0.274,590
Hardwyn India		11.25-0.03-0.2768,916
CarTrade Tech		2778.00-8.10-0.299,652
Caplin Point Laboratories		2577.15-7.40-0.291,898
Atul		6774.85-20.20-0.304,969
Yuken India		801.00-2.45-0.301,451
Sanofi India		3341.15-10.00-0.301,489
EMS		404.60-1.20-0.308,251
Easy Trip Planners		6.59-0.02-0.305,67,332
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.85-0.70-0.304,175
Benares Hotels		10169.00-31.95-0.3151
Can Fin Homes		805.00-2.50-0.312,619
Jayaswal Neco Industries		92.37-0.29-0.312,53,335
ADF Foods		261.00-0.85-0.324,056
Eris Lifesciences		1385.00-4.45-0.322,319
Heritage Foods		357.00-1.20-0.3425,521
Salasar Techno Engineering		5.88-0.02-0.342,71,836
Arvind Fashions		457.45-1.55-0.344,931
Uniphos Enterprises		96.66-0.34-0.35587
Godrej Agrovet		543.55-1.90-0.358,914
Shriram Properties		84.55-0.30-0.3513,499
Lumax Industries		5775.00-20.05-0.35884
Latent View Analytics		295.85-1.05-0.3516,797
Delta Corp		63.20-0.22-0.3529,660
Senco Gold		388.50-1.35-0.351,22,777
Data Patterns (India)		4375.50-15.50-0.3523,767
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		242.50-0.90-0.3768,567
Astec Lifesciences		617.50-2.30-0.37852
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1385.00-5.25-0.384,657
Rajesh Exports		84.20-0.33-0.397,701
IIFL Capital Services		334.05-1.35-0.4028,883
Amber Enterprises India		7415.00-29.85-0.409,333
Summit Securities		1503.55-6.10-0.40361
Shiva Cement		16.96-0.07-0.4135,667
Safari Industries (India)		1485.00-6.15-0.412,032
Indo Tech Transformers		3775.00-16.05-0.421,538
PNB Housing Finance		1142.00-5.00-0.4470,860
Zensar Technologies		499.00-2.25-0.4579,040
Pitti Engineering		934.00-4.25-0.45719
Tanfac Industries		3073.35-13.85-0.458,880
Supreme Petrochem		699.80-3.15-0.453,387
Nirlon		621.00-2.85-0.46525
SKF India (Industrial)		2720.00-12.45-0.46813
Nucleus Software Exports		693.05-3.40-0.49717
Kaveri Seed Company		767.00-3.75-0.492,412
Swaraj Engines		3604.00-17.65-0.49402
RBL Bank		387.10-1.90-0.4977,216
Precision Wires India		417.50-2.05-0.4943,624
Vaibhav Global		241.25-1.20-0.4919,241
Apcotex Industries		617.10-3.05-0.4912,046
IndiaMART InterMESH		1754.00-8.75-0.502,422
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		166.85-0.85-0.512,18,499
Gateway Distriparks		56.49-0.29-0.5183,731
BMW Industries		51.70-0.27-0.521,43,156
Rico Auto Industries		151.60-0.80-0.5260,547
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		256.00-1.35-0.5261,533
PSP Projects		962.20-5.00-0.52909
GHCL		435.40-2.30-0.535,378
Hindustan Foods		572.70-3.05-0.536,609
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.21-0.532,00,006
Balmer Lawrie & Company		175.75-0.95-0.5412,112
KIOCL		392.50-2.15-0.547,358
National Fertilizers		72.01-0.40-0.5520,236
Suryoday Small Finance Bank		161.50-0.90-0.5515,826
JSW Holdings		11984.95-66.15-0.55177
Ganesh Housing		758.00-4.30-0.561,808
Aavas Financiers		1370.00-7.70-0.567,327
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.20-0.90-0.561,46,855
NLC India		302.00-1.75-0.5855,050
New Delhi Television		77.00-0.45-0.5824,219
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		829.65-4.95-0.5914,012
Indigo Paints		1121.00-6.60-0.592,350
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		1262.00-7.60-0.60781
Gujarat Industries Power Company		158.10-0.95-0.609,543
Swan Corp		308.35-1.90-0.6111,502
