Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|920.25
|153.35
|20.00
|4,43,391
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|23.65
|11.84
|30,04,855
|Pearl Global Industries
|2460.90
|246.55
|11.13
|1,30,851
|Avalon Technologies
|1963.95
|190.05
|10.71
|1,48,621
|Electronics Mart India
|165.70
|15.75
|10.50
|20,86,357
|Varroc Engineering
|812.45
|76.25
|10.36
|8,84,305
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|96.78
|8.39
|9.49
|33,05,064
|Devyani International
|134.85
|11.05
|8.93
|8,89,486
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|653.05
|52.15
|8.68
|3,83,343
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|1447.40
|110.15
|8.24
|40,004
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.15
|73.65
|7.42
|80,023
|Matrimony.com
|482.00
|32.20
|7.16
|4,501
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|1056.20
|69.60
|7.05
|12,915
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|224.65
|14.25
|6.77
|4,24,453
|GOCL Corporation
|437.50
|27.40
|6.68
|1,03,199
|Neuland Laboratories
|22843.55
|1,343.60
|6.25
|12,785
|Prataap Snacks
|1240.65
|72.40
|6.20
|7,206
|Faze Three
|571.40
|33.30
|6.19
|276
|Kuantum Papers
|86.38
|4.93
|6.05
|37,085
|BirlaNu
|1639.30
|91.00
|5.88
|6,514
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|377.90
|20.70
|5.80
|21,882
|MPS
|2930.45
|158.80
|5.73
|9,121
|Dolat Algotech
|71.19
|3.79
|5.62
|34,582
|Orient Electric
|188.65
|10.00
|5.60
|1,24,635
|Kennametal India
|3300.00
|172.85
|5.53
|6,669
|Navneet Education
|134.85
|6.95
|5.43
|17,602
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|410.00
|20.75
|5.33
|1,84,141
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|95.17
|4.80
|5.31
|14,99,376
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|381.20
|18.75
|5.17
|3,98,942
|GE Power India
|763.55
|36.35
|5.00
|19,975
|Baazar Style Retail
|320.10
|15.20
|4.99
|19,352
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
|30.96
|1.47
|4.98
|53,584
|Valor Estate
|116.25
|5.50
|4.97
|11,311
|HMA Agro Industries
|22.00
|1.01
|4.81
|1,07,990
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|3.07
|0.14
|4.78
|25,74,529
|Onward Technologies
|292.00
|13.10
|4.70
|23,995
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|135.00
|6.05
|4.69
|87,591
|Dish TV India
|2.91
|0.13
|4.68
|6,32,249
|Uniparts India
|816.95
|36.00
|4.61
|19,376
|PTC Industries
|19068.55
|828.90
|4.54
|8,915
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|692.05
|29.60
|4.47
|24,377
|FIEM Industries
|2582.05
|103.00
|4.15
|15,022
|Paramount Communications
|68.88
|2.69
|4.06
|2,07,780
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|1,00,787
|Gufic BioSciences
|420.00
|16.30
|4.04
|24,745
|KDDL
|3844.45
|147.00
|3.98
|1,416
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|446.85
|16.85
|3.92
|45,916
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2059.00
|77.55
|3.91
|2,225
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.05
|27.15
|3.88
|94,855
|Valiant Organics
|295.00
|11.00
|3.87
|663
|Supriya Lifescience
|924.85
|34.35
|3.86
|12,892
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.27
|2.82
|3.84
|16,29,895
|Carborundum Universal
|1110.00
|40.85
|3.82
|32,552
|Granules India
|870.00
|31.80
|3.79
|25,485
|Welspun Enterprises
|589.20
|20.95
|3.69
|22,999
|Embassy Developments
|62.92
|2.24
|3.69
|1,02,068
|Aster DM Quality Care
|875.00
|30.60
|3.62
|1,05,756
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|21.65
|3.56
|6,18,576
|NRB Bearings
|462.10
|15.65
|3.51
|36,089
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5522.15
|184.00
|3.45
|962
|Sportking India
|214.10
|7.10
|3.43
|42,899
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|635.90
|21.00
|3.42
|22,279
|Tata Investment Corporation
|689.45
|22.40
|3.36
|1,75,223
|Mufin Green Finance
|137.40
|4.25
|3.19
|1,29,040
|Fine Organic Industries
|5150.00
|156.85
|3.14
|3,774
|Rashi Peripherals
|892.05
|26.75
|3.09
|24,779
|India Nippon Electricals
|1188.00
|35.45
|3.08
|2,243
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|170.50
|5.10
|3.08
|3,752
|Cyient DLM
|683.15
|20.40
|3.08
|95,805
|LT Foods
|431.50
|12.90
|3.08
|40,722
|Inox Green Energy Services
|179.00
|5.30
|3.05
|12,007
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|3366.90
|98.00
|3.00
|3,373
|Tega Industries
|1629.65
|47.40
|3.00
|4,356
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|4433.40
|128.15
|2.98
|94
|Welspun Living
|164.05
|4.75
|2.98
|3,53,555
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|52.55
|1.52
|2.98
|1,70,097
|Control Print
|580.00
|16.60
|2.95
|1,404
|Suyog Telematics
|861.00
|24.45
|2.92
|941
|Vardhman Special Steels
|342.95
|9.65
|2.90
|25,683
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|167.80
|4.65
|2.85
|2,38,566
|Man Infraconstruction
|113.32
|3.09
|2.80
|1,71,952
|Sansera Engineering
|3885.00
|103.95
|2.75
|9,603
|Seamec
|1542.00
|41.10
|2.74
|3,684
|Netweb Technologies India
|4940.65
|129.50
|2.69
|85,558
|M M Forgings
|620.05
|16.15
|2.67
|37,361
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|25.00
|2.67
|7,21,046
|Apar Industries
|16551.00
|429.55
|2.66
|7,700
|Shilpa Medicare
|759.60
|19.55
|2.64
|5,21,523
|Borosil Scientific
|142.00
|3.60
|2.60
|3,360
|GIC Housing Finance
|153.00
|3.80
|2.55
|24,725
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11680.00
|290.55
|2.55
|1,168
|Confidence Petroleum India
|81.20
|2.01
|2.54
|1,79,326
|HLE Glascoat
|466.45
|11.45
|2.52
|82,347
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|2692.00
|65.65
|2.50
|874
|Arvind
|560.15
|13.45
|2.46
|30,423
|Magellanic Cloud
|29.63
|0.71
|2.46
|1,39,040
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|5276.00
|126.80
|2.46
|27,133
|Wockhardt
|2020.70
|47.70
|2.42
|36,727
|TD Power Systems
|1259.90
|29.70
|2.41
|4,59,251
|Redtape
|140.00
|3.25
|2.38
|94,305
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|9401.00
|211.00
|2.30
|436
|Honasa Consumer
|476.00
|10.50
|2.26
|53,776
|Timex Group India
|556.20
|12.15
|2.23
|83,116
|Rolex Rings
|156.30
|3.40
|2.22
|4,12,001
|Syncom Formulation (India)
|13.48
|0.29
|2.20
|2,25,561
|Balu Forge Industries
|469.00
|10.00
|2.18
|56,560
|Sanghvi Movers
|491.00
|10.25
|2.13
|33,060
|Astra Microwave Products
|1839.90
|38.25
|2.12
|8,778
|Cosmo First
|889.95
|18.35
|2.11
|19,560
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|1138.10
|23.35
|2.09
|17,032
|AGI Greenpac
|725.00
|14.75
|2.08
|1,859
|Paushak
|704.00
|14.00
|2.03
|3,117
|Deep Industries
|638.00
|12.70
|2.03
|29,062
|HFCL
|208.00
|4.10
|2.01
|12,40,015
|Uflex
|490.00
|9.65
|2.01
|7,532
|S P Apparels
|1035.30
|20.25
|1.99
|2,606
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2625.45
|49.70
|1.93
|4,677
|Westlife Foodworld
|588.00
|11.10
|1.92
|6,476
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1676.10
|31.40
|1.91
|7,085
|City Union Bank
|212.40
|3.95
|1.89
