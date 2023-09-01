Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|473.2
|-14.60
|-2.99
|62,740
3i Infotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|32.82
|0.07
|0.21
|1,29,293
5Paisa Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|451.7
|3.00
|0.67
|9,585
63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|334.4
|2.75
|0.83
|1,31,580
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|570.35
|-1.90
|-0.33
|9,216
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|491
|-0.90
|-0.18
|1,49,464
Aarti Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|645.15
|6.15
|0.96
|828
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,628.1
|-4.00
|-0.25
|11,861
Abans Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|275.8
|4.75
|1.75
|1,851
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,590.9
|17.20
|1.09
|4,273
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|756.65
|-8.40
|-1.10
|6,661
ADF Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,081.2
|-10.70
|-0.98
|1,159
Aditya Birla Money Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|70.4
|1.17
|1.69
|24,554
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|390
|0.20
|0.05
|3,162
Ador Welding Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,200
|14.05
|1.18
|2,249
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|325.3
|-2.15
|-0.66
|4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|367.8
|-1.35
|-0.37
|19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|990.65
|-41.45
|-4.02
|36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,077.4
|-0.85
|-0.08
|25,160
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,054.65
|113.70
|12.08
|44,506
AGI Greenpac Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|730.65
|-5.35
|-0.73
|3,489
Agro Tech Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|821.3
|0.30
|0.04
|788
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|65.21
|0.48
|0.74
|66,682
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|710.25
|-14.90
|-2.05
|12,317
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,696.6
|3.60
|0.10
|806
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|372.35
|-0.20
|-0.05
|5,527
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,742.05
|0.30
|0.01
|839
Alankit Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|10.37
|0.07
|0.68
|1,66,703
Albert David Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|797.95
|2.40
|0.30
|645
Alembic Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
|80.73
|-0.68
|-0.84
|48,675
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.75
|-6.95
|-0.89
|5,582
Alicon Castalloy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|854.1
|-9.30
|-1.08
|2,541
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,480
|-22.10
|-0.88
|6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|273.35
|0.45
|0.16
|7,923
Allied Digital Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
|134
|1.20
|0.90
|18,214
Allsec Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|587.65
|-5.65
|-0.95
|2,161
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|19.91
|0.10
|0.50
|1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|625
|-3.40
|-0.54
|66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|2,969
|72.35
|2.50
|13,300
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,641.55
|11.55
|0.71
|2,890
Ami Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,316.95
|6.30
|0.48
|3,511
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,398.85
|-16.45
|-1.16
|5,391
Anant Raj Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|221
|1.70
|0.78
|32,688
Andhra Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|453.25
|11.55
|2.61
|53,481
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|82.49
|-0.24
|-0.29
|1,94,886
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|27.34
|0.17
|0.63
|28,262
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,915
|47.05
|2.52
|3,72,591
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|186.55
|-0.75
|-0.40
|982
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|343.4
|-0.25
|-0.07
|18,707
Anuh Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|133.95
|-1.65
|-1.22
|38,355
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|999.8
|-5.05
|-0.50
|1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,953.35
|-55.00
|-1.10
|3,395
Apcotex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|547.45
|17.15
|3.23
|5,473
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|232.8
|18.90
|8.84
|1,56,834
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,730.3
|56.90
|3.40
|65,275
Apollo Pipes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|675.3
|-4.10
|-0.60
|7,772
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|385
|-3.45
|-0.89
|1,89,613
Aptech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|312.1
|4.00
|1.30
|13,669
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|268.6
|-0.95
|-0.35
|29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|667
|-5.40
|-0.80
|38,665
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|55.2
|0.26
|0.47
|11,738
Arihant Superstructures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|173.9
|1.05
|0.61
|37,656
Arman Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|2,350
|-41.50
|-1.74
|1,564
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|127.2
|1.75
|1.39
|23,139
Arvind Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|323.5
|1.80
|0.56
|4,726
Arvind Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|175.6
|-0.55
|-0.31
|76,105
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|357.05
|18.25
|5.39
|14,974
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|585.6
|-7.50
|-1.26
|8,902
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|229.55
|-2.40
|-1.03
|804
Ashapura Minechem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|231.05
|3.30
|1.45
|73,225
Ashiana Housing Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|212.65
|5.70
|2.75
|6,630
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|102.45
|0.61
|0.60
|2,53,127
Asian Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|148
|1.00
|0.68
|24,710
Asian Granito India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|64.63
|-1.65
|-2.49
|3,23,562
ASM Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|482.6
|4.85
|1.02
|7,549
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|437.65
|5.75
|1.33
|12,841
Astec Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,416.05
|-24.40
|-1.69
|3,853
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|328.15
|-2.80
|-0.85
|21,326
Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|390.8
|-4.95
|-1.25
|42,018
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|4,315.25
|53.20
|1.25
|1,777
Atul Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|596.55
|4.50
|0.76
|1,00,511
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,357.05
|29.95
|0.41
|962
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,062.5
|50.45
|4.98
|2,957