TBO Tek		1614.95-9.90-0.6110,674
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		4320.00-26.45-0.61401
Pakka		71.57-0.44-0.611,588
South Indian Bank		47.16-0.29-0.614,52,011
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.00-1.25-0.621,09,695
K P Energy		302.70-1.90-0.6217,377
Godfrey Phillips India		2281.75-14.25-0.6219,182
Suraksha Diagnostic		250.20-1.55-0.622,500
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		318.00-2.00-0.6223,529
Sagar Cements		172.60-1.10-0.631,416
DCW		46.34-0.30-0.6466,015
Ircon International		131.55-0.85-0.641,25,296
HG Infra Engineering		549.00-3.55-0.643,920
Dodla Dairy		1040.55-6.85-0.6550,589
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		270.00-1.80-0.665,095
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		318.00-2.10-0.669,781
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715,927
Heidelberg Cement India		156.00-1.05-0.676,696
Jupiter Wagons		260.30-1.75-0.6724,096
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.45-3.35-0.6711,367
Ceat		3723.25-25.35-0.683,484
Shalby		160.70-1.10-0.682,581
Engineers India		240.65-1.65-0.6857,397
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		230.50-1.60-0.692,147
EID Parry (India)		804.50-5.60-0.6991,289
Poly Medicure		1697.00-11.85-0.696,367
Inox Wind		77.95-0.55-0.708,58,827
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		127.10-0.90-0.7046,871
Orient Green Power Company		9.86-0.07-0.701,98,369
Rallis India		213.50-1.50-0.7078,566
Renaissance Global		121.30-0.85-0.709,268
Suprajit Engineering		523.20-3.75-0.7127,398
Satin Creditcare Network		231.40-1.65-0.7123,769
Hampton Sky Realty		8.27-0.06-0.7228,741
Zen Technologies		1724.25-12.85-0.7429,678
Dollar Industries		280.10-2.10-0.7413,396
JK Cement		5375.00-40.35-0.751,511
TeamLease Services		1245.00-9.50-0.76476
Enviro Infra Engineers		213.95-1.65-0.7769,269
Greenply Industries		285.00-2.20-0.773,987
WPIL		436.00-3.40-0.778,505
NIBE		1411.00-10.90-0.775,367
Ador Welding		1468.20-11.70-0.791,799
EPL		227.00-1.80-0.7916,908
Nazara Technologies		350.70-2.80-0.7975,465
Refex Industries		296.45-2.40-0.8020,545
NOCIL		169.10-1.40-0.8220,930
Himadri Speciality Chemical		754.40-6.25-0.821,26,652
Kama Holdings		2500.00-20.80-0.83448
Rishabh Instruments		639.65-5.35-0.835,637
Jain Irrigation Systems		31.17-0.26-0.831,63,388
Fineotex Chemical		41.50-0.35-0.848,94,726
Happiest Minds Technologies		403.00-3.40-0.8459,166
Aptech		96.26-0.82-0.849,145
63 Moons Technologies		850.00-7.40-0.8631,455
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		5833.00-50.55-0.86151
Stove Kraft		795.00-7.00-0.8712,097
Quick Heal Technologies		154.10-1.35-0.873,150
Sunteck Realty		299.00-2.65-0.8810,478
Udaipur Cement Works		36.19-0.32-0.881,79,853
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		755.10-6.70-0.883,061
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		205.00-1.85-0.8928,854
India Glycols		1142.00-10.25-0.892,162
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.20-12.05-0.8990,175
Bajel Projects		192.55-1.75-0.9022,069
Godawari Power & Ispat		241.50-2.20-0.9079,739
Tarsons Products		314.20-2.85-0.902,394
Medi Assist Healthcare Services		364.25-3.30-0.904,191
Northern Arc Capital		277.50-2.55-0.9121,969
Insecticides (India)		644.95-6.00-0.92325
