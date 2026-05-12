April 2026 was not supposed to go this way.

Foreign investors were pulling money out of India at a historic pace. Crude oil was crossing $110 per barrel. The rupee was under pressure. Geopolitical tension in the Middle East had rattled global markets. If you had listed these conditions in January and asked any sensible analyst what Indian small caps would do in April, the answer would have been: not much.

Instead, the BSE Smallcap index rose 20.1% in a single month. Its best performance since May 2014.

But here is the thing about a 20% index move: it conceals as much as it reveals. Because behind that number are 1,262 companies with wildly different stories. Some rallied because their fundamentals genuinely changed. Some rallied because they were cheap and sentiment shifted. And some rallied simply because everything else did.

The question that actually matters for investors is which is which.

This piece attempts to answer that. We took the top performers from the BSE Smallcap universe with market caps above Rs 8,000 crore — enough scale that these are not speculative micro caps, but real businesses with real earnings — and asked a simple question for each one: what actually changed?

The answers are more interesting than the return numbers suggest.

The context you need first

Before diving into individual companies, one data point is worth sitting with.

The BSE Smallcap index currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93x and a price-to-book ratio of 4.07x. The PE is in the middle of its historical range — below the 35 to 55x seen in the FY19 to FY22 froth, but well above the 20 to 24x where small caps were genuinely cheap in FY23 and FY24. The PB of 4.07x, however, is the highest in the dataset going back to FY19. Even during peak bubble conditions in FY18-19, when PE hit 55x, the PB was only 1.97x.

What that means practically is this: the easy money in small caps has already been made. The investors who bought in FY23 and FY24, when valuations were cheap and sentiment was cold, have generated 72% returns over three years. Buying today requires a different framework — one built on earnings visibility and business quality, not on the expectation that a cheap market gets more expensive.

With that context established, here is what actually drove the April rally.

HFCL: A Business that quietly reinvented itself

CMP: Rs 141 | Market Cap: Rs 21,604 crore | 1-Month Return: 77%

HFCL’s 77% gain in April makes it the single biggest winner in the BSE Smallcap index for the month. A year ago, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 83 crore in Q4 FY25. The stock had drifted sideways for most of 2025, stuck somewhere between Rs 68 and Rs 90, largely forgotten.

Then came the Q4 FY26 results on April 30, and the market had to rapidly reprice everything it thought it knew about this company.

Net profit came in at Rs 184 crore in Q4 FY26, swinging from a Rs 83 crore loss in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue more than doubled to Rs 1,824 crore from Rs 801 crore. For the full year FY26, profit after tax jumped 90% to Rs 329 crore, and revenue grew 22% to Rs 4,949 crore.

But the numbers are not the real story. The real story is what kind of company HFCL has become.

HFCL started life as a telecom infrastructure contractor — an EPC company that laid fiber and built networks on government contracts. That business is inherently lumpy. You win a contract, execute it over two to three years, then wait for the next one. Margins are thin because the customer (usually the government or a large telco) has pricing power. Revenue visibility is poor because contracts are not recurring.

Over the last three years, management has been systematically shifting the business toward manufacturing. HFCL now makes optical fiber cables, telecom equipment including India’s first indigenously developed 5G Fixed Wireless Access device, and defence electronics components including electronic fuzes, multi-mode hand grenades, and 155mm artillery shells. These are product businesses. They have repeatability, pricing power, and the ability to scale without proportional cost increases.

The evidence of this shift is in the export number. In FY25, exports were 12% of revenue. In FY26, they jumped to 41%, reaching Rs 2,047 crore. A domestic telecom contractor earning 41% of revenue from overseas customers is not the same company. It is a globally competitive manufacturer that happens to have Indian roots.

The order book grew from Rs 9,967 crore in FY25 to Rs 21,206 crore in FY26 — its highest ever — providing multi-year revenue visibility. Management is targeting EBITDA margin expansion from 16.7% in FY26 to 20 to 21% by FY29.

