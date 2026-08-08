Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of bank (psu) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on bank (psu) stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|549.09
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|350.46
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|1974.77
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|905.09
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|585.12
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.13
|0.17
|977.30
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|1866.08
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|746.32
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|171.58
|IDBI Bank
|84.11
|-0.40
|-0.47
|119.33
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|23.81
|-0.13
|-0.54
|29.27
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|-0.18
|-0.68
|160.81
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|-0.53
|-1.52
|288.03
The top gainers among the Bank (PSU) sector stocks today are Indian Bank (up 2.98%) and Bank of India (up 1.61%). On the other hand, the top losers include Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.52%) and UCO Bank (down 0.68%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Bank (PSU) sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|32.22
|State Bank of India
|16.03