Route Mobile		528.90-4.90-0.9213,002
Equitas Small Finance Bank		75.35-0.71-0.9319,485
Bata India		720.50-6.80-0.933,60,601
Arihant Superstructures		266.50-2.50-0.933,583
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.93-0.17-0.9430,88,728
Patel Engineering		28.53-0.27-0.943,31,761
Heranba Industries		178.75-1.70-0.944,512
BF Utilities		555.00-5.30-0.952,397
GMM Pfaudler		975.00-9.40-0.9564,208
Force Motors		18510.00-180.00-0.965,764
GNA Axles		525.00-5.15-0.9738,330
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		1352.55-13.30-0.9735,934
SG Mart		710.00-7.00-0.987,846
Electrosteel Castings		71.40-0.71-0.981,17,248
Avadh Sugar & Energy		598.00-6.00-0.993,935
Concord Enviro Systems		274.35-2.75-0.999,898
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.00-6.00-0.9944,318
Apollo Tyres		445.35-4.50-1.001,54,181
Star Cement		201.20-2.05-1.0139,757
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4512.35-45.90-1.01164
Goldiam International		372.15-3.80-1.013,06,335
PCBL Chemical		321.60-3.30-1.0285,934
Sharda Cropchem		814.55-8.40-1.029,351
Keystone Realtors		379.90-3.90-1.0212,926
NIIT Learning Systems		241.10-2.50-1.0321,911
Satia Industries		63.09-0.66-1.04417
Privi Speciality Chemicals		3620.50-37.90-1.041,855
R K Swamy		103.50-1.10-1.058,438
Credo Brands Marketing		86.37-0.92-1.054,830
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.00-6.05-1.0612,998
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		674.10-7.25-1.068,068
BASF India		4080.00-43.55-1.063,922
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1440.00-15.50-1.064,784
Sterling Tools		244.00-2.65-1.072,389
Ugro Capital		95.10-1.03-1.0710,518
Shree Digvijay Cement Company		71.82-0.78-1.073,368
JM Financial		128.30-1.40-1.081,57,416
Shanthi Gears		404.00-4.40-1.081,270
Oriental Hotels		127.70-1.40-1.0815,314
Nalwa Sons Investments		5643.50-62.25-1.09180
Metro Brands		969.50-10.65-1.0954,080
VRL Logistics		281.25-3.10-1.0911,824
Camlin Fine Sciences		126.45-1.40-1.1058,806
Innova Captab		948.35-10.55-1.10980
TVS Holdings		14751.00-166.05-1.11433
Unicommerce eSolutions		84.20-0.95-1.1239,471
DCB Bank		192.60-2.20-1.138,82,824
NIIT		97.00-1.11-1.1337,060
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		160.75-1.85-1.1435,258
JK Paper		386.00-4.50-1.1511,550
Mukand		141.95-1.65-1.1537,636
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1629.00-19.05-1.161,00,451
SBFC Finance		94.22-1.12-1.171,29,001
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank		14.22-0.17-1.182,37,610
JBM Auto		650.15-7.75-1.1826,810
Xchanging Solutions		67.56-0.81-1.188,677
International Gemological Institute		356.10-4.25-1.1875,692
Parag Milk Foods		222.50-2.70-1.2035,934
Ram Ratna Wires		462.35-5.60-1.2015,391
Ashoka Buildcon		118.45-1.45-1.2179,500
RPG Life Sciences		2656.00-32.55-1.21308
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		889.05-10.90-1.2112,816
D P Abhushan		1438.80-17.70-1.22302
Kewal Kiran Clothing		514.85-6.35-1.2215,268
Goodluck India		1514.00-18.80-1.2326,810
Precision Camshafts		143.00-1.80-1.249,295
KPR Mill		1071.00-13.40-1.246,123
Network18 Media & Investments		29.54-0.37-1.2469,836
GVK Power & Infrastructure		2.37-0.03-1.251,92,874
Excel Industries		1030.00-13.10-1.2698
Hi-Tech Pipes		84.00-1.07-1.2639,096
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1011.00-13.05-1.275,168