At a PE of 69x, HFCL is not cheap. Investors buying at the current price are betting on continued execution of this transformation. If the defence business scales as planned, if exports maintain their trajectory, and if the data centre interconnect business through subsidiary HTL gains traction, the earnings will grow into the valuation. If any of those bets disappoint, the premium will compress quickly. The stock is no longer a recovery play. It is a growth story that now requires growth to justify itself.

Cemindia Projects: Infrastructure with an Adani Tailwind

CMP: Rs 956 | Market Cap: Rs 16,425 crore | 1-Month Return: 58%

Most people in the market know Cemindia as ITD Cementation. It built ports. It dug tunnels. It did metro rail foundation work. It was the kind of company that infrastructure fund managers tracked carefully and retail investors largely ignored.

Then the Adani Group acquired a 67.46% controlling stake in May 2025, and everything changed — not immediately in the business, but in how the market thought about the business.

The Q4 FY26 numbers were genuinely strong. Net profit more than doubled to Rs 242 crore, up 113.6% year on year. Revenue grew 17.4% to Rs 2,973 crore. EBITDA margins expanded from 10.7% to 15.1% in a single year, which is a significant operational improvement. For the full year, net profit climbed 60% and the company crossed Rs 10,000 crore in annual revenue for the first time in its history.

The order book stood at Rs 24,545 crore at the end of March 2026. The pipeline of projects being tracked for potential bids is Rs 70,000 crore. For a company doing Rs 10,000 crore in annual revenue, that represents nearly two and a half years of confirmed work and seven years of addressable opportunity.

The margin expansion is the number worth examining most carefully. Construction companies typically operate with thin margins because labour costs, material prices, and project delays eat into profitability. Cemindia’s jump from 10.7% to 15.1% EBITDA margin suggests one of two things — or both. First, the company has become more disciplined about which projects it takes on, avoiding low-margin jobs that inflate revenue without improving profit. Second, the Adani ownership may be creating procurement efficiencies and commercial leverage that an independent mid-sized constructor would not have had.

The board chose not to pay a dividend for FY26, instead retaining capital for reinvestment. That is a signal about growth ambitions, not financial distress.

At a PE of 27x, Cemindia is perhaps reasonably priced for a company with strong earnings momentum and a backed order book. The risk is execution — construction in India is always vulnerable to land acquisition delays, regulatory clearances, and subcontractor bottlenecks. The Adani backing helps with commercial credibility but does not eliminate project-level uncertainty.

RR Kabel: India’s power infrastructure spending made real

CMP: Rs 1,942 | Market Cap: Rs 21,969 crore | 1-Month Return: 40%

RR Kabel sits at an interesting intersection of two structural themes — India’s residential construction boom and the country’s aggressive power infrastructure buildout. The company makes wires and cables, which go into both.

Q4 FY26 was the company’s best quarter ever. Revenue rose 33.7% year on year to Rs 2,964 crore, driven primarily by a 36.3% surge in the Wires and Cables segment, which accounts for about 90% of total revenue. Net profit rose 30.1% to Rs 168 crore. For the full year FY26, revenue crossed Rs 9,722 crore, up 27.6%, and annual profit after tax grew 57.3% to Rs 487 crore.

The volume story underneath the revenue is important context. About 10% of Q4 revenue growth came from volume. The rest came from a combination of higher realisations driven by elevated copper and aluminium prices and a favourable product mix shift toward higher-margin cables. Management has guided for 16 to 18% volume growth in FY27, supported by continued strong demand from residential housing, power distribution infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

The FMEG business — fans, lighting, appliances — has been a drag for years, consistently losing money and diluting overall margins. Management has now guided for breakeven by FY27. If that happens, it removes a meaningful headwind from the overall profitability picture.

The Rs 1,200 crore capital expenditure plan from FY26 to FY28 is being deployed primarily into cable expansion and efficiency improvement. Cables carry better margins than wires because they are more technically complex and have higher switching costs for customers. As the mix shifts from 27% cables in FY26 to a targeted 30% in FY27, the blended margin profile should improve.

A PE of 43x is elevated but perhaps not unreasonable given the company’s 5-year earnings trajectory and the structural tailwind from India’s power infrastructure ambitions. The risk to the bull case is commodity prices: the company’s margins are sensitive to copper and aluminium movements, and a sustained rally in those metals — which are themselves partly driven by the same electrification theme — could erode the margin gains.