|3,31,368
|MTAR Technologies
|7075.60
|129.80
|1.87
|28,988
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|394.00
|7.25
|1.87
|8,104
|Ramco Industries
|339.70
|6.25
|1.87
|5,286
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1318.00
|24.05
|1.86
|9,625
|Himatsingka Seide
|80.98
|1.46
|1.84
|29,329
|Marksans Pharma
|274.00
|4.95
|1.84
|62,390
|Gokul Agro Resources
|228.45
|4.10
|1.83
|15,804
|Avanti Feeds
|908.50
|16.30
|1.83
|40,912
|Permanent Magnets
|836.00
|15.00
|1.83
|5,045
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|535.10
|9.60
|1.83
|62,414
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|497.15
|8.90
|1.82
|13,793
|Filatex India
|83.10
|1.48
|1.81
|1,19,818
|Vimta Labs
|653.90
|11.60
|1.81
|10,218
|Praj Industries
|325.25
|5.75
|1.80
|60,527
|Beekay Steel Industries
|401.55
|7.10
|1.80
|172
|Newgen Software Technologies
|552.00
|9.75
|1.80
|47,631
|Radico Khaitan
|4550.00
|80.00
|1.79
|14,258
|Panama Petrochem
|504.35
|8.75
|1.77
|20,495
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7,508
|Artemis Medicare Services
|317.20
|5.40
|1.73
|29,640
|Hatsun Agro Products
|942.25
|16.05
|1.73
|1,062
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|1720.00
|29.05
|1.72
|9,703
|Wonderla Holidays
|494.35
|8.35
|1.72
|5,052
|Mahanagar Gas
|1142.00
|19.15
|1.71
|3,35,985
|Aarti Drugs
|417.95
|7.00
|1.70
|4,334
|John Cockerill India
|9610.00
|158.80
|1.68
|2,075
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|1,58,430
|Transindia Real Estate
|25.10
|0.41
|1.66
|20,270
|IIFL Finance
|619.00
|10.00
|1.64
|40,743
|Hindware Home Innovation
|221.90
|3.55
|1.63
|1,378
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|314.45
|5.00
|1.62
|4,008
|Wendt (India)
|8165.00
|129.15
|1.61
|254
|Brigade Enterprises
|582.75
|9.25
|1.61
|2,13,062
|CARE Ratings
|1756.60
|27.75
|1.61
|1,878
|Sundrop Brands
|676.00
|10.65
|1.60
|8,778
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|429.55
|6.55
|1.55
|2,517
|Shilchar Technologies
|4594.00
|69.85
|1.54
|1,683
|PTC India
|203.15
|3.05
|1.52
|6,70,052
|Vascon Engineers
|33.70
|0.50
|1.51
|45,763
|Expleo Solutions
|834.20
|12.40
|1.51
|2,987
|Sandhar Technologies
|666.40
|9.85
|1.50
|19,482
|Datamatics Global Services
|865.15
|12.65
|1.48
|5,176
|Medplus Health Services
|700.75
|10.20
|1.48
|7,012
|Jindal Saw
|269.60
|3.90
|1.47
|1,61,466
|Mukka Proteins
|23.43
|0.34
|1.47
|19,264
|Pix Transmissions
|1722.00
|24.75
|1.46
|755
|Hikal
|225.55
|3.20
|1.44
|58,471
|Rites
|234.45
|3.30
|1.43
|93,673
|Cohance Lifesciences
|446.00
|6.15
|1.40
|20,06,886
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1609.65
|21.80
|1.37
|1,264
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8201.00
|109.65
|1.36
|261
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2087.50
|28.05
|1.36
|57,509
|Welspun Corp
|1841.70
|24.35
|1.34
|22,222
|Ramco Systems
|633.40
|8.15
|1.30
|11,432
|NCC
|145.60
|1.85
|1.29
|5,03,645
|Indo Count Industries
|426.50
|5.35
|1.27
|14,532
|West Coast Paper Mills
|600.85
|7.45
|1.26
|4,405
|India Cements
|397.95
|4.90
|1.25
|21,347
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|134.00
|1.65
|1.25
|10,239
|KNR Constructions
|141.95
|1.75
|1.25
|93,713
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|1350.00
|16.55
|1.24
|15,233
|Suratwwala Business Group
|25.48
|0.31
|1.23
|75
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|956.30
|11.20
|1.19
|44,234
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|1,84,222
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|389.80
|4.45
|1.15
|596
|Thyrocare Technologies
|604.80
|6.90
|1.15
|4,75,343
|Strides Pharma Science
|1007.05
|11.45
|1.15
|18,827
|Nitin Spinners
|578.05
|6.50
|1.14
|3,305
|Shankara Building Products
|142.55
|1.60
|1.14
|22,443
|Karnataka Bank
|310.00
|3.45
|1.13
|5,85,537
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3296.75
|36.80
|1.13
|8,011
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|117.40
|1.30
|1.12
|33,383
|Gokaldas Exports
|805.05
|8.85
|1.11
|7,436
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|123.65
|1.35
|1.10
|1,15,577
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|635.00
|6.90
|1.10
|30,791
|Windlas Biotech
|882.10
|9.60
|1.10
|2,115
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|40.83
|0.44
|1.09
|35,107
|Trident
|25.17
|0.27
|1.08
|11,85,245
|IRM Energy
|296.80
|3.15
|1.07
|90,938
|Azad Engineering
|2480.90
|26.20
|1.07
|30,426
|Choice International
|841.60
|8.80
|1.06
|36,326
|eMudhra
|544.70
|5.70
|1.06
|6,760
|Rama Steel Tubes
|4.82
|0.05
|1.05
|3,55,155
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|642.40
|6.70
|1.05
|36,281
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03
|11,199
|FDC
|374.00
|3.80
|1.03
|21,155
|Gravita India
|1734.75
|17.50
|1.02
|8,042
|Procter & Gamble Health
|6149.35
|61.45
|1.01
|1,057
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|70.05
|0.70
|1.01
|48,415
|Sharda Motor Industries
|942.05
|9.30
|1.00
|12,621
|Rajoo Engineers
|52.24
|0.51
|0.99
|17,258
|Harsha Engineers International
|429.10
|4.20
|0.99
|12,275
|Swelect Energy Systems
|671.25
|6.55
|0.99
|1,914
|Globus Spirits
|912.95
|8.75
|0.97
|8,564
|Health X Platform
|316.55
|3.00
|0.96
|7
|Rossell Techsys
|1098.00
|10.35
|0.95
|4,765
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|89.00
|0.84
|0.95
|16,713
|5Paisa Capital
|369.50
|3.45
|0.94
|1,354
|Manappuram Finance
|365.40
|3.40
|0.94
|76,461
|Ceigall India
|335.15
|3.05
|0.92
|14,548
|Alicon Castalloy
|746.60
|6.80
|0.92
|94,993
|V2 Retail
|220.15
|2.00
|0.92
|15,202
|KRBL
|377.35
|3.40
|0.91
|9,978
|Elantas Beck India
|12497.00
|111.95
|0.90
|207
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|31.77
|0.28
|0.89
|57,071
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|252.80
|2.20
|0.88
|12,685
|Meghmani Organics
|52.69
|0.46
|0.88
|21,235
|Syngene International
|403.45
|3.45
|0.86
|5,70,145
|DCM Shriram
|1017.45
|8.65
|0.86
|2,911
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|132.40
|1.10
|0.84
|3,326
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|563.60
|4.70
|0.84
|2,069
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|10.94
|0.09
|0.83
|1,53,575
|PC Jeweller
|9.78
|0.08
|0.82
|73,97,941
|Sanathan Textiles
|481.00
|3.85
|0.81
|1,574
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1899.00
|15.20
|0.81
|8,372
|Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
|592.40
|4.75
|0.81
|22,127
|Tanla Platforms
|614.20
|4.95
|0.81
|43,108
|Morepen Laboratories
|80.12
|0.64
|0.81
|16,76,413
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|113.40
|0.90
|0.80
|2,084
|D-Link (India)
|446.30
|3.55
|0.80
|9,103
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|7.35
|0.79
|28,625
|Grindwell Norton
|2120.15
|16.60
|0.79
|2,162
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|403.00
|3.10
|0.78
|18,718
|Birla Corporation
|915.35
