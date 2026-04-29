The market held firm by midday on April 29. The Nifty hovered around 24,277, up about 1.17%, while BSE Sensex stayed near 77,803, higher by roughly 1.19%. The gains were led by autos, select PSU names and midcap counters reacting to earnings. Banking stocks were mixed, not collapsing, not fully participating either.

The movement was uneven but decisive enough. Stocks tied to results moved sharply, and in several cases the reaction was immediate and not subtle.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price surged about 14.4% by midday after the company reported its March quarter results. Net profit rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 303.19 crore from Rs 244.24 crore. Revenue from operations increased 29% to Rs 2,119.21 crore. Input costs declined 22% to Rs 811.50 crore, which supported margins.

Earnings per share improved to Rs 26.47 from Rs 21.32. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.7 per share for FY26, subject to approval at the upcoming AGM. The company had already issued interim dividends of Rs 5.75 and Rs 7.15 earlier in the financial year. The stock has delivered 1,673% returns over five years and 589% over three years, with a 62.86% rise over the past one year.

Ceat

Shares of Ceat, a leading tyremaker, rallied as much as 12.3% apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, April 29, then traded in green up 4% during midday, following the company’s March quarter (Q4 FY26) as well as full financial year (FY26) results on Tuesday.

The company on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 243.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026 (Q4 FY26), riding on robust growth.

Netweb Technologies India

Netweb Technologies India share price gained about 3.6% by midday after the company announced the launch of ‘Tyrone ParallelStor Velox’, a unified data platform designed to address data bottlenecks in AI infrastructure. The system includes parallel file system capabilities aimed at high-performance computing environments. The company operates in high-end computing solutions with integrated design and manufacturing capabilities and serves a wide range of enterprise and research clients through its network of offices across India.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India share price rose about 4.4% by midday, placing it among the stronger performers within the Nifty 50. The company reported a record annual net profit of Rs 14,679.5 crore for FY26, up 1.24% year-on-year, supported by its highest-ever vehicle sales of over 24.22 lakh units. Revenue for the year stood at Rs 1,83,316 crore compared to Rs 1,52,913 crore in FY25. Domestic sales reached 19,74,939 units while exports rose to 4,47,774 units. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per share. In Q4FY26, net profit declined 6.45% to Rs 3,659 crore due to mark-to-market impact and higher commodity costs, even as quarterly revenue rose 28.2% to Rs 52,462.5 crore.

Eternal

Eternal share price gained about 4.8% by midday after the company reported its March quarter results. Net profit rose sharply to Rs 174 crore compared to Rs 39 crore a year ago. The growth was supported by higher revenue across its business segments. The company indicated continued expansion in order value and operational scale. Management commentary also addressed concerns around competition and technological disruption, stating that consumer behaviour remains stable in its core segments.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank share price climbed about 9.2% by midday after reporting its Q4FY26 results. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 199.59 during the session. The company delivered in-line performance, which supported the move. The stock has recovered about 46% from its 52-week low of Rs 134.25 recorded in December 2025. Market capitalisation stood at around Rs 31,441.47 crore.