Netweb Technologies: The Indian AI infrastructure play nobody talks about

CMP: Rs 4,422 | Market Cap: Rs 25,180 crore | 1-Month Return: 32%

If you asked most investors to name an Indian company building AI infrastructure, they would mention TCS, Infosys, or HCL. They would probably not mention Netweb Technologies. That is a gap the market is beginning to close.

Netweb makes high-performance computing systems — servers, GPU clusters, liquid-cooled AI training infrastructure. It sells to data centres, government research institutions, defence labs, and increasingly to enterprises building private AI compute environments. It is a hardware business, not a software one, which in India’s stock market context is unusual.

The FY26 numbers were exceptional. Full-year revenue grew 90% to Rs 2,183 crore. Profit after tax grew 80.9% to Rs 206 crore, with a healthy PAT margin of 9.3%. The defining number was the AI segment’s performance — 459.6% growth year on year, taking AI infrastructure to 43.4% of total revenue. In Q4 FY26 alone, revenue grew 86.6% year on year to Rs 774 crore.

The five-year revenue CAGR is 77%. That is not a number that many companies of any size in any market can show.

Return on equity is 30.73% and return on capital employed is 54.46%. For a hardware business, where most peers generate thin returns on large asset bases, these numbers suggest something genuinely different is happening — either exceptional pricing power, very efficient capital deployment, or both.

The company has invested in a new 15,000 square foot production facility for dense GPU systems and liquid-cooled architectures. It carries zero net debt. The India AI Mission is creating a policy tailwind that favours domestic compute manufacturers over foreign alternatives, and Netweb is positioning itself as the sovereign compute infrastructure provider of choice.

At a PE of 122x, the valuation requires sustained extraordinary growth. The lumpiness risk is real — this is a project-based business where large government orders can create significant quarter-to-quarter revenue swings, as the sequential dip from Q3 to Q4 FY26 illustrated. But for investors looking for an earnings-backed play on India’s AI buildout rather than a narrative-driven one, Netweb is one of very few options.

Radico Khaitan: The Premiumisation Trade in a Bottle

CMP: Rs 3,477 | Market Cap: Rs 46,570 crore | 1-Month Return: 28%

Radico Khaitan’s April rally reflects something more interesting than a quarterly beat. It reflects a company completing a structural transformation from a mid-market liquor manufacturer into a premium and luxury spirits business.

The Q4 FY26 numbers were strong. Net profit nearly doubled to Rs 179 crore from Rs 93 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 15.5% to Rs 1,504 crore. Gross margin expanded by 453 basis points to 48%, driven by lower input costs and a richer product mix.

For the full year FY26, the picture is even more striking. Net revenue crossed Rs 6,000 crore for the first time. EBITDA crossed Rs 1,000 crore for the first time, growing 52.4%. Net profit rose 75% to Rs 600 crore. Annual IMFL volume grew 22.2% to 38.33 million cases.

The company’s luxury portfolio — brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin — is growing at 25% annually. The Prestige and Above segment is growing at 20%. These are the categories that carry 3 to 5 times the margin of regular whisky and vodka. As these segments become a larger share of the revenue mix, the blended margin profile improves structurally, not just cyclically.

Management has guided for EBITDA margin expansion of 125 basis points in FY27, with price increases contributing 60 basis points and premiumisation contributing over 200 basis points. They are also targeting debt-free status within FY27.

The acquisition of a 47.5% stake in D’YAVOL Spirits — a luxury spirits brand — signals continued ambition in the premium segment. This is a company that started by making affordable whisky and vodka for the mass market and is systematically climbing the price ladder. The moat it is building is brand equity, which takes years to create and is extremely difficult for competitors to replicate.

At a PE of 75x, Radico is priced for its premium ambitions rather than its current earnings. Investors are paying for the story of a company that looks like a mid-market liquor business today but aspires to be a luxury beverage company in five years. Whether that premium is justified depends almost entirely on how fast the Prestige and Above volumes grow.