|7.05
|0.78
|2,623
|Ashapura Minechem
|734.55
|5.65
|0.78
|49,841
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|490.00
|3.80
|0.78
|2,532
|JTL Industries
|77.50
|0.59
|0.77
|1,19,894
|Viyash Scientific
|275.00
|2.10
|0.77
|96,153
|BCL Industries
|37.00
|0.28
|0.76
|16,553
|TCPL Packaging
|3130.95
|23.30
|0.75
|25
|Foseco India
|5491.85
|40.10
|0.74
|540
|EKI Energy Services
|84.35
|0.62
|0.74
|6,209
|CESC
|163.70
|1.20
|0.74
|1,24,862
|Surya Roshni
|252.60
|1.85
|0.74
|41,651
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|6.75
|0.73
|43,061
|Kaynes Technology India
|3850.00
|28.00
|0.73
|57,573
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|297.50
|2.15
|0.73
|2,006
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.75
|4.60
|0.73
|1,34,554
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|1109.35
|8.00
|0.73
|620
|Orchid Pharma
|1006.00
|7.30
|0.73
|4,414
|Epigral
|1105.00
|7.85
|0.72
|1,595
|Mastek
|1833.00
|12.90
|0.71
|7,089
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|41.31
|0.29
|0.71
|9,255
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.15
|1.05
|0.71
|3,60,792
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|685.65
|4.75
|0.70
|1,416
|Rane Holdings
|1769.15
|12.10
|0.69
|463
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1024.85
|7.00
|0.69
|1,828
|Vesuvius India
|447.95
|3.00
|0.67
|1,787
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1506.00
|10.00
|0.67
|1,244
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|1337.40
|8.90
|0.67
|9,740
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|390.70
|2.60
|0.67
|13,221
|Vardhman Textiles
|606.50
|4.05
|0.67
|19,697
|Kalyani Investment Company
|5557.35
|36.70
|0.66
|73
|EPACK Durables
|229.05
|1.50
|0.66
|20,706
|Shivalik Rasayan
|261.70
|1.70
|0.65
|788
|Dreamfolks Services
|71.20
|0.45
|0.64
|11,795
|RPSG Ventures
|925.70
|5.90
|0.64
|336
|IKIO Technologies
|203.30
|1.30
|0.64
|19,060
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|694.00
|4.40
|0.64
|8,850
|Jamna Auto Industries
|144.80
|0.90
|0.63
|3,66,690
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|112.50
|0.70
|0.63
|17,973
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|674.65
|4.15
|0.62
|12,485
|Natco Pharma
|918.05
|5.70
|0.62
|6,688
|Zydus Wellness
|534.00
|3.30
|0.62
|16,666
|Mangalam Cement
|945.20
|5.80
|0.62
|546
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|3.80
|0.62
|65,494
|Century Enka
|607.30
|3.70
|0.61
|5,224
|Venky's (India)
|1571.90
|9.55
|0.61
|1,232
|Sindhu Trade Links
|24.35
|0.14
|0.58
|31,714
|Honda India Power Products
|2100.00
|12.00
|0.57
|177
|Talbros Automotive Components
|439.75
|2.45
|0.56
|9,747
|Sundram Fasteners
|1093.00
|6.05
|0.56
|1,34,485
|Pokarna
|972.50
|5.30
|0.55
|15,956
|KEI Industries
|5625.00
|30.00
|0.54
|18,357
|Mercury Ev-Tech
|35.50
|0.19
|0.54
|55,721
|Birlasoft
|319.90
|1.70
|0.53
|54,724
|Rane (Madras)
|1048.00
|5.40
|0.52
|2,208
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|1,12,586
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|1247.85
|6.30
|0.51
|1,952
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|1218.40
|6.15
|0.51
|4,769
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2079.80
|10.40
|0.50
|7,748
|PDS
|360.00
|1.75
|0.49
|10,046
|BlackBuck
|561.20
|2.70
|0.48
|38,091
|Polyplex Corporation
|1116.00
|5.35
|0.48
|2,575
|Alldigi Tech
|812.00
|3.80
|0.47
|111
|Jyothy Labs
|206.75
|0.95
|0.46
|22,501
|Inox India
|1960.00
|8.70
|0.45
|3,542
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1423.70
|6.25
|0.44
|37,455
|Sasken Technologies
|1924.55
|8.45
|0.44
|742
|Ramky Infrastructure
|406.40
|1.75
|0.43
|2,680
|Motisons Jewellers
|13.95
|0.06
|0.43
|3,66,730
|KEC International
|480.00
|2.05
|0.43
|59,125
|DOMS Industries
|2260.65
|9.45
|0.42
|23,535
|TGV SRAAC
|107.90
|0.45
|0.42
|91,802
|Universal Cables
|1415.35
|5.95
|0.42
|8,430
|Likhitha Infrastructure
|220.90
|0.90
|0.41
|10,007
|Campus Activewear
|220.00
|0.90
|0.41
|63,851
|Kirloskar Industries
|3776.35
|15.00
|0.40
|364
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|534.15
|2.15
|0.40
|14,570
|DCM Shriram Industries
|42.77
|0.17
|0.40
|5,422
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|501.20
|1.95
|0.39
|6,489
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.00
|3.15
|0.39
|8,88,945
|Chalet Hotels
|866.15
|3.25
|0.38
|2,783
|AVT Natural Products
|71.80
|0.27
|0.38
|2,669
|Suraj Estate Developers
|204.00
|0.75
|0.37
|945
|Oriental Aromatics
|382.00
|1.40
|0.37
|273
|United Foodbrands
|810.80
|3.00
|0.37
|26,458
|Jagran Prakashan
|63.12
|0.23
|0.37
|13,895
|JSW Dulux
|3090.00
|10.95
|0.36
|1,502
|Monarch Networth Capital
|389.85
|1.40
|0.36
|2,381
|Rajratan Global Wire
|524.35
|1.85
|0.35
|9,019
|Sanstar
|113.85
|0.40
|0.35
|5,602
|Accelya Solutions India
|1144.40
|3.90
|0.34
|565
|VIP Industries
|315.80
|1.05
|0.33
|3,585
|Jubilant Pharmova
|928.05
|3.05
|0.33
|10,233
|TVS Srichakra
|3982.85
|12.85
|0.32
|26
|VST Industries
|220.35
|0.70
|0.32
|20,193
|Aether Industries
|1591.00
|4.90
|0.31
|16,601
|Black Box
|743.85
|2.20
|0.30
|12,997
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2650.00
|8.00
|0.30
|1,64,797
|GTPL Hathway
|59.88
|0.18
|0.30
|494
|Kamdhenu
|35.03
|0.10
|0.29
|22,736
|Nelcast
|125.40
|0.35
|0.28
|2,897
|Novartis India
|1608.00
|4.45
|0.28
|1,059
|SKF India
|1523.30
|4.20
|0.28
|3,200
|K&R Rail Engineering
|25.00
|0.07
|0.28
|43,301
|Cyient
|856.70
|2.30
|0.27
|18,859
|Alivus Life Sciences
|1325.00
|3.60
|0.27
|4,772
|Tejas Networks
|523.65
|1.35
|0.26
|43,766
|Steel Strips Wheels
|308.70
|0.80
|0.26
|28,239
|Happy Forgings
|1875.00
|4.80
|0.26
|9,429
|Vardhman Holdings
|3560.00
|9.10
|0.26
|152
|Greenlam Industries
|273.00
|0.70
|0.26
|2,917
|Den Networks
|27.38
|0.07
|0.26
|3,772
|Centum Electronics
|3795.85
|9.45
|0.25
|1,482
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|50.17
|0.12
|0.24
|89,938
|RHI Magnesita India
|412.25
|0.95
|0.23
|9,152
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.85
|1.30
|0.23
|10,105
|SIS
|436.50
|0.95
|0.22
|1,960
|Vindhya Telelinks
|2279.00
|4.90
|0.22
|1,885
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|4.60
|0.01
|0.22
|37,515
|Gopal Snacks
|275.05
|0.60
|0.22
|23,208
|Bigbloc Construction
|46.96
|0.10
|0.21
|2,940
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|BLS International Services
|254.30
|0.50
|0.20
|1,01,109
|Century Plyboards (India)
|784.45
|1.45
|0.19
|663
|Krystal Integrated Services
|601.80
|1.10
|0.18
|287
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.16
|0.04
|0.18
|1,86,158
|Tilaknagar Industries
|488.00
|0.90
|0.18
|43,786
|TV Today Network
|115.00
|0.20
|0.17
|2,216
|Shoppers Stop
|419.85
|0.70
|0.17
|4,811
|Arman Financial Services
|2028.00
|3.20
|0.16
|2,146
|Jindal Worldwide
|38.60
|0.06
|0.16
|5,59,380
|Apollo Micro Systems
|403.95
|0.60
|0.15
|2,27,345
|PTC India Financial Services