Indostar Capital Finance		230.00-2.95-1.271,721
Ganesha Ecosphere		1061.10-13.60-1.272,802
Goodyear India		802.00-10.30-1.271,995
JTEKT India		139.40-1.80-1.2724,074
IFCI		73.95-0.97-1.296,04,482
India Tourism Development Corporation		700.00-9.15-1.296,389
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.26-1.308,87,841
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		535.50-7.10-1.3128,496
Veritas (India)		168.30-2.25-1.321,315
ideaForge Technology		908.25-12.20-1.3330,086
Borosil Renewables		548.50-7.40-1.3323,107
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1554.30-21.00-1.337,665
Shipping Corporation of India		304.30-4.15-1.357,12,413
Thirumalai Chemicals		167.70-2.30-1.3532,354
HBL Engineering		726.70-10.00-1.3677,914
Stylam Industries		3545.00-48.85-1.36692
DAM Capital Advisors		152.00-2.10-1.3619,452
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.00-17.70-1.371,34,142
Platinum Industries		223.35-3.10-1.373,757
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1002.20-14.05-1.3814,495
Greaves Cotton		198.65-2.80-1.3972,203
HPL Electric & Power		340.00-4.80-1.397,412
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1188.30-16.75-1.393,422
Pennar Industries		160.20-2.25-1.3911,947
Power Mech Projects		2580.00-36.35-1.392,117
Andhra Paper		59.90-0.85-1.4051,650
Peninsula Land		16.20-0.23-1.404,130
Finolex Cables		1020.00-14.45-1.4012,996
Primo Chemicals		23.70-0.34-1.419,947
Sobha		1339.70-19.15-1.415,665
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		85.94-1.25-1.4376,546
Suven Life Sciences		314.25-4.55-1.4339,098
Bengal & Assam Company		6205.00-90.00-1.4324
Tips Music		644.80-9.40-1.4410,156
Aditya Vision		619.30-9.05-1.444,555
Nuvama Wealth Management		1635.00-23.85-1.4427,008
Olectra Greentech		1381.20-20.25-1.4415,997
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.40-1.453,82,239
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		819.40-12.10-1.462,235
Dishman Carbogen Amcis		191.70-2.85-1.467,011
Orient Cement		136.30-2.05-1.489,362
Navkar Corporation		99.30-1.50-1.4916,487
Hawkins Cookers		8308.00-125.25-1.49266
Transport Corporation of India		915.00-13.90-1.50616
Asahi India Glass		900.00-13.70-1.503,107
VST Tillers Tractors		4491.40-68.50-1.501,071
Bannari Amman Sugars		3472.00-53.00-1.5031
Cello World		373.00-5.70-1.5188,432
Prince Pipes & Fittings		270.65-4.20-1.538,837
Styrenix Performance Materials		2250.80-35.30-1.545,390
Saregama India		520.00-8.15-1.5432,936
MOIL		278.60-4.40-1.5533,355
Rupa & Company		164.90-2.60-1.552,934
Skipper		518.30-8.15-1.5522,965
Triveni Turbine		636.45-10.05-1.5551,134
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.00-1.75-1.551,23,190
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.85-13.45-1.569,249
Ashiana Housing		375.00-5.95-1.562,736
Concord Biotech		1353.35-21.65-1.578,907
Craftsman Automation		10400.00-166.50-1.583,934
Cigniti Technologies		1265.10-20.25-1.581,357
PVR INOX		1124.30-18.10-1.5815,040
Juniper Hotels		195.00-3.15-1.5929,772
Dynacons Systems & Solutions		1220.00-19.65-1.592,020
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		346.50-5.60-1.5912,431
Signatureglobal (India)		800.85-12.95-1.5919,784
Sigachi Industries		25.42-0.41-1.591,13,296
Gensol Engineering		17.35-0.28-1.599,212