Aurum Proptech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|133
|-0.20
|-0.15
|10,570
Automotive Axles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|2,226.15
|28.75
|1.31
|1,921
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|405.55
|-6.35
|-1.54
|4,266
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|579
|1.60
|0.28
|2,930
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|437.6
|3.65
|0.84
|21,941
AVT Natural Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|81.75
|-0.50
|-0.61
|16,202
Axtel Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|428.7
|9.10
|2.17
|11,294
AYM Syntex Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|70.5
|1.37
|1.98
|10,541
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|256.5
|-0.45
|-0.18
|69,841
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,174.4
|10.95
|0.94
|13,122
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|370
|1.00
|0.27
|90,677
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|25.11
|1.17
|4.89
|23,13,610
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|2,230
|-12.95
|-0.58
|5,405
Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|71.25
|0.89
|1.26
|35,218
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|167.55
|13.80
|8.98
|5,24,399
Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|453.5
|9.05
|2.04
|1,00,793
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|396.9
|6.90
|1.77
|80,391
Banco Products (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|514.9
|4.30
|0.84
|22,886
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|38.36
|-0.39
|-1.01
|28,74,938
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|49.79
|-0.29
|-0.58
|12,753
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,710.8
|0
|0
|122
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|704.8
|2.85
|0.41
|4,198
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|2,625.55
|-15.65
|-0.59
|1,805
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,684.75
|-3.50
|-0.21
|13,718
BCL Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|493.4
|13.50
|2.81
|32,273
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,485
|19.80
|0.80
|17,624
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,038.95
|42.20
|0.84
|839
Best Agrolife Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,187.1
|-8.20
|-0.69
|31,794
BF Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|510.55
|-20.75
|-3.91
|27,819
BF Utilities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|673.85
|-15.55
|-2.26
|41,754
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|64.52
|1.36
|2.15
|35,804
Bhageria Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|164.15
|0.10
|0.06
|2,269
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,203.5
|-13.10
|-1.08
|308
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|93.07
|-0.11
|-0.12
|1,26,426
Bharat Bijlee Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,198.35
|77.85
|1.89
|2,913
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,146.55
|19.95
|1.77
|38,835
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|488.05
|-9.80
|-1.97
|23,008
Binny Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|236.35
|-1.25
|-0.53
|11,608
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,169.15
|20.80
|1.81
|6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|528.1
|18.25
|3.58
|2,84,549
Birla Tyres Ltd.
Aug 25, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|5.79
|0
|0
|0
Black Box Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|220.25
|6.40
|2.99
|37,467
Black Rose Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|145.75
|-0.20
|-0.14
|21,331
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
|97.65
|0.79
|0.82
|29,607
BLS International Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|285.6
|-1.70
|-0.59
|83,248
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|6,273.45
|4.00
|0.06
|689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|745
|6.10
|0.83
|5,450
Bodal Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|84.87
|2.45
|2.97
|1,46,726
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|978.3
|-19.80
|-1.98
|2,507
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|137.15
|5.35
|4.06
|2,98,077
Borosil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|431.85
|-2.95
|-0.68
|6,061
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|444.75
|6.10
|1.39
|54,619
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|593.1
|1.95
|0.33
|1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|16.08
|-0.84
|-4.96
|31,32,344
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,211.95
|2.15
|0.18
|817
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|173.6
|8.20
|4.96
|2,47,937
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|304.15
|2.50
|0.83
|28,789
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|760
|8.90
|1.18
|16,107
Cantabil Retail India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,018.95
|-5.25
|-0.51
|393
Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|228.3
|20.65
|9.94
|3,47,255
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,099
|44.20
|4.19
|14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|803.85
|5.50
|0.69
|45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,128
|-9.40
|-0.83
|8,908
Career Point Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|208
|3.10
|1.51
|4,365
CARE Ratings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|826.4
|-6.50
|-0.78
|4,298
CarTrade Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|563.7
|14.25
|2.59
|20,128
Carysil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|667.1
|28.05
|4.39
|17,465
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|603.95
|-2.65
|-0.44
|11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,255.5
|1.40
|0.06
|8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,735.55
|-13.20
|-0.75
|13,379
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|34.92
|0.06
|0.17
|12,10,723
Centrum Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|23.87
|-0.22
|-0.91
|54,837
Centum Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,656.95
|78.90
|5.00
|6,109
Century Enka Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|429.05
|1.75
|0.41
|2,670
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|687.75
|3.45
|0.50
|6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,071.7
|43.60
|4.24
|14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|9,518.95
|27.70
|0.29
|870
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|5.89
|0.28
|4.99
|3,89,317
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.35
|4.03
|5,31,988
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|540.35
|-10.70
|-1.94
|7,030
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|202.6
|-1.45
|-0.71
|26,530
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|279
|3.80
|1.38
|1,40,266
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|280.75
|0.30
|0.11
|6,041
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|529.95
|9.65
|1.85
|22,737
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|414.05
