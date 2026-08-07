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List of Hindujas group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Hindujas group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Hindujas group stocks here.

Hindujas Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
GOCL Corporation		437.5027.406.68103.20
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945.32
Hinduja Global Solutions		429.556.551.552.52
NDL Ventures		128.000.500.390.21
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.25953.99
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1188.30-16.75-1.393.42
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Hindujas group stocks today are GOCL Corporation (up 6.68%) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.89%). On the other hand, the top losers include Gulf Oil Lubricants India (down 1.39%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.25%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Hindujas Group has a strong presence across industries, including automobiles, and banks.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hindujas group here.

Aside of the Hindujas Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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