Action Construction Equipment		1095.25-17.85-1.6039,209
CMS Info Systems		272.50-4.45-1.615,324
Hester Biosciences		2411.10-39.45-1.61219
PNB Gilts		80.88-1.33-1.6243,953
Solara Active Pharma Sciences		502.35-8.30-1.634,924
Raymond Lifestyle		733.80-12.20-1.645,786
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		155.30-2.60-1.6520,263
DCX Systems		178.65-3.00-1.6526,150
Orient Paper & Industries		18.51-0.31-1.6561,654
Angel One		292.20-5.00-1.683,22,338
HEG		673.85-11.50-1.6852,605
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1890.05-32.25-1.685,198
360 One Wam		1166.10-19.90-1.6833,038
Prime Focus		287.40-4.90-1.6898,229
ITI		282.20-4.85-1.6918,011
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		325.00-5.60-1.6911,138
Vishnu Chemicals		584.00-10.15-1.711,816
Kajaria Ceramics		1155.00-20.25-1.7210,630
Responsive Industries		168.40-2.95-1.723,014
Va Tech Wabag		1957.05-34.50-1.7315,403
Aadhar Housing Finance		504.25-8.90-1.737,665
Jindal Poly Films		623.00-11.05-1.74808
Landmark Cars		537.50-9.60-1.7511,133
GPT Infraprojects		115.70-2.10-1.784,752
Mas Financial Services		305.00-5.55-1.795,013
Unichem Laboratories		487.45-8.90-1.791,069
S H Kelkar & Company		167.80-3.05-1.7982,572
GRM Overseas		89.20-1.63-1.791,82,349
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts		362.00-6.60-1.795,614
Sundaram-Clayton		1242.00-22.90-1.81585
Five-Star Business Finance		543.10-10.05-1.8210,250
Graphite India		708.50-13.10-1.8225,089
La Opala RG		190.15-3.55-1.8310,220
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1530.00-28.75-1.848,212
Manali Petrochemicals		64.31-1.21-1.8514,840
Dilip Buildcon		445.35-8.60-1.8924,320
Eveready Industries India		350.70-6.75-1.894,222
NAVA		582.10-11.25-1.907,065
Samhi Hotels		172.90-3.35-1.9029,768
Automotive Axles		1822.00-35.55-1.911,302
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.25-8.75-1.9111,517
Fairchem Organics		748.00-14.60-1.911,477
Sirca Paints India		442.00-8.60-1.9123,891
SMC Global Securities		78.97-1.54-1.915,571
Steel Cast		330.90-6.45-1.911,877
Steel Exchange India		11.24-0.22-1.921,28,962
Borosil		242.25-4.80-1.943,761
Computer Age Management Services		784.40-15.60-1.9584,617
ACME Solar Holdings		368.05-7.35-1.961,05,631
NMDC Steel		43.89-0.88-1.971,29,025
One Mobikwik Systems		200.70-4.05-1.9853,376
Hindustan Copper		536.00-10.80-1.9813,73,194
Somany Ceramics		494.40-10.00-1.981,800
Fedbank Financial Services		149.50-3.05-2.0075,685
Afcons Infrastructure		273.20-5.60-2.011,18,454
Cemindia Projects		1219.30-25.30-2.0340,223
CSB Bank		316.70-6.60-2.0431,710
Gulshan Polyols		203.00-4.25-2.052,03,023
Kiri Industries		428.40-8.95-2.0513,775
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		1700.00-35.75-2.067,891
Time Technoplast		203.00-4.30-2.071,71,083
Geojit Financial Services		76.70-1.64-2.0910,454
Go Fashion (India)		321.40-6.90-2.106,501
Nilkamal		1739.50-37.25-2.101,920
Dhunseri Ventures		267.05-5.75-2.111,564
Thomas Cook (India)		104.05-2.25-2.1229,804
Allcargo Terminals		24.92-0.54-2.1231,957
DEE Development Engineers		640.00-13.90-2.1322,264
Repco Home Finance		382.25-8.30-2.136,016
Atul Auto		567.00-12.45-2.1516,964
Archean Chemical Industries		506.60-11.15-2.1518,271
Laxmi Organic Industries		176.10-3.90-2.171,15,893
Vinati Organics		1320.00-29.25-2.171,563
Poonawalla Fincorp		479.90-10.65-2.1787,658