Bandhan Bank: A Turnaround That Finally Has Numbers Behind It

CMP: Rs 206 | Market Cap: Rs 33,203 crore | 1-Month Return: 24%

Bandhan Bank’s 24% April rally is in some ways the most surprising on this list, because the bank has spent most of the last three years being a story of chronic disappointment. It started as a microfinance-to-bank conversion story, was celebrated early, then spent years dealing with asset quality problems, geographic concentration risk, and management transitions.

Q4 FY26 showed something different. Net profit grew 68% year on year to Rs 534 crore. That is a significant improvement for a bank that was writing off loans and watching its return ratios deteriorate through most of FY25.

The turnaround thesis rests on a few things. Geographic diversification is improving — Bandhan has been aggressively reducing its dependence on West Bengal and Assam, where microfinance stress has historically been most acute. Its secured loan book is growing faster than the unsecured microfinance book. And the deposit franchise, which was always the underappreciated strength of the business, is showing healthy growth.

At a PE of 27x, Bandhan is not cheap for a bank. But the earnings base it is being measured against is a depressed one. If the credit quality continues to improve and net interest margins stabilise, the PE of 27x today could look very different on next year’s earnings.

The risks are real and worth stating. Microfinance in India is going through a stress cycle driven by multiple lender exposure at the borrower level — many microfinance customers are borrowing from five or six institutions simultaneously, and the delinquency rates industrywide have been rising. Bandhan is not immune to this. The April rally is a bet that the worst is behind the bank, not a confirmation that recovery is complete.

The Stocks Worth Watching with More Caution

Not every name on this list earned its April rally equally.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure rallied 39% and trades at a PE of 122x. The company benefits from India’s power infrastructure spending and has strong ROCE of 40.9%. But at 122x earnings, the valuation prices in several years of perfect execution.

Amber Enterprises gained 28% and is trading at 133x PE despite reporting a quarterly net loss of Rs 9 crore. The stock is a play on the air conditioning and electronics manufacturing theme, but the valuation disconnect from current profitability is significant.

OneSource Specialty Pharma gained 33% but has a PE of 688x on reported losses. This is purely a momentum and narrative trade, not an earnings-backed move.

Blue Jet Healthcare gained 32% but quarterly profit fell 59% year on year. The April move was likely a recovery from oversold levels rather than a fundamental re-rating.

These are not companies to avoid entirely, but they represent the part of the small-cap rally that document three mentions concern about: gains concentrated in names that may have run ahead of fundamentals.

What the Valuation History Actually Tells You

The BSE Smallcap index at a PE of 30.93x sits in a zone that the historical data describes precisely. It is not the expensive market of FY19, when PE was 55x and a painful correction followed. It is not the genuinely cheap market of FY23 and FY24, when PE was 20 to 24x and subsequent returns were exceptional. It is a fairly valued to mildly expensive market where future returns are determined by earnings delivery, not by the index re-rating from cheap to fair.

The PB ratio of 4.07x — the highest on record — reflects a real improvement in the return on equity of Indian small-cap businesses over the post-COVID earnings cycle. Many of these companies genuinely became more capital-efficient, reduced leverage, and expanded margins. The higher PB is partly justified. But it leaves less room for error. If book value growth stalls or returns on equity compress, the PB will contract, creating a headwind that compounds with any earnings disappointment.

The honest assessment: India’s small-cap market is no longer a broad opportunity. It is a selective one. The companies on this list that earned their April rally — HFCL through a genuine business transformation, Cemindia through margin discipline and a stronger backer, RR Kabel through structural demand and a favourable product mix shift, Netweb through an extraordinary AI infrastructure build, and Radico through premiumisation — all have earnings stories that can grow into current valuations.

The ones that did not earn it will give back their gains the moment macro conditions turn or the next earnings cycle disappoints.

Knowing the difference is, and has always been, the only edge that matters in this segment.

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and investor reports throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

Sonia Boolchandani is a seasoned financial writer She has written for prominent firms like Vested Finance, and Finology, where she has crafted content that simplifies complex financial concepts for diverse audiences.

Disclosure: The writer and her his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.