|28.92
|0.04
|0.14
|39,185
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|108.50
|0.15
|0.14
|1,29,163
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|149.00
|0.20
|0.13
|13,906
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|261.20
|0.35
|0.13
|91,944
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|1519.50
|2.00
|0.13
|783
|Nesco
|1045.00
|1.30
|0.12
|2,637
|LMW
|16695.00
|19.85
|0.12
|175
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|0.05
|0.12
|7,88,271
|Sanghi Industries
|50.14
|0.06
|0.12
|18,347
|Andrew Yule & Company
|27.69
|0.03
|0.11
|1,29,899
|Neogen Chemicals
|2034.85
|2.30
|0.11
|6,013
|Banco Products (India)
|684.00
|0.75
|0.11
|25,059
|Redington
|350.90
|0.35
|0.10
|1,60,650
|Intellect Design Arena
|722.70
|0.70
|0.10
|22,590
|Jai Corp
|103.90
|0.10
|0.10
|21,978
|Updater Services
|211.00
|0.20
|0.09
|10,200
|Master Trust
|79.63
|0.07
|0.09
|1,623
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|113.70
|0.10
|0.09
|17,199
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|231.00
|0.20
|0.09
|21,377
|Alok Industries
|11.99
|0.01
|0.08
|1,89,021
|Bikaji Foods International
|624.95
|0.50
|0.08
|63,365
|Voltamp Transformers
|9950.00
|8.45
|0.08
|924
|Shree Precoated Steels
|12.47
|0.01
|0.08
|101
|Signpost India
|268.10
|0.20
|0.07
|4,529
|Bharat Bijlee
|2346.00
|1.35
|0.06
|1,036
|Minda Corporation
|717.10
|0.40
|0.06
|19,804
|AvenuesAI
|17.16
|0.01
|0.06
|5,95,005
|Esab India
|5627.75
|2.65
|0.05
|85
|B L Kashyap & Sons
|55.94
|0.02
|0.04
|28,685
|IFGL Refractories
|227.15
|0.10
|0.04
|7,844
|Just Dial
|682.00
|0.20
|0.03
|23,996
|Bansal Wire Industries
|332.70
|0.05
|0.02
|13,277
|Ethos
|2824.05
|0.65
|0.02
|2,150
|Man Industries (India)
|552.00
|0.10
|0.02
|11,860
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|206.20
|0.05
|0.02
|23,756
|DB Corp
|210.95
|0.05
|0.02
|7,240
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.30
|0.05
|0.01
|2,80,217
|Timken India
|3343.45
|0.50
|0.01
|1,032
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|27.70
|0
|0
|35,415
|Vakrangee
|6.00
|0
|0
|92,993
|Prakash Industries
|128.85
|0
|0
|7,113
|HLV
|7.27
|0
|0
|33,364
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26,845
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13814.80
|-1.50
|-0.01
|140
|Mayur Uniquoters
|774.80
|-0.10
|-0.01
|3,751
|Home First Finance Company India
|1191.70
|-0.20
|-0.02
|10,604
|Ksolves India
|282.15
|-0.05
|-0.02
|4,869
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39,004
|Dynamic Cables
|402.05
|-0.15
|-0.04
|5,018
|Manorama Industries
|1622.00
|-0.95
|-0.06
|17,624
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|156.90
|-0.10
|-0.06
|6,231
|Orient Technologies
|259.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|4,377
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|-0.01
|-0.06
|3,18,600
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|872.25
|-0.65
|-0.07
|4,745
|Arkade Developers
|139.55
|-0.10
|-0.07
|12,716
|Maharashtra Seamless
|582.60
|-0.50
|-0.09
|5,321
|CCL Products India
|1128.80
|-1.00
|-0.09
|1,634
|Sangam (India)
|614.15
|-0.55
|-0.09
|1,437
|Abans Financial Services
|201.30
|-0.20
|-0.10
|213
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|71.00
|-0.07
|-0.10
|9,446
|Indegene
|551.55
|-0.60
|-0.11
|54,711
|Cantabil Retail India
|228.00
|-0.25
|-0.11
|7,224
|Cupid
|262.25
|-0.30
|-0.11
|38,72,258
|Genesys International Corporation
|228.40
|-0.25
|-0.11
|15,545
|CIE Automotive India
|410.00
|-0.50
|-0.12
|24,339
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|120.00
|-0.15
|-0.12
|17,388
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|252.45
|-0.30
|-0.12
|5,428
|Subros
|824.00
|-1.05
|-0.13
|2,220
|Usha Martin
|515.30
|-0.65
|-0.13
|24,886
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1211.65
|-1.60
|-0.13
|6,505
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|151.00
|-0.20
|-0.13
|41,132
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|108.85
|-0.15
|-0.14
|1,655
|India Pesticides
|145.35
|-0.20
|-0.14
|6,599
|Everest Industries
|478.35
|-0.65
|-0.14
|874
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|681.00
|-1.00
|-0.15
|1,964
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.80
|-0.20
|-0.16
|1,15,524
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1924.15
|-3.05
|-0.16
|4,738
|MMTC
|63.95
|-0.11
|-0.17
|92,703
|NACL Industries
|178.00
|-0.30
|-0.17
|16,482
|G M Breweries
|906.00
|-1.50
|-0.17
|1,322
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|820.00
|-1.45
|-0.18
|923
|Indoco Remedies
|221.45
|-0.40
|-0.18
|6,093
|Hemisphere Properties India
|137.70
|-0.25
|-0.18
|11,893
|NGL Fine - Chem
|3429.00
|-6.20
|-0.18
|213
|R R Kabel
|2758.95
|-5.35
|-0.19
|18,560
|Elgi Equipments
|588.30
|-1.10
|-0.19
|9,506
|Piramal Pharma
|207.90
|-0.40
|-0.19
|4,55,651
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|626.80
|-1.25
|-0.20
|1,194
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|869.00
|-1.75
|-0.20
|7,931
|BF Investment
|471.50
|-1.00
|-0.21
|3,283
|UTI Asset Management Company
|898.00
|-1.85
|-0.21
|3,216
|Kitex Garments
|144.80
|-0.30
|-0.21
|29,304
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|120.15
|-0.25
|-0.21
|38,487
|InfoBeans Technologies
|167.40
|-0.35
|-0.21
|10,478
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98,216
|Paisalo Digital
|68.69
|-0.16
|-0.23
|3,30,718
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|257.85
|-0.60
|-0.23
|6,856
|Sagility
|43.60
|-0.11
|-0.25
|4,17,673
|Symphony
|650.05
|-1.60
|-0.25
|6,062
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|443.70
|-1.10
|-0.25
|4,157
|Best Agrolife
|20.17
|-0.05
|-0.25
|1,71,826
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|1,71,580
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|382.10
|-0.95
|-0.25
|2,193
|Blue Dart Express
|5093.40
|-12.65
|-0.25
|1,752
|Yasho Industries
|4168.00
|-10.25
|-0.25
|1,916
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|120.45
|-0.30
|-0.25
|7,058
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|308.60
|-0.80
|-0.26
|62,510
|Racl Geartech
|1471.10
|-4.05
|-0.27
|4,590
|Hardwyn India
|11.25
|-0.03
|-0.27
|68,916
|CarTrade Tech
|2778.00
|-8.10
|-0.29
|9,652
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|2577.15
|-7.40
|-0.29
|1,898
|Atul
|6774.85
|-20.20
|-0.30
|4,969
|Yuken India
|801.00
|-2.45
|-0.30
|1,451
|Sanofi India
|3341.15
|-10.00
|-0.30
|1,489
|EMS
|404.60
|-1.20
|-0.30
|8,251
|Easy Trip Planners
|6.59
|-0.02
|-0.30
|5,67,332
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|-0.70
|-0.30
|4,175
|Benares Hotels
|10169.00
|-31.95
|-0.31
|51
|Can Fin Homes
|805.00
|-2.50
|-0.31
|2,619
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|92.37
|-0.29
|-0.31
|2,53,335
|ADF Foods
|261.00
|-0.85
|-0.32
|4,056
|Eris Lifesciences
|1385.00
|-4.45
|-0.32
|2,319
|Heritage Foods
|357.00
|-1.20
