Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of diagnostics companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on diagnostics stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|25.00
|2.67
|721.05
|Thyrocare Technologies
|604.80
|6.90
|1.15
|475.34
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03
|11.20
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|563.60
|4.70
|0.84
|2.07
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.85
|1.30
|0.23
|10.11
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1924.15
|-3.05
|-0.16
|4.74
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|1352.55
|-13.30
|-0.97
|35.93
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1554.30
|-21.00
|-1.33
|7.67
The top gainers among the Diagnostics sector stocks today are Fortis Healthcare (up 2.67%) and Thyrocare Technologies (up 1.15%). On the other hand, the top losers include Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 1.33%) and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 0.97%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Diagnostics sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund
|13.18
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|14.10
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|11.83
|Fortis Healthcare
|19.11
|LIC MF Healthcare Fund
|10.37
|Fortis Healthcare
|17.97
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund
|9.22
|Fortis Healthcare
|21.18
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|8.72
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|14.30