|-4.90
|-1.17
|76,132
Cheviot Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,190
|-2.95
|-0.25
|756
Choice International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|383.2
|20.05
|5.52
|27,881
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|965.55
|-18.85
|-1.91
|6,578
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|519.3
|-4.40
|-0.84
|31,619
Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|805
|3.60
|0.45
|4,529
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|125.8
|2.40
|1.94
|2,45,060
CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|357.85
|-3.10
|-0.86
|25,961
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|907.1
|1.55
|0.17
|1,27,017
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|52.71
|5.92
|12.65
|30,11,603
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,441.55
|-25.70
|-0.47
|10,590
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,356.2
|-19.75
|-0.83
|9,089
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|94.52
|4.43
|4.92
|5,20,723
Control Print Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|790
|21.80
|2.84
|10,420
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,110.5
|19.10
|1.75
|3,74,997
Cosmo First Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.1
|-1.75
|-0.24
|3,297
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,934
|-43.55
|-0.87
|1,294
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,406.35
|-7.75
|-0.55
|2,872
Cressanda Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|24.26
|-0.53
|-2.14
|16,69,234
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|327.15
|-3.20
|-0.97
|22,665
Cupid Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|372.5
|7.60
|2.08
|16,536
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|127.95
|-0.70
|-0.54
|4,606
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,715
|78.40
|4.79
|32,241
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,132.7
|51.00
|2.45
|4,720
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|375.6
|2.55
|0.68
|7,041
Datamatics Global Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|560.85
|-2.60
|-0.46
|18,976
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,458.4
|94.10
|3.98
|13,493
DB Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
|229.1
|2.45
|1.08
|11,030
D B Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|148.75
|-2.64
|-1.74
|91,859
DCB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|116.9
|0.25
|0.21
|64,261
DCM Nouvelle Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|175.6
|7.25
|4.31
|2,358
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|134.85
|6.40
|4.98
|79,875
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,033.9
|104.30
|11.22
|63,044
DCW Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|54.2
|0.21
|0.39
|3,72,210
DCX Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|341.65
|6.85
|2.05
|1,09,067
Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|211.85
|-0.40
|-0.19
|82,767
Deccan Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|529.75
|7.40
|1.42
|196
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|604.4
|-1.95
|-0.32
|26,112
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,224.15
|4.40
|0.20
|14,306
Deep Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|244
|-1.75
|-0.71
|20,379
Deep Polymers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|92.6
|-1.41
|-1.50
|38,203
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.75
|0.97
|89,194
Den Networks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|43.63
|1.87
|4.48
|1,48,730
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|197.5
|2.25
|1.15
|36,961
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|165.95
|0.65
|0.39
|23,322
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|257.7
|4.70
|1.86
|15,200
Dhani Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|47.19
|-1.34
|-2.76
|1,72,435
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|23.85
|-0.09
|-0.38
|1,41,062
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|786.65
|-3.85
|-0.49
|1,821
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|217
|3.40
|1.59
|7,897
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|258.9
|1.60
|0.62
|2,830
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|535.6
|-18.15
|-3.28
|23,186
DiGiSPICE Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|34.14
|-1.79
|-4.98
|41,253
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|322.3
|-5.65
|-1.72
|72,979
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|158.05
|1.75
|1.12
|60,228
Dish TV India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|18.12
|-0.22
|-1.20
|38,68,662
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|5,059.1
|56.05
|1.12
|24,004
D-Link (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|327
|0.95
|0.29
|15,459
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|348.65
|11.70
|3.47
|6,557
Dodla Dairy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|740
|-2.15
|-0.29
|7,369
Dolat Algotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|50.25
|0.23
|0.46
|32,920
Dollar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|435.35
|2.65
|0.61
|9,634
Dreamfolks Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|506.85
|0.45
|0.09
|34,521
Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|515
|10.70
|2.12
|7,949
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,198
|22.75
|1.05
|2,597
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|90.15
|0.79
|0.88
|1,47,187
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,876.5
|35.20
|0.92
|989
Dynemic Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|389.75
|0.45
|0.12
|4,296
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|40.9
|-0.66
|-1.59
|14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,615.9
|-4.05
|-0.25
|1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|54.7
|0.21
|0.39
|1,88,936
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|476.55
|-1.25
|-0.26
|15,101
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|496.3
|8.50
|1.74
|2,263
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|271.95
|22.70
|9.11
|5,17,097
EKI Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.7
|2.40
|0.56
|48,130
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|899.65
|15.70
|1.78
|44,180
Electronics Mart India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|138.9
|-3.05
|-2.15
|1,14,227
Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|68.58
|-0.11
|-0.16
|1,87,209
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|491.5
|0.85
|0.17
|36,213
Elin Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|177.3
|20.00
|12.71
|1,50,189
Emami Paper Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|132.35
|0.80
|0.61
|1,311
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|498.15
|-1.35
|-0.27
|12,694
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|157.55
|3.45
|2.24
|4,44,233
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|156.95
|8.65
|5.83
|8,813
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|195.95
|-1.00
|-0.51