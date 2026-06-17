India’s mega listing is finally here. The awaited Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has been filed with the SEBI. The exchange is conducting an initial public offering (IPO) consisting entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 14.89 crore equity shares.

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Based on the company’s total issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital after the offer, which is 247.50 crore shares, the OFS represents a dilution of almost 6.02% of the total shares.

As per the data in the DRHP, State Bank of India is the largest selling shareholder, which will be offloading 2.48 crore shares. It was followed by MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bank of Baroda, and 15 other selling shareholders.

Below is the detailed information regarding who is selling, the quantities they are offering, and the expected proceeds.

Who is selling and how much?

The OFS includes participation from 19 corporate entities and 4 individual shareholders.

Corporate selling shareholders Selling shareholder Equity shares offered State Bank of India 24,750,000 MS Strategic (Mauritius) 16,000,000 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 11,874,060 Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte 11,246,336 Bank of Baroda 10,986,250 Stock Holding Corporation of India 10,890,000 General Insurance Corporation of India 10,658,000 The New India Assurance Company 10,500,000 National Insurance Company 6,000,000 United India Insurance Company 6,000,000 Crown Capital 5,871,093 2726247 Ontario Inc. 5,401,286 Mahagony 5,000,000 The Oriental Insurance Company 4,957,000 Indian Bank 2,475,000 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 2,350,000 TA Asia Pacific Acquisitions 2,000,000 Soach Global Strategic Holdings 1,650,000 Be-In Eight s.r.l. 262,500

Individual selling shareholders

Amit Kumar Lohia: Up to 25,000 shares.

Up to 25,000 shares. Rajiv Bolla: Up to 7,500 shares.

Up to 7,500 shares. Shaik Samdani Basha: Up to 1,000 shares.

Up to 1,000 shares. Mahesh Gupta: Up to 500 shares.

How much will they raise?

The exact total amount to be raised is not yet determined as of the date of the DRHP. The final amount will depend on the offer price, which will be decided by the company and selling shareholders in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers through a book-building process.

It is to be noted that all proceeds from the offer will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares they sell. The company itself will not receive any proceeds from this offer because there is no fresh issue of shares.