Earnings season is in full throttle as more than 1,500 companies are set to announce their quarterly and full-year results this week. Most large caps have already announced their financial statements, so the focus will be on midcap and smallcap companies.

Markets would watch out for the standalone and consolidated numbers of IndiGo, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, and Cummins India. Investors would also focus on the Q4 results of major PSUs including ONGC, RVNL, NBCC (India), and IRCTC.

So, in case you don’t miss any major numbers, here’s a date-wise list of all the important Q4 results to watch out for this week:

May 25: NBCC (India) and RVNL in focus

On Monday, May 25, a total of 247 companies will announce their Q4 and annual results. Markets would especially watch out for the numbers of PSUs including NBCC (India), Rail Vikas Nigam, and Container Corp, as these companies may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

Stocks of Suzlon Energy, Shriram Properties, recently listed Pine Labs, and Tracxn Technologies would also gain traction over their financial statements.

May 26: Major PSUs to announce Q4 results

Markets would pay high attention to PSU stocks of ONGC, IRCTC, and General Insurance Corporation, as the companies will declare their quarterly and full-year financial results on Tuesday, May 26, and may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

AIA Engineering, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and JK Tyre & Industries would also remain in focus for their numbers. Special focus would be on jewellery manufacturer Senco Gold, as investors would track the company’s numbers following the recently implemented import hikes on precious metals.

A total of 272 companies would declare their financial statements on Tuesday.

May 27: Midcaps in focus

A large number of midcap companies would announce their financial results on Wednesday, May 27. Large caps include Cummins India and Bata India, and these companies may also announce a dividend. GMR Airports Infrastructure would also remain in focus for its quarterly and full-year results.

FMCG companies like Gillette India and Vadilal Industries will announce their Q4 results on Wednesday, and the companies’ boards of directors may also recommend a dividend. Jewellery companies like Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and PC Jeweller will also gain traction for their financial statements.

A total of 268 companies are scheduled to announce their results on May 27.

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May 28: Ashok Leyland to announce Q4 results

Automobile major Ashok Leyland will declare its standalone and consolidated financial results on Thursday, May 28, and the company’s board may also recommend a second interim dividend. FMCG major P&G Hygiene & Healthcare too will announce its numbers and recommend a dividend on the same day.

Markets would watch out for the financial statements of Alkem Laboratories, Hawkins Cookers, Happiest Minds Technologies, Deepak Fertilisers, and Apar Industries too. A total of 299 companies have scheduled their Q4 results for May 28.

May 29: Asian Paints and IndiGo in focus

On Friday, May 29, a total of 349 companies will put out their financial statements, of which the high focus would be on India’s largest paint company Asian Paints and pharma giant Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and these companies may also recommend a dividend.

Markets would watch out for the Q4 numbers of IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) amidst the West Asia conflict. The numbers of defence equipment company BEML, IPCA Laboratories, and JM Financial will also be widely tracked.

High focus would also be on stocks of Gujarat Gas, Midhani, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy, and MSTC, as the companies have scheduled their board meetings for Friday.

May 30: Jai Corp and Linde India to announce results

The weekend would be hectic for corporate India, as a total of 233 companies have scheduled their board meetings for Saturday, May 30. Among these, investors would track the financial statements of Jai Corp, Linde India, and UFlex, and the companies’ senior management may also propose a dividend.

Financial statements of Titagarh Rail Systems, Veranda Learning, Asian Granito India, and Sadbhav Engineering will also be tracked.

Conclusion

The coming week would be hectic for corporate India as a total of 1,668 companies will announce their financial results, and many of these may also recommend a dividend. Notable names to be tracked include Asian Paints, ONGC, IndiGo, and RVNL.