Rossari Biotech		514.90-11.60-2.202,899
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)		119.45-2.70-2.211,81,059
Carysil		1189.65-26.90-2.212,550
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals		596.00-13.50-2.211,373
V-Guard Industries		315.15-7.15-2.221,98,346
Shankara Buildpro		1300.00-29.65-2.235,792
Antony Waste Handling Cell		417.00-9.50-2.238,313
Apollo Pipes		515.00-11.80-2.2413,380
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		59.14-1.37-2.2619,948
Sammaan Capital		163.15-3.90-2.332,13,816
Gujarat Themis Biosyn		352.50-8.45-2.3421,011
Ventive Hospitality		600.00-14.40-2.343,025
Themis Medicare		110.00-2.65-2.35863
Edelweiss Financial Services		118.30-2.85-2.351,98,536
CreditAccess Grameen		1510.00-36.60-2.375,873
MSTC		591.70-14.35-2.378,751
Kirloskar Brothers		1915.00-46.40-2.3713,043
Bharat Wire Ropes		200.50-4.90-2.3918,868
AXISCADES Technologies		1593.00-38.95-2.398,289
Praveg		279.90-6.85-2.395,681
Pfizer		4783.00-118.35-2.41691
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.40-14.45-2.421,07,461
Gabriel India		1497.75-37.35-2.4337,274
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		511.60-12.80-2.441,797
SJS Enterprises		2373.90-59.80-2.4610,377
Alembic		84.60-2.14-2.4725,621
SML Mahindra		5545.00-141.00-2.483,525
Prism Johnson		111.00-2.85-2.5020,15,566
Sudarshan Colorants India		420.00-10.80-2.515,292
Shalimar Paints		85.50-2.20-2.5112,410
Jubilant Ingrevia		737.00-19.15-2.5325,861
Aeroflex Enterprises		127.00-3.30-2.5315,223
Subex		13.75-0.36-2.551,75,913
Om Infra		87.50-2.31-2.578,286
Roto Pumps		67.90-1.81-2.601,14,812
Kilburn Engineering		388.95-10.50-2.6315,459
Nelco		959.00-25.90-2.6336,099
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		70.05-1.89-2.635,59,652
I G Petrochemicals		490.00-13.60-2.706,647
Affle 3I		1643.25-45.70-2.7130,066
Repro India		371.00-10.45-2.742,142
Mahindra Logistics		402.95-11.50-2.774,18,545
The Hi-Tech Gears		574.00-16.45-2.79218
Vadilal Industries		7130.70-208.95-2.851,386
EIH Associated Hotels		303.00-8.90-2.854,297
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		211.00-6.25-2.8852,383
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1465.00-43.65-2.8911,723
Bajaj Electricals		371.90-11.05-2.891,50,076
Aeroflex Industries		426.35-12.70-2.8996,503
Ravindra Energy		165.00-4.95-2.9110,349
Yatra Online		107.00-3.25-2.9548,504
TTK Prestige		615.50-19.40-3.065,003
Pricol		737.30-23.50-3.092,06,463
GPT Healthcare		160.00-5.10-3.0913,074
ICRA		5005.80-161.10-3.121,957
SG Finserve		687.00-22.15-3.1233,943
R Systems International		248.50-8.05-3.1419,432
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1275.70-41.55-3.1590,980
Aegis Logistics		1354.00-44.20-3.161,15,492
Optiemus Infracom		563.45-18.85-3.2415,425
Jana Small Finance Bank		542.20-18.30-3.2610,304
Entertainment Network (India)		103.40-3.50-3.276,364
Max Estates		396.60-13.45-3.286,705
Share India Securities		167.90-5.70-3.2831,555
Godavari Biorefineries		247.30-8.45-3.3011,010
BLS E-Services		307.00-10.50-3.3142,034
Transpek Industry		1280.00-44.10-3.33607
Garware Technical Fibres		810.95-27.90-3.337,060
Bliss GVS Pharma		477.00-16.60-3.368,795
Balaji Amines		2028.50-72.15-3.438,757
Savita Oil Technologies		756.95-26.85-3.431,05,009
TTK Healthcare		1055.10-37.95-3.471,886