|-0.34
|25,521
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|5.88
|-0.02
|-0.34
|2,71,836
|Arvind Fashions
|457.45
|-1.55
|-0.34
|4,931
|Uniphos Enterprises
|96.66
|-0.34
|-0.35
|587
|Godrej Agrovet
|543.55
|-1.90
|-0.35
|8,914
|Shriram Properties
|84.55
|-0.30
|-0.35
|13,499
|Lumax Industries
|5775.00
|-20.05
|-0.35
|884
|Latent View Analytics
|295.85
|-1.05
|-0.35
|16,797
|Delta Corp
|63.20
|-0.22
|-0.35
|29,660
|Senco Gold
|388.50
|-1.35
|-0.35
|1,22,777
|Data Patterns (India)
|4375.50
|-15.50
|-0.35
|23,767
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|242.50
|-0.90
|-0.37
|68,567
|Astec Lifesciences
|617.50
|-2.30
|-0.37
|852
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1385.00
|-5.25
|-0.38
|4,657
|Rajesh Exports
|84.20
|-0.33
|-0.39
|7,701
|IIFL Capital Services
|334.05
|-1.35
|-0.40
|28,883
|Amber Enterprises India
|7415.00
|-29.85
|-0.40
|9,333
|Summit Securities
|1503.55
|-6.10
|-0.40
|361
|Shiva Cement
|16.96
|-0.07
|-0.41
|35,667
|Safari Industries (India)
|1485.00
|-6.15
|-0.41
|2,032
|Indo Tech Transformers
|3775.00
|-16.05
|-0.42
|1,538
|PNB Housing Finance
|1142.00
|-5.00
|-0.44
|70,860
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-2.25
|-0.45
|79,040
|Pitti Engineering
|934.00
|-4.25
|-0.45
|719
|Tanfac Industries
|3073.35
|-13.85
|-0.45
|8,880
|Supreme Petrochem
|699.80
|-3.15
|-0.45
|3,387
|Nirlon
|621.00
|-2.85
|-0.46
|525
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2720.00
|-12.45
|-0.46
|813
|Nucleus Software Exports
|693.05
|-3.40
|-0.49
|717
|Kaveri Seed Company
|767.00
|-3.75
|-0.49
|2,412
|Swaraj Engines
|3604.00
|-17.65
|-0.49
|402
|RBL Bank
|387.10
|-1.90
|-0.49
|77,216
|Precision Wires India
|417.50
|-2.05
|-0.49
|43,624
|Vaibhav Global
|241.25
|-1.20
|-0.49
|19,241
|Apcotex Industries
|617.10
|-3.05
|-0.49
|12,046
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1754.00
|-8.75
|-0.50
|2,422
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|-0.85
|-0.51
|2,18,499
|Gateway Distriparks
|56.49
|-0.29
|-0.51
|83,731
|BMW Industries
|51.70
|-0.27
|-0.52
|1,43,156
|Rico Auto Industries
|151.60
|-0.80
|-0.52
|60,547
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|256.00
|-1.35
|-0.52
|61,533
|PSP Projects
|962.20
|-5.00
|-0.52
|909
|GHCL
|435.40
|-2.30
|-0.53
|5,378
|Hindustan Foods
|572.70
|-3.05
|-0.53
|6,609
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.21
|-0.53
|2,00,006
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|175.75
|-0.95
|-0.54
|12,112
|KIOCL
|392.50
|-2.15
|-0.54
|7,358
|National Fertilizers
|72.01
|-0.40
|-0.55
|20,236
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|161.50
|-0.90
|-0.55
|15,826
|JSW Holdings
|11984.95
|-66.15
|-0.55
|177
|Ganesh Housing
|758.00
|-4.30
|-0.56
|1,808
|Aavas Financiers
|1370.00
|-7.70
|-0.56
|7,327
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|159.20
|-0.90
|-0.56
|1,46,855
|NLC India
|302.00
|-1.75
|-0.58
|55,050
|New Delhi Television
|77.00
|-0.45
|-0.58
|24,219
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|829.65
|-4.95
|-0.59
|14,012
|Indigo Paints
|1121.00
|-6.60
|-0.59
|2,350
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|1262.00
|-7.60
|-0.60
|781
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|158.10
|-0.95
|-0.60
|9,543
|Swan Corp
|308.35
|-1.90
|-0.61
|11,502
|TBO Tek
|1614.95
|-9.90
|-0.61
|10,674
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|4320.00
|-26.45
|-0.61
|401
|Pakka
|71.57
|-0.44
|-0.61
|1,588
|South Indian Bank
|47.16
|-0.29
|-0.61
|4,52,011
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|-1.25
|-0.62
|1,09,695
|K P Energy
|302.70
|-1.90
|-0.62
|17,377
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2281.75
|-14.25
|-0.62
|19,182
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|250.20
|-1.55
|-0.62
|2,500
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|318.00
|-2.00
|-0.62
|23,529
|Sagar Cements
|172.60
|-1.10
|-0.63
|1,416
|DCW
|46.34
|-0.30
|-0.64
|66,015
|Ircon International
|131.55
|-0.85
|-0.64
|1,25,296
|HG Infra Engineering
|549.00
|-3.55
|-0.64
|3,920
|Dodla Dairy
|1040.55
|-6.85
|-0.65
|50,589
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|270.00
|-1.80
|-0.66
|5,095
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|318.00
|-2.10
|-0.66
|9,781
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15,927
|Heidelberg Cement India
|156.00
|-1.05
|-0.67
|6,696
|Jupiter Wagons
|260.30
|-1.75
|-0.67
|24,096
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.45
|-3.35
|-0.67
|11,367
|Ceat
|3723.25
|-25.35
|-0.68
|3,484
|Shalby
|160.70
|-1.10
|-0.68
|2,581
|Engineers India
|240.65
|-1.65
|-0.68
|57,397
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|230.50
|-1.60
|-0.69
|2,147
|EID Parry (India)
|804.50
|-5.60
|-0.69
|91,289
|Poly Medicure
|1697.00
|-11.85
|-0.69
|6,367
|Inox Wind
|77.95
|-0.55
|-0.70
|8,58,827
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|127.10
|-0.90
|-0.70
|46,871
|Orient Green Power Company
|9.86
|-0.07
|-0.70
|1,98,369
|Rallis India
|213.50
|-1.50
|-0.70
|78,566
|Renaissance Global
|121.30
|-0.85
|-0.70
|9,268
|Suprajit Engineering
|523.20
|-3.75
|-0.71
|27,398
|Satin Creditcare Network
|231.40
|-1.65
|-0.71
|23,769
|Hampton Sky Realty
|8.27
|-0.06
|-0.72
|28,741
|Zen Technologies
|1724.25
|-12.85
|-0.74
|29,678
|Dollar Industries
|280.10
|-2.10
|-0.74
|13,396
|JK Cement
|5375.00
|-40.35
|-0.75
|1,511
|TeamLease Services
|1245.00
|-9.50
|-0.76
|476
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|213.95
|-1.65
|-0.77
|69,269
|Greenply Industries
|285.00
|-2.20
|-0.77
|3,987
|WPIL
|436.00
|-3.40
|-0.77
|8,505
|NIBE
|1411.00
|-10.90
|-0.77
|5,367
|Ador Welding
|1468.20
|-11.70
|-0.79
|1,799
|EPL
|227.00
|-1.80
|-0.79
|16,908
|Nazara Technologies
|350.70
|-2.80
|-0.79
|75,465
|Refex Industries
|296.45
|-2.40
|-0.80
|20,545
|NOCIL
|169.10
|-1.40
|-0.82
|20,930
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|754.40
|-6.25
|-0.82
|1,26,652
|Kama Holdings
|2500.00
|-20.80
|-0.83
|448
|Rishabh Instruments
|639.65
|-5.35
|-0.83
|5,637
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|31.17
|-0.26
|-0.83
|1,63,388
|Fineotex Chemical
|41.50
|-0.35
|-0.84
|8,94,726
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|403.00
|-3.40
|-0.84
|59,166
|Aptech
|96.26
|-0.82
|-0.84
|9,145
|63 Moons Technologies
|850.00
|-7.40
|-0.86
|31,455
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|5833.00
|-50.55
|-0.86
|151
|Stove Kraft
|795.00
|-7.00
|-0.87
|12,097
|Quick Heal Technologies
|154.10
|-1.35
|-0.87
|3,150
|Sunteck Realty
|299.00
|-2.65
|-0.88
|10,478
|Udaipur Cement Works
|36.19
|-0.32
|-0.88
|1,79,853
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|755.10
|-6.70
|-0.88
|3,061
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|205.00
|-1.85
|-0.89
|28,854
|India Glycols
|1142.00
|-10.25
|-0.89
|2,162
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1341.20
|-12.05
|-0.89
