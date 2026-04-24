The markets clocked their worst three-day slump since mid-March while the benchmark indices lost as much as Rs 9 lakh crore in market capitilisation in the last three days, there are select pockets of opputunities across the market. The domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal has identified five stocks from technology to healthcare and logistics sector with meaningful upside potential. According to the brokerage report, some of these stocks could deliver returns up to 27%.

Let’s take look at the stocks Motilal Oswal is bullish on and the reasoning behind its outlook.

Motilal Oswal on Fortis Healthcare: Growth backed by hospitals and diagnostics

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Fortis Healthcare with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,100. This indicates an upside potential of around 19%.

According to the brokerage report, they estimate Fortis Healthcare to deliver 22% profit growth annually on a compounded basis between FY26-FY28, “driven by healthy patient volume growth, bed additions, price hikes, and steady diagnostics growth.”

The brokerage believes that expansion in hospital capacity and better patient mix will support earnings going forward. It has used a Sum-of-the-Parts (SoTP) valuation method, assigning different valuations to hospital and diagnostics businesses.

The report also noted different scenarios. In the optimistic case, “The bull case scenario estimates EBITDA CAGR of 22%/14% for Hospitals/Diagnostics over FY26-28, driven by improving hospital case mix and stronger operational efficiencies,” while the downside scenario factors in slower expansion and higher competition.

Motilal Oswal on Infosys: Stable margins, but growth challenges remain

In the technology space, Infosys is another stock with a ‘Buy’ rating. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,450, implying around 17% upside.

However, the report also flagged some concerns around demand and pricing. It noted, “Guidance of 1.5–3.5% indicates that AI (Artificial Intelligence) is now compressing the existing book of business.”

This means that while Infosys continues to generate steady profits, pricing pressure due to automation and competition could limit growth in the near term.

Still, the brokerage believes its strong positioning in digital and AI-led services will support gradual improvement.

Motilal Oswal on LTM: Deal wins support medium-term visibility

Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on LTM, with a target price of Rs 5,400, suggesting about 19% upside.

As per the brokerage report, Infosys revenue in FY26 increased by about 9.6%, operating profit (EBIT) rising 8.9%, and net profit (PAT) growing 13.7% compared to the previous year. Looking ahead to the first quarter of FY27, the company is expected to see faster growth, with revenue likely to rise around 13.7%, operating profit by 15.5%, and net profit again by about 13.7% on a year-on-year basis.

The brokerage believes that strong deal wins and a robust order pipeline will help support future growth. It added, “Strong deal wins and a robust pipeline provide visibility, while productivity challenges for key accounts are largely behind.”

Motilal Oswal on Delhivery: Logistics player with margin expansion potential

In the logistics space, Delhivery is among the top picks, with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 570, indicating up to 27% upside.

According to the brokerage report, “We estimate the Express segment revenue to clock a 16% CAGR over FY25–28, aided by healthy e-commerce volumes and industry consolidation.”

Motilal Oswal in its report highlighted that growth is expected not just from rising volumes but also from improving profitability. It noted that the company’s sales are expected to grow around 14% each year, while its operating profit (EBITDA) may rise faster at about 44% annually, and net profit (PAT) could grow even stronger at around 52% per year between FY25-FY28.

Motilal Oswal on UTI AMC: Stable earnings despite near term pressure

In the financial services segment, Motilal Oswal has given a ‘Buy’ rating to UTI Asset Management Company (AMC), with a target price of Rs 1,270. This implies around 23% upside.

According to the brokerage report, “Despite an AUM (Assets Under Management) decline, the impact on revenue is partially offset by lower employee costs, resulting in an increase in core EPS (Earnings Per Share) for FY27 and stable earnings for FY28.”

The report also pointed to structural strengths such as strong retail participation and systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows. It added, “Digital initiatives led to a 2.3% revenue increase, 33% rise in transactions, and 31% reduction in cost per transaction.”

What investors should watch

According to the brokerage report, the key drivers for these stocks include earnings growth, margin expansion, and sector-specific demand trends. However, factors such as global demand slowdown, pricing pressure in IT services, and regulatory changes in healthcare remain key risks to monitor.

Disclaimer: The investment ratings and target prices mentioned in this report are based on analysis by Motilal Oswal and do not constitute an offer or solicitation by this publication. These projections involve market risks and should be viewed as informational rather than direct financial advice. Given the volatility of technology, healthcare, and logistics sectors, readers are encouraged to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any buy or sell decisions.

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