Sai Life Science		1366.05-49.20-3.482,57,195
IFB Industries		1391.55-50.85-3.5317,332
Transrail Lighting		473.65-17.70-3.6072,737
Muthoot Microfin		214.00-8.15-3.671,92,065
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.30-82.65-3.681,35,049
V-Mart Retail		785.10-30.00-3.685,721
G R Infraprojects		870.10-33.30-3.6948,237
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2412.25-93.35-3.7368,027
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		205.05-8.00-3.7596,153
Cera Sanitaryware		6063.60-237.05-3.761,394
Sheela Foam		672.00-26.30-3.7735,568
Gujarat State Petronet		277.80-10.90-3.786,33,671
Blue Star		1515.00-60.00-3.812,26,705
Snowman Logistics		39.16-1.58-3.8845,615
Stanley Lifestyles		147.60-6.05-3.9414,177
Ion Exchange (India)		371.60-15.25-3.9470,788
Fino Payments Bank		154.05-6.40-3.9937,267
Capri Global Capital		230.30-9.70-4.0412,29,230
TARC		130.20-5.55-4.0943,012
Finolex Industries		164.30-7.20-4.201,29,684
Fusion Finance		206.35-9.10-4.2233,240
Deccan Gold Mines		215.90-9.85-4.367,51,926
Kalyani Steels		842.80-38.40-4.365,867
JNK India		402.95-18.50-4.3915,525
Sonata Software		318.65-14.70-4.411,60,649
JK Tyre & Industries		395.00-18.25-4.422,04,886
Navin Fluorine International		8261.00-383.60-4.4432,149
C.E. Info Systems		1022.00-48.25-4.5115,345
Greenpanel Industries		192.90-9.20-4.558,913
Allcargo Global		13.78-0.66-4.573,53,946
Garware Hi-Tech Films		7000.00-341.90-4.666,088
Interarch Building Solutions		1772.75-86.60-4.669,851
Huhtamaki India		274.45-13.55-4.7015,380
Sula Vineyards		159.75-7.90-4.7191,637
Kopran		181.40-9.00-4.7357,589
Firstsource Solutions		279.95-14.15-4.815,83,010
Hindustan Construction Company		20.53-1.04-4.8220,40,193
The Anup Engineering		1897.00-96.95-4.869,182
Jay Bharat Maruti		139.40-7.30-4.9895,198
Allcargo Logistics		9.29-0.49-5.0142,34,353
Chemplast Sanmar		185.20-9.90-5.0779,531
Advait Energy Transitions		2194.45-118.85-5.1442,781
eClerx Services		1770.75-99.00-5.2972,264
ESAF Small Finance Bank		40.22-2.25-5.303,05,188
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2245.00-126.30-5.3320,479
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		278.00-16.00-5.4422,840
TCI Express		551.15-32.00-5.496,401
SEPC		6.18-0.36-5.5012,58,997
Igarashi Motors India		466.10-27.60-5.5968,274
Kokuyo Camlin		84.85-5.03-5.6023,103
Kabra Extrusion Technik		449.50-27.60-5.7826,896
India Shelter Finance Corporation		691.10-42.50-5.7916,920
EIH		306.70-19.35-5.9313,88,067
Capacit'e Infraprojects		212.05-13.45-5.9647,661
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		167.00-10.60-5.9780,673
Exicom Tele-Systems		158.95-10.45-6.171,13,273
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3158.10-211.90-6.2932,660
PNC Infratech		224.00-15.90-6.6311,60,722
ASK Automotive		633.00-45.55-6.7169,410
Carraro India		501.00-40.80-7.5329,427
Rain Industries		221.90-20.00-8.2711,87,143
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.25-81.50-9.414,63,928
Religare Enterprises		232.55-24.35-9.481,36,049
Saurashtra Cements		62.00-7.31-10.5547,919
LE Travenues Technology		176.00-25.70-12.744,17,731
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

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3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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