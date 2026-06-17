India’s mega listing is finally here. The awaited Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has been filed with the SEBI. The exchange is conducting an initial public offering (IPO) consisting entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 14.89 crore equity shares. 

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Based on the company’s total issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital after the offer, which is 247.50 crore shares, the OFS represents a dilution of almost 6.02% of the total shares.

As per the data in the DRHP, State Bank of India is the largest selling shareholder, which will be offloading 2.48 crore shares. It was followed by MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bank of Baroda, and 15 other selling shareholders. 

Below is the detailed information regarding who is selling, the quantities they are offering, and the expected proceeds.

Who is selling and how much?

The OFS includes participation from 19 corporate entities and 4 individual shareholders.

Corporate selling shareholders
Selling shareholderEquity shares offered
State Bank of India24,750,000
MS Strategic (Mauritius)16,000,000
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board11,874,060
Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte11,246,336
Bank of Baroda10,986,250
Stock Holding Corporation of India10,890,000
General Insurance Corporation of India10,658,000
The New India Assurance Company10,500,000
National Insurance Company6,000,000
United India Insurance Company6,000,000
Crown Capital5,871,093
2726247 Ontario Inc.5,401,286
Mahagony5,000,000
The Oriental Insurance Company4,957,000
Indian Bank2,475,000
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company2,350,000
TA Asia Pacific Acquisitions2,000,000
Soach Global Strategic Holdings1,650,000
Be-In Eight s.r.l.262,500

Individual selling shareholders

  • Amit Kumar Lohia: Up to 25,000 shares.
  • Rajiv Bolla: Up to 7,500 shares.
  • Shaik Samdani Basha: Up to 1,000 shares.
  • Mahesh Gupta: Up to 500 shares.

How much will they raise?

The exact total amount to be raised is not yet determined as of the date of the DRHP. The final amount will depend on the offer price, which will be decided by the company and selling shareholders in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers through a book-building process.

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It is to be noted that all proceeds from the offer will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares they sell. The company itself will not receive any proceeds from this offer because there is no fresh issue of shares.

ComponentDetails
Total no. of shares offeredUp to 14.89 crore
Type of issue100% Offer for Sale (OFS)
Face value per shareRs 1
Total amount to be raisedNot yet determined
Recipient of proceedsAll proceeds go to selling shareholders. No proceeds to NSE