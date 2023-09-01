Follow Us

BSE SmallCap Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
BSE SMALLCAP

BSE SmallCap
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹37,420.53 Closed
0.75+276.86 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

608
403
1W
3.8
1M
6.4
3M
21.8
6M
35
1Y
30
5Y
118
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
473.2-14.60-2.99
62,740
3i Infotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
32.820.070.21
1,29,293
5Paisa Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
451.73.000.67
9,585
63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
334.42.750.83
1,31,580
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
570.35-1.90-0.33
9,216
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
491-0.90-0.18
1,49,464
Aarti Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
645.156.150.96
828
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,628.1-4.00-0.25
11,861
Abans Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
275.84.751.75
1,851
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,590.917.201.09
4,273
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
756.65-8.40-1.10
6,661
ADF Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,081.2-10.70-0.98
1,159
Aditya Birla Money Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
70.41.171.69
24,554
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3900.200.05
3,162
Ador Welding Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,20014.051.18
2,249
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
325.3-2.15-0.66
4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
367.8-1.35-0.37
19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
990.65-41.45-4.02
36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,077.4-0.85-0.08
25,160
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,054.65113.7012.08
44,506
AGI Greenpac Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
730.65-5.35-0.73
3,489
Agro Tech Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
821.30.300.04
788
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
65.210.480.74
66,682
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
710.25-14.90-2.05
12,317
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,696.63.600.10
806
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
372.35-0.20-0.05
5,527
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,742.050.300.01
839
Alankit Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
10.370.070.68
1,66,703
Albert David Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
797.952.400.30
645
Alembic Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
80.73-0.68-0.84
48,675
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.75-6.95-0.89
5,582
Alicon Castalloy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
854.1-9.30-1.08
2,541
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,480-22.10-0.88
6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
273.350.450.16
7,923
Allied Digital Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
1341.200.90
18,214
Allsec Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
587.65-5.65-0.95
2,161
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
19.910.100.50
1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
625-3.40-0.54
66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2,96972.352.50
13,300
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,641.5511.550.71
2,890
Ami Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,316.956.300.48
3,511
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,398.85-16.45-1.16
5,391
Anant Raj Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2211.700.78
32,688
Andhra Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
453.2511.552.61
53,481
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
82.49-0.24-0.29
1,94,886
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
27.340.170.63
28,262
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,91547.052.52
3,72,591
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
186.55-0.75-0.40
982
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
343.4-0.25-0.07
18,707
Anuh Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
133.95-1.65-1.22
38,355
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
999.8-5.05-0.50
1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,953.35-55.00-1.10
3,395
Apcotex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
547.4517.153.23
5,473
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
232.818.908.84
1,56,834
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,730.356.903.40
65,275
Apollo Pipes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
675.3-4.10-0.60
7,772
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
385-3.45-0.89
1,89,613
Aptech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
312.14.001.30
13,669
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
268.6-0.95-0.35
29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
667-5.40-0.80
38,665
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
55.20.260.47
11,738
Arihant Superstructures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
173.91.050.61
37,656
Arman Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
2,350-41.50-1.74
1,564
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
127.21.751.39
23,139
Arvind Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
323.51.800.56
4,726
Arvind Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
175.6-0.55-0.31
76,105
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
357.0518.255.39
14,974
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
585.6-7.50-1.26
8,902
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
229.55-2.40-1.03
804
Ashapura Minechem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
231.053.301.45
73,225
Ashiana Housing Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
212.655.702.75
6,630
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
102.450.610.60
2,53,127
Asian Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1481.000.68
24,710
Asian Granito India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
64.63-1.65-2.49
3,23,562
ASM Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
482.64.851.02
7,549
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
437.655.751.33
12,841
Astec Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,416.05-24.40-1.69
3,853
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
328.15-2.80-0.85
21,326
Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
390.8-4.95-1.25
42,018
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
4,315.2553.201.25
1,777
Atul Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
596.554.500.76
1,00,511
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,357.0529.950.41
962
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,062.550.454.98
2,957
Aurum Proptech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
133-0.20-0.15
10,570
Automotive Axles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
2,226.1528.751.31
1,921
405.55-6.35-1.54
4,266
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5791.600.28
2,930
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
437.63.650.84
21,941
AVT Natural Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
81.75-0.50-0.61
16,202
Axtel Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
428.79.102.17
11,294
AYM Syntex Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
70.51.371.98
10,541
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
256.5-0.45-0.18
69,841
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,174.410.950.94
13,122
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3701.000.27
90,677
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
25.111.174.89
23,13,610
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
2,230-12.95-0.58
5,405
Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
71.250.891.26
35,218
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
167.5513.808.98
5,24,399
Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
453.59.052.04
1,00,793
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
396.96.901.77
80,391
Banco Products (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
514.94.300.84
22,886
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
38.36-0.39-1.01
28,74,938
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
49.79-0.29-0.58
12,753
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,710.800
122
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
704.82.850.41
4,198
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
2,625.55-15.65-0.59
1,805
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,684.75-3.50-0.21
13,718
BCL Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
493.413.502.81
32,273
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,48519.800.80
17,624
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,038.9542.200.84
839
Best Agrolife Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,187.1-8.20-0.69
31,794
BF Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
510.55-20.75-3.91
27,819
BF Utilities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
673.85-15.55-2.26
41,754
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
64.521.362.15
35,804
Bhageria Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
164.150.100.06
2,269
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,203.5-13.10-1.08
308
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
93.07-0.11-0.12
1,26,426
Bharat Bijlee Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,198.3577.851.89
2,913
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,146.5519.951.77
38,835
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
488.05-9.80-1.97
23,008
Binny Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
236.35-1.25-0.53
11,608
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,169.1520.801.81
6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