|90,175
|Bajel Projects
|192.55
|-1.75
|-0.90
|22,069
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|241.50
|-2.20
|-0.90
|79,739
|Tarsons Products
|314.20
|-2.85
|-0.90
|2,394
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services
|364.25
|-3.30
|-0.90
|4,191
|Northern Arc Capital
|277.50
|-2.55
|-0.91
|21,969
|Insecticides (India)
|644.95
|-6.00
|-0.92
|325
|Route Mobile
|528.90
|-4.90
|-0.92
|13,002
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|75.35
|-0.71
|-0.93
|19,485
|Bata India
|720.50
|-6.80
|-0.93
|3,60,601
|Arihant Superstructures
|266.50
|-2.50
|-0.93
|3,583
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.93
|-0.17
|-0.94
|30,88,728
|Patel Engineering
|28.53
|-0.27
|-0.94
|3,31,761
|Heranba Industries
|178.75
|-1.70
|-0.94
|4,512
|BF Utilities
|555.00
|-5.30
|-0.95
|2,397
|GMM Pfaudler
|975.00
|-9.40
|-0.95
|64,208
|Force Motors
|18510.00
|-180.00
|-0.96
|5,764
|GNA Axles
|525.00
|-5.15
|-0.97
|38,330
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|1352.55
|-13.30
|-0.97
|35,934
|SG Mart
|710.00
|-7.00
|-0.98
|7,846
|Electrosteel Castings
|71.40
|-0.71
|-0.98
|1,17,248
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|598.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|3,935
|Concord Enviro Systems
|274.35
|-2.75
|-0.99
|9,898
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|599.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|44,318
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|-4.50
|-1.00
|1,54,181
|Star Cement
|201.20
|-2.05
|-1.01
|39,757
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4512.35
|-45.90
|-1.01
|164
|Goldiam International
|372.15
|-3.80
|-1.01
|3,06,335
|PCBL Chemical
|321.60
|-3.30
|-1.02
|85,934
|Sharda Cropchem
|814.55
|-8.40
|-1.02
|9,351
|Keystone Realtors
|379.90
|-3.90
|-1.02
|12,926
|NIIT Learning Systems
|241.10
|-2.50
|-1.03
|21,911
|Satia Industries
|63.09
|-0.66
|-1.04
|417
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|3620.50
|-37.90
|-1.04
|1,855
|R K Swamy
|103.50
|-1.10
|-1.05
|8,438
|Credo Brands Marketing
|86.37
|-0.92
|-1.05
|4,830
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|565.00
|-6.05
|-1.06
|12,998
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|674.10
|-7.25
|-1.06
|8,068
|BASF India
|4080.00
|-43.55
|-1.06
|3,922
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1440.00
|-15.50
|-1.06
|4,784
|Sterling Tools
|244.00
|-2.65
|-1.07
|2,389
|Ugro Capital
|95.10
|-1.03
|-1.07
|10,518
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|71.82
|-0.78
|-1.07
|3,368
|JM Financial
|128.30
|-1.40
|-1.08
|1,57,416
|Shanthi Gears
|404.00
|-4.40
|-1.08
|1,270
|Oriental Hotels
|127.70
|-1.40
|-1.08
|15,314
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|5643.50
|-62.25
|-1.09
|180
|Metro Brands
|969.50
|-10.65
|-1.09
|54,080
|VRL Logistics
|281.25
|-3.10
|-1.09
|11,824
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|126.45
|-1.40
|-1.10
|58,806
|Innova Captab
|948.35
|-10.55
|-1.10
|980
|TVS Holdings
|14751.00
|-166.05
|-1.11
|433
|Unicommerce eSolutions
|84.20
|-0.95
|-1.12
|39,471
|DCB Bank
|192.60
|-2.20
|-1.13
|8,82,824
|NIIT
|97.00
|-1.11
|-1.13
|37,060
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|160.75
|-1.85
|-1.14
|35,258
|JK Paper
|386.00
|-4.50
|-1.15
|11,550
|Mukand
|141.95
|-1.65
|-1.15
|37,636
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1629.00
|-19.05
|-1.16
|1,00,451
|SBFC Finance
|94.22
|-1.12
|-1.17
|1,29,001
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|14.22
|-0.17
|-1.18
|2,37,610
|JBM Auto
|650.15
|-7.75
|-1.18
|26,810
|Xchanging Solutions
|67.56
|-0.81
|-1.18
|8,677
|International Gemological Institute
|356.10
|-4.25
|-1.18
|75,692
|Parag Milk Foods
|222.50
|-2.70
|-1.20
|35,934
|Ram Ratna Wires
|462.35
|-5.60
|-1.20
|15,391
|Ashoka Buildcon
|118.45
|-1.45
|-1.21
|79,500
|RPG Life Sciences
|2656.00
|-32.55
|-1.21
|308
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|889.05
|-10.90
|-1.21
|12,816
|D P Abhushan
|1438.80
|-17.70
|-1.22
|302
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|514.85
|-6.35
|-1.22
|15,268
|Goodluck India
|1514.00
|-18.80
|-1.23
|26,810
|Precision Camshafts
|143.00
|-1.80
|-1.24
|9,295
|KPR Mill
|1071.00
|-13.40
|-1.24
|6,123
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.54
|-0.37
|-1.24
|69,836
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|2.37
|-0.03
|-1.25
|1,92,874
|Excel Industries
|1030.00
|-13.10
|-1.26
|98
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|84.00
|-1.07
|-1.26
|39,096
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1011.00
|-13.05
|-1.27
|5,168
|Indostar Capital Finance
|230.00
|-2.95
|-1.27
|1,721
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|1061.10
|-13.60
|-1.27
|2,802
|Goodyear India
|802.00
|-10.30
|-1.27
|1,995
|JTEKT India
|139.40
|-1.80
|-1.27
|24,074
|IFCI
|73.95
|-0.97
|-1.29
|6,04,482
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|700.00
|-9.15
|-1.29
|6,389
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.26
|-1.30
|8,87,841
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|535.50
|-7.10
|-1.31
|28,496
|Veritas (India)
|168.30
|-2.25
|-1.32
|1,315
|ideaForge Technology
|908.25
|-12.20
|-1.33
|30,086
|Borosil Renewables
|548.50
|-7.40
|-1.33
|23,107
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1554.30
|-21.00
|-1.33
|7,665
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.30
|-4.15
|-1.35
|7,12,413
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|167.70
|-2.30
|-1.35
|32,354
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|-10.00
|-1.36
|77,914
|Stylam Industries
|3545.00
|-48.85
|-1.36
|692
|DAM Capital Advisors
|152.00
|-2.10
|-1.36
|19,452
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1275.00
|-17.70
|-1.37
|1,34,142
|Platinum Industries
|223.35
|-3.10
|-1.37
|3,757
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1002.20
|-14.05
|-1.38
|14,495
|Greaves Cotton
|198.65
|-2.80
|-1.39
|72,203
|HPL Electric & Power
|340.00
|-4.80
|-1.39
|7,412
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1188.30
|-16.75
|-1.39
|3,422
|Pennar Industries
|160.20
|-2.25
|-1.39
|11,947
|Power Mech Projects
|2580.00
|-36.35
|-1.39
|2,117
|Andhra Paper
|59.90
|-0.85
|-1.40
|51,650
|Peninsula Land
|16.20
|-0.23
|-1.40
|4,130
|Finolex Cables
|1020.00
|-14.45
|-1.40
|12,996
|Primo Chemicals
|23.70
|-0.34
|-1.41
|9,947
|Sobha
|1339.70
|-19.15
|-1.41
|5,665
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|85.94
|-1.25
|-1.43
|76,546
|Suven Life Sciences
|314.25
|-4.55
|-1.43
|39,098
|Bengal & Assam Company
|6205.00
|-90.00
|-1.43
|24
|Tips Music
|644.80
|-9.40
|-1.44
|10,156
|Aditya Vision
|619.30
|-9.05
|-1.44
|4,555
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1635.00
|-23.85
|-1.44
|27,008
|Olectra Greentech
|1381.20
|-20.25
|-1.44
|15,997
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.40
|-1.45
|3,82,239
