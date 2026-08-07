Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Hindujas group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Hindujas group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|GOCL Corporation
|437.50
|27.40
|6.68
|103.20
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45.32
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|429.55
|6.55
|1.55
|2.52
|NDL Ventures
|128.00
|0.50
|0.39
|0.21
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|953.99
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1188.30
|-16.75
|-1.39
|3.42
The top gainers among the Hindujas group stocks today are GOCL Corporation (up 6.68%) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.89%). On the other hand, the top losers include Gulf Oil Lubricants India (down 1.39%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.25%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Hindujas Group has a strong presence across industries, including automobiles, and banks.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hindujas group here.
Aside of the Hindujas Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.