528.118.253.58
2,84,549
Birla Tyres Ltd.
Aug 25, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
5.7900
0
Black Box Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
220.256.402.99
37,467
Black Rose Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
145.75-0.20-0.14
21,331
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
97.650.790.82
29,607
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
285.6-1.70-0.59
83,248
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
6,273.454.000.06
689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7456.100.83
5,450
Bodal Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
84.872.452.97
1,46,726
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
978.3-19.80-1.98
2,507
137.155.354.06
2,98,077
Borosil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
431.85-2.95-0.68
6,061
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
444.756.101.39
54,619
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
593.11.950.33
1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
16.08-0.84-4.96
31,32,344
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,211.952.150.18
817
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
173.68.204.96
2,47,937
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
304.152.500.83
28,789
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
7608.901.18
16,107
Cantabil Retail India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,018.95-5.25-0.51
393
Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
228.320.659.94
3,47,255
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,09944.204.19
14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
803.855.500.69
45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,128-9.40-0.83
8,908
Career Point Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2083.101.51
4,365
CARE Ratings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
826.4-6.50-0.78
4,298
CarTrade Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
563.714.252.59
20,128
Carysil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
667.128.054.39
17,465
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
603.95-2.65-0.44
11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,255.51.400.06
8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,735.55-13.20-0.75
13,379
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
34.920.060.17
12,10,723
Centrum Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
23.87-0.22-0.91
54,837
Centum Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,656.9578.905.00
6,109
Century Enka Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
429.051.750.41
2,670
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
687.753.450.50
6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,071.743.604.24
14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
9,518.9527.700.29
870
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5.890.284.99
3,89,317
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.453.354.03
5,31,988
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
540.35-10.70-1.94
7,030
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
202.6-1.45-0.71
26,530
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2793.801.38
1,40,266
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
280.750.300.11
6,041
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
529.959.651.85
22,737
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
414.05-4.90-1.17
76,132
Cheviot Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,190-2.95-0.25
756
Choice International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
383.220.055.52
27,881
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
965.55-18.85-1.91
6,578
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
519.3-4.40-0.84
31,619
Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8053.600.45
4,529
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
125.82.401.94
2,45,060
CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
357.85-3.10-0.86
25,961
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
907.11.550.17
1,27,017
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
52.715.9212.65
30,11,603
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,441.55-25.70-0.47
10,590
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,356.2-19.75-0.83
9,089
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
94.524.434.92
5,20,723
Control Print Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
79021.802.84
10,420
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,110.519.101.75
3,74,997
Cosmo First Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.1-1.75-0.24
3,297
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,934-43.55-0.87
1,294
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,406.35-7.75-0.55
2,872
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
24.26-0.53-2.14
16,69,234
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
327.15-3.20-0.97
22,665
Cupid Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
372.57.602.08
16,536
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
127.95-0.70-0.54
4,606
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,71578.404.79
32,241
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,132.751.002.45
4,720
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
375.62.550.68
7,041
Datamatics Global Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
560.85-2.60-0.46
18,976
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,458.494.103.98
13,493
DB Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
229.12.451.08
11,030
D B Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
148.75-2.64-1.74
91,859
DCB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
116.90.250.21
64,261
DCM Nouvelle Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
175.67.254.31
2,358
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
134.856.404.98
79,875
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,033.9104.3011.22
63,044
DCW Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
54.20.210.39
3,72,210
DCX Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
341.656.852.05
1,09,067
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
211.85-0.40-0.19
82,767
Deccan Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
529.757.401.42
196
604.4-1.95-0.32
26,112
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,224.154.400.20
14,306
Deep Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
244-1.75-0.71
20,379
Deep Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
92.6-1.41-1.50
38,203
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
182.71.750.97
89,194
Den Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
43.631.874.48
1,48,730
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
197.52.251.15
36,961
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
165.950.650.39
23,322
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
257.74.701.86
15,200
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
47.19-1.34-2.76
1,72,435
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
23.85-0.09-0.38
1,41,062
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
786.65-3.85-0.49
1,821
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2173.401.59
7,897
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
258.91.600.62
2,830
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
535.6-18.15-3.28
23,186
DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
34.14-1.79-4.98
41,253
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
322.3-5.65-1.72
72,979
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
158.051.751.12
60,228
Dish TV India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
18.12-0.22-1.20
38,68,662
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5,059.156.051.12
24,004
D-Link (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3270.950.29
15,459
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
348.6511.703.47
6,557
Dodla Dairy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
740-2.15-0.29
7,369
Dolat Algotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
50.250.230.46
32,920
Dollar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
435.352.650.61
9,634
Dreamfolks Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
506.850.450.09
34,521
Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
51510.702.12
7,949
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,19822.751.05
2,597
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
90.150.790.88
1,47,187
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,876.535.200.92
989
Dynemic Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
389.750.450.12
4,296
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
40.9-0.66-1.59
14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,615.9-4.05-0.25
1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
54.70.210.39
1,88,936
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
476.55-1.25-0.26
15,101
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
496.38.501.74
2,263
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
271.9522.709.11
5,17,097
EKI Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.72.400.56
48,130
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
899.6515.701.78
44,180
Electronics Mart India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
138.9-3.05-2.15
1,14,227
Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
68.58-0.11-0.16
1,87,209
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
491.50.850.17
36,213
Elin Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
177.320.0012.71
1,50,189
Emami Paper Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
132.350.800.61
1,311
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
498.15-1.35-0.27
12,694
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
157.553.452.24
4,44,233
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
156.958.655.83
8,813
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
195.95-1.00-0.51