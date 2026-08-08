Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Bank (PSU) Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of bank (psu) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on bank (psu) stocks here.

Bank (PSU) Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.98549.09
Bank of India		144.802.301.61350.46
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.031974.77
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.80905.09
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.61585.12
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.130.17977.30
Bank of Baroda		250.00001866.08
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.11746.32
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.25171.58
IDBI Bank		84.11-0.40-0.47119.33
Punjab & Sind Bank		23.81-0.13-0.5429.27
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.68160.81
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.52288.03
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Bank (PSU) sector stocks today are Indian Bank (up 2.98%) and Bank of India (up 1.61%). On the other hand, the top losers include Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.52%) and UCO Bank (down 0.68%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Bank (PSU) sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Bank (PSU) Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund32.22State Bank of India16.03

Bank (PSU) Sector News

More Bank (PSU) News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse