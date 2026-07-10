Bank of Baroda‘s (BoB) decision to pay $600 million (about Rs 5,700 crore) to settle claims arising from the collapse of UAE healthcare group NMC Health has brought one of the biggest overseas legal disputes involving an Indian public sector bank to an end. While the bank has denied any wrongdoing, the settlement has reignited questions over governance, risk disclosure, provisioning and accountability. Here’s what the case is about and why it matters

l What is the NMC Health case about?

NMC HEALTH, ONCE a large UAE-based healthcare group listed in London, collapsed in 2020 after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements. Subsequent investigations uncovered more than $4 billion of undisclosed debt. The company’s administrators then pursued claims against several parties, including founder B R Shetty, former executives and BoB, alleging losses linked to the collapse. The case against BoB was being heard in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) court, while related proceedings in England were stayed pending the outcome. The trial began in March 2026, but before the judgement was delivered, BoB agreed to settle the dispute for $600 million.

l Why did BoB agree to settle the dispute?

THE BANK HAS said the settlement was reached without any admission of liability or wrongdoing. Its stated reason was to end prolonged litigation, uncertainty and associated costs. The settlement resolves claims against the bank in the ADGM proceedings and covers related proceedings in England and Wales.

From the bank’s perspective, a settlement caps its liability at $600 million, avoiding the risk of a larger adverse judgement. However, the timing has raised questions because the trial had concluded and judgment was reserved.

l What were the allegations against BoB?

THE ADMINISTRATORS ALLEGED that the bank was linked to transactions that helped conceal NMC’s true debt position. The ADGM court documents reportedly alleged the fraud was carried out by NMC’s management with the “knowledge and collusion” of BoB since 2012 through structured deposits and overdrafts, and that there were alleged lapses in know-your-customer and anti-money laundering compliance.

Shetty has also alleged that his signatures were forged on banking documents and that bank officials colluded with former NMC executives.

These allegations remain contested, and BoB has denied wrongdoing. The bank had earlier said that based on legal advice it believed it had a strong chance of defending the case and had treated the matter as a contingent liability. The settlement, importantly, does not amount to an admission of liability by the bank.

l What is the financial impact on BoB?

THE PAYOUT IS significant. At about Rs 5,700 crore, it is more than a quarter of Bank of Baroda’s FY26 net profit of Rs 20,021 crore. Since the bank had not made a provision earlier and had disclosed the matter as a contingent liability, the settlement raises questions about whether investors were adequately prepared for the scale of the risk.

The amount will go to NMC’s administration estate for distribution to creditors, not to Shetty personally.

Bank of Baroda’s immediate comfort is that its exposure in these proceedings is capped at the settlement amount and the related legal cases against it are being discontinued or withdrawn.

l Why does the case matter beyond BoB?

THE CASE MATTERS because it raises broader questions about governance, disclosure and regulatory accountability at public sector banks. A large overseas settlement without admission of wrongdoing may close the legal dispute, but it does not settle questions about internal controls, risk assessment and board oversight.

Critics have also argued that enforcement standards appear tougher for private banks than for state-owned lenders.

The concern is not merely the Rs 5,700-crore cost, but whether shareholders and taxpayers get full clarity on how the risk arose, why no provision was made earlier, and whether responsibility will be fixed. For investors, the case is a reminder that legal and compliance risks can quickly become material financial risks.