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|819.40
|-12.10
|-1.46
|2,235
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|191.70
|-2.85
|-1.46
|7,011
|Orient Cement
|136.30
|-2.05
|-1.48
|9,362
|Navkar Corporation
|99.30
|-1.50
|-1.49
|16,487
|Hawkins Cookers
|8308.00
|-125.25
|-1.49
|266
|Transport Corporation of India
|915.00
|-13.90
|-1.50
|616
|Asahi India Glass
|900.00
|-13.70
|-1.50
|3,107
|VST Tillers Tractors
|4491.40
|-68.50
|-1.50
|1,071
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|3472.00
|-53.00
|-1.50
|31
|Cello World
|373.00
|-5.70
|-1.51
|88,432
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|270.65
|-4.20
|-1.53
|8,837
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|2250.80
|-35.30
|-1.54
|5,390
|Saregama India
|520.00
|-8.15
|-1.54
|32,936
|MOIL
|278.60
|-4.40
|-1.55
|33,355
|Rupa & Company
|164.90
|-2.60
|-1.55
|2,934
|Skipper
|518.30
|-8.15
|-1.55
|22,965
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|-10.05
|-1.55
|51,134
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|-1.75
|-1.55
|1,23,190
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|847.85
|-13.45
|-1.56
|9,249
|Ashiana Housing
|375.00
|-5.95
|-1.56
|2,736
|Concord Biotech
|1353.35
|-21.65
|-1.57
|8,907
|Craftsman Automation
|10400.00
|-166.50
|-1.58
|3,934
|Cigniti Technologies
|1265.10
|-20.25
|-1.58
|1,357
|PVR INOX
|1124.30
|-18.10
|-1.58
|15,040
|Juniper Hotels
|195.00
|-3.15
|-1.59
|29,772
|Dynacons Systems & Solutions
|1220.00
|-19.65
|-1.59
|2,020
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|346.50
|-5.60
|-1.59
|12,431
|Signatureglobal (India)
|800.85
|-12.95
|-1.59
|19,784
|Sigachi Industries
|25.42
|-0.41
|-1.59
|1,13,296
|Gensol Engineering
|17.35
|-0.28
|-1.59
|9,212
|Action Construction Equipment
|1095.25
|-17.85
|-1.60
|39,209
|CMS Info Systems
|272.50
|-4.45
|-1.61
|5,324
|Hester Biosciences
|2411.10
|-39.45
|-1.61
|219
|PNB Gilts
|80.88
|-1.33
|-1.62
|43,953
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|502.35
|-8.30
|-1.63
|4,924
|Raymond Lifestyle
|733.80
|-12.20
|-1.64
|5,786
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|155.30
|-2.60
|-1.65
|20,263
|DCX Systems
|178.65
|-3.00
|-1.65
|26,150
|Orient Paper & Industries
|18.51
|-0.31
|-1.65
|61,654
|Angel One
|292.20
|-5.00
|-1.68
|3,22,338
|HEG
|673.85
|-11.50
|-1.68
|52,605
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1890.05
|-32.25
|-1.68
|5,198
|360 One Wam
|1166.10
|-19.90
|-1.68
|33,038
|Prime Focus
|287.40
|-4.90
|-1.68
|98,229
|ITI
|282.20
|-4.85
|-1.69
|18,011
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|325.00
|-5.60
|-1.69
|11,138
|Vishnu Chemicals
|584.00
|-10.15
|-1.71
|1,816
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1155.00
|-20.25
|-1.72
|10,630
|Responsive Industries
|168.40
|-2.95
|-1.72
|3,014
|Va Tech Wabag
|1957.05
|-34.50
|-1.73
|15,403
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|504.25
|-8.90
|-1.73
|7,665
|Jindal Poly Films
|623.00
|-11.05
|-1.74
|808
|Landmark Cars
|537.50
|-9.60
|-1.75
|11,133
|GPT Infraprojects
|115.70
|-2.10
|-1.78
|4,752
|Mas Financial Services
|305.00
|-5.55
|-1.79
|5,013
|Unichem Laboratories
|487.45
|-8.90
|-1.79
|1,069
|S H Kelkar & Company
|167.80
|-3.05
|-1.79
|82,572
|GRM Overseas
|89.20
|-1.63
|-1.79
|1,82,349
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|362.00
|-6.60
|-1.79
|5,614
|Sundaram-Clayton
|1242.00
|-22.90
|-1.81
|585
|Five-Star Business Finance
|543.10
|-10.05
|-1.82
|10,250
|Graphite India
|708.50
|-13.10
|-1.82
|25,089
|La Opala RG
|190.15
|-3.55
|-1.83
|10,220
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|1530.00
|-28.75
|-1.84
|8,212
|Manali Petrochemicals
|64.31
|-1.21
|-1.85
|14,840
|Dilip Buildcon
|445.35
|-8.60
|-1.89
|24,320
|Eveready Industries India
|350.70
|-6.75
|-1.89
|4,222
|NAVA
|582.10
|-11.25
|-1.90
|7,065
|Samhi Hotels
|172.90
|-3.35
|-1.90
|29,768
|Automotive Axles
|1822.00
|-35.55
|-1.91
|1,302
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.25
|-8.75
|-1.91
|11,517
|Fairchem Organics
|748.00
|-14.60
|-1.91
|1,477
|Sirca Paints India
|442.00
|-8.60
|-1.91
|23,891
|SMC Global Securities
|78.97
|-1.54
|-1.91
|5,571
|Steel Cast
|330.90
|-6.45
|-1.91
|1,877
|Steel Exchange India
|11.24
|-0.22
|-1.92
|1,28,962
|Borosil
|242.25
|-4.80
|-1.94
|3,761
|Computer Age Management Services
|784.40
|-15.60
|-1.95
|84,617
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.05
|-7.35
|-1.96
|1,05,631
|NMDC Steel
|43.89
|-0.88
|-1.97
|1,29,025
|One Mobikwik Systems
|200.70
|-4.05
|-1.98
|53,376
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|-10.80
|-1.98
|13,73,194
|Somany Ceramics
|494.40
|-10.00
|-1.98
|1,800
|Fedbank Financial Services
|149.50
|-3.05
|-2.00
|75,685
|Afcons Infrastructure
|273.20
|-5.60
|-2.01
|1,18,454
|Cemindia Projects
|1219.30
|-25.30
|-2.03
|40,223
|CSB Bank
|316.70
|-6.60
|-2.04
|31,710
|Gulshan Polyols
|203.00
|-4.25
|-2.05
|2,03,023
|Kiri Industries
|428.40
|-8.95
|-2.05
|13,775
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|1700.00
|-35.75
|-2.06
|7,891
|Time Technoplast
|203.00
|-4.30
|-2.07
|1,71,083
|Geojit Financial Services
|76.70
|-1.64
|-2.09
|10,454
|Go Fashion (India)
|321.40
|-6.90
|-2.10
|6,501
|Nilkamal
|1739.50
|-37.25
|-2.10
|1,920
|Dhunseri Ventures
|267.05
|-5.75
|-2.11
|1,564
|Thomas Cook (India)
|104.05
|-2.25
|-2.12
|29,804
|Allcargo Terminals
|24.92
|-0.54
|-2.12
|31,957
|DEE Development Engineers
|640.00
|-13.90
|-2.13
|22,264
|Repco Home Finance
|382.25
|-8.30
|-2.13
|6,016
|Atul Auto
|567.00
|-12.45
|-2.15
|16,964
|Archean Chemical Industries
|506.60
|-11.15
|-2.15
|18,271
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|176.10
|-3.90
|-2.17
|1,15,893
|Vinati Organics
|1320.00
|-29.25
|-2.17
|1,563
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|479.90
|-10.65
|-2.17
|87,658
|Rossari Biotech
|514.90
|-11.60
|-2.20
|2,899
|KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)
|119.45
|-2.70
|-2.21
|1,81,059
|Carysil
|1189.65
|-26.90
|-2.21
|2,550
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|596.00
|-13.50
|-2.21
|1,373
|V-Guard Industries
|315.15
|-7.15
|-2.22
|1,98,346
|Shankara Buildpro
|1300.00
|-29.65
|-2.23
|5,792
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|417.00
|-9.50
|-2.23
|8,313
|Apollo Pipes
|515.00
|-11.80
|-2.24
|13,380
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|59.14
|-1.37
|-2.26
|19,948
|Sammaan Capital
|163.15
|-3.90
|-2.33
|2,13,816
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|352.50
|-8.45
|-2.34
|21,011
|Ventive Hospitality
|600.00
|-14.40
|-2.34
|3,025
|Themis Medicare
|110.00
|-2.65
|-2.35
|863
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|118.30
|-2.85
|-2.35
|1,98,536
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1510.00
|-36.60
|-2.37
|5,873
|MSTC
|591.70
|-14.35
|-2.37
|8,751
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1915.00
|-46.40
|-2.37
|13,043
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|200.50
|-4.90
|-2.39
|18,868
|AXISCADES Technologies
|1593.00
|-38.95
|-2.39
|8,289
|Praveg
|279.90
|-6.85
|-2.39
|5,681
|Pfizer
|4783.00
|-118.35
|-2.41
|691
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.40
|-14.45
|-2.42
|1,07,461
|Gabriel India
|1497.75
|-37.35
|-2.43
|37,274
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|511.60
|-12.80
|-2.44
|1,797
|SJS Enterprises
|2373.90
|-59.80
|-2.46
|10,377
|Alembic
|84.60
|-2.14
|-2.47
|25,621
|SML Mahindra
|5545.00
|-141.00
|-2.48
|3,525
|Prism Johnson
|111.00
|-2.85
|-2.50
|20,15,566
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|420.00
|-10.80
|-2.51
|5,292
|Shalimar Paints
|85.50
|-2.20
|-2.51
|12,410
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|737.00
|-19.15
|-2.53
|25,861
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|127.00
|-3.30
|-2.53
|15,223
|Subex
|13.75
|-0.36
|-2.55
|1,75,913
|Om Infra
|87.50
|-2.31
|-2.57
|8,286
|Roto Pumps
|67.90
|-1.81
|-2.60
|1,14,812
|Kilburn Engineering
|388.95
|-10.50
|-2.63
|15,459
|Nelco
|959.00
|-25.90
|-2.63
|36,099
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|70.05
|-1.89
|-2.63
|5,59,652
|I G Petrochemicals
|490.00
|-13.60
|-2.70
|6,647
|Affle 3I
|1643.25
|-45.70
|-2.71
|30,066
|Repro India
|371.00
|-10.45
|-2.74
|2,142
|Mahindra Logistics
|402.95
|-11.50
|-2.77
|4,18,545
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|574.00
|-16.45
|-2.79
|218
|Vadilal Industries
|7130.70
|-208.95
|-2.85
|1,386
|EIH Associated Hotels
|303.00
|-8.90
|-2.85
|4,297
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|211.00
|-6.25
|-2.88
|52,383
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1465.00
|-43.65
|-2.89
|11,723
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.90
|-11.05
|-2.89
|1,50,076
|Aeroflex Industries
|426.35
|-12.70
|-2.89
|96,503
|Ravindra Energy
|165.00
|-4.95
|-2.91
|10,349
|Yatra Online
|107.00
|-3.25
|-2.95
|48,504
|TTK Prestige
|615.50
|-19.40
|-3.06
|5,003
|Pricol
|737.30
|-23.50
|-3.09
|2,06,463
|GPT Healthcare
|160.00
|-5.10
|-3.09
|13,074
|ICRA
|5005.80
|-161.10
|-3.12
|1,957
|SG Finserve
|687.00
|-22.15
|-3.12
|33,943
|R Systems International
|248.50
|-8.05
|-3.14
|19,432
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1275.70
|-41.55
|-3.15
|90,980
|Aegis Logistics
|1354.00
|-44.20
|-3.16
|1,15,492
|Optiemus Infracom
|563.45
|-18.85
|-3.24
|15,425
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|542.20
|-18.30
|-3.26
|10,304
|Entertainment Network (India)
|103.40
|-3.50
|-3.27
|6,364
|Max Estates
|396.60
|-13.45
|-3.28
|6,705
|Share India Securities
|167.90
|-5.70
|-3.28
|31,555
|Godavari Biorefineries
|247.30
|-8.45
|-3.30
|11,010
|BLS E-Services
|307.00
|-10.50
|-3.31
|42,034
|Transpek Industry
|1280.00
|-44.10
|-3.33
|607
|Garware Technical Fibres
|810.95
|-27.90
|-3.33
|7,060
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|477.00
|-16.60
|-3.36
|8,795
|Balaji Amines
|2028.50
|-72.15
|-3.43
|8,757
|Savita Oil Technologies
|756.95
|-26.85
|-3.43
|1,05,009
|TTK Healthcare
|1055.10
|-37.95
|-3.47
|1,886
|Sai Life Science
|1366.05
|-49.20
|-3.48
|2,57,195
|IFB Industries
|1391.55
|-50.85
|-3.53
|17,332
|Transrail Lighting
|473.65
|-17.70
|-3.60
|72,737
|Muthoot Microfin
|214.00
|-8.15
|-3.67
|1,92,065
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.30
|-82.65
|-3.68
|1,35,049
|V-Mart Retail
|785.10
|-30.00
|-3.68
|5,721
|G R Infraprojects
|870.10
|-33.30
|-3.69
|48,237
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2412.25
|-93.35
|-3.73
|68,027
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|205.05
|-8.00
|-3.75
|96,153
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6063.60
|-237.05
|-3.76
|1,394
|Sheela Foam
|672.00
|-26.30
|-3.77
|35,568
|Gujarat State Petronet
|277.80
|-10.90
|-3.78
|6,33,671
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-60.00
|-3.81
|2,26,705
|Snowman Logistics
|39.16
|-1.58
|-3.88
|45,615
|Stanley Lifestyles
|147.60
|-6.05
|-3.94
|14,177
|Ion Exchange (India)
|371.60
|-15.25
|-3.94
|70,788
|Fino Payments Bank
|154.05
|-6.40
|-3.99
|37,267
|Capri Global Capital
|230.30
|-9.70
|-4.04
|12,29,230
|TARC
|130.20
|-5.55
|-4.09
|43,012
|Finolex Industries
|164.30
|-7.20
|-4.20
|1,29,684
|Fusion Finance
|206.35
|-9.10
|-4.22
|33,240
|Deccan Gold Mines
|215.90
|-9.85
|-4.36
|7,51,926
|Kalyani Steels
|842.80
|-38.40
|-4.36
|5,867
|JNK India
|402.95
|-18.50
|-4.39
|15,525
|Sonata Software
|318.65
|-14.70
|-4.41
|1,60,649
|JK Tyre & Industries
|395.00
|-18.25
|-4.42
|2,04,886
|Navin Fluorine International
|8261.00
|-383.60
|-4.44
|32,149
|C.E. Info Systems
|1022.00
|-48.25
|-4.51
|15,345
|Greenpanel Industries
|192.90
|-9.20
|-4.55
|8,913
|Allcargo Global
|13.78
|-0.66
|-4.57
|3,53,946
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|7000.00
|-341.90
|-4.66
|6,088
|Interarch Building Solutions
|1772.75
|-86.60
|-4.66
|9,851
|Huhtamaki India
|274.45
|-13.55
|-4.70
|15,380
|Sula Vineyards
|159.75
|-7.90
|-4.71
|91,637
|Kopran
|181.40
|-9.00
|-4.73
|57,589
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.95
|-14.15
|-4.81
|5,83,010
|Hindustan Construction Company
|20.53
|-1.04
|-4.82
|20,40,193
|The Anup Engineering
|1897.00
|-96.95
|-4.86
|9,182
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|139.40
|-7.30
|-4.98
|95,198
|Allcargo Logistics
|9.29
|-0.49
|-5.01
|42,34,353
|Chemplast Sanmar
|185.20
|-9.90
|-5.07
|79,531
|Advait Energy Transitions
|2194.45
|-118.85
|-5.14
|42,781
|eClerx Services
|1770.75
|-99.00
|-5.29
|72,264
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|40.22
|-2.25
|-5.30
|3,05,188
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2245.00
|-126.30
|-5.33
|20,479
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|278.00
|-16.00
|-5.44
|22,840
|TCI Express
|551.15
|-32.00
|-5.49
|6,401
|SEPC
|6.18
|-0.36
|-5.50
|12,58,997
|Igarashi Motors India
|466.10
|-27.60
|-5.59
|68,274
|Kokuyo Camlin
|84.85
|-5.03
|-5.60
|23,103
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|449.50
|-27.60
|-5.78
|26,896
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|691.10
|-42.50
|-5.79
|16,920
|EIH
|306.70
|-19.35
|-5.93
|13,88,067
|Capacit'e Infraprojects
|212.05
|-13.45
|-5.96
|47,661
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|167.00
|-10.60
|-5.97
|80,673
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|158.95
|-10.45
|-6.17
|1,13,273
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3158.10
|-211.90
|-6.29
|32,660
|PNC Infratech
|224.00
|-15.90
|-6.63
|11,60,722
|ASK Automotive
|633.00
|-45.55
|-6.71
|69,410
|Carraro India
|501.00
|-40.80
|-7.53
|29,427
|Rain Industries
|221.90
|-20.00
|-8.27
|11,87,143
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.25
|-81.50
|-9.41
|4,63,928
|Religare Enterprises
|232.55
|-24.35
|-9.48
|1,36,049
|Saurashtra Cements
|62.00
|-7.31
|-10.55
|47,919
|LE Travenues Technology
|176.00
|-25.70
|-12.74
|4,17,731