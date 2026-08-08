Track companies producing container glass, float glass, and specialty glass for industries.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Asahi India Glass
|900.00
|22,943.45
|8.76
|10.98
|0.52
|7.48
|-0.78
|52.43
|5.83
|22.77
|Borosil Renewables
|548.50
|7,780.19
|8.54
|22.70
|0.11
|20.28
|70.06
|20.34
|5.15
|11.54
|La Opala RG
|190.15
|2,110.67
|11.25
|14.74
|0.01
|-11.92
|-8.54
|22.87
|2.57
|12.35
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|117.40
|1,069.58
|18.83
|24.11
|0.00
|9.26
|16.63
|24.08
|4.40
|12.33
|Sejal Glass
|729.95
|832.14
|22.96
|15.39
|1.19
|104.41
|48.50
|26.41
|5.50
|9.41
|Haldyn Glass
|134.40
|722.42
|10.57
|12.45
|0.48
|13.21
|-0.39
|24.38
|3.08
|6.84
|Empire Industries
|1,090.00
|654.00
|14.66
|15.51
|0.47
|2.37
|13.51
|12.69
|1.86
|5.18
|Agarwal Toughened Glass India
|149.75
|289.41
|18.64
|24.82
|0.21
|33.44
|181.36
|13.40
|2.46
|4.98
|Jai Mata Glass
|3.64
|36.40
|-11.09
|-10.99
|0.00
|-30.01
|NM
|NM
|18.77
|NM
|Agarwal Float Glass India
|36.85
|26.69
|7.36
|17.97
|0.82
|10.52
|-17.12
|18.14
|1.34
|8.99
|Triveni Glass
|7.01
|8.85
|0.00
|4.82
|-1.21
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|Agarwal Fortune India
|20.90
|7.18
|8.62
|9.88
|2.82
|4.54
|-0.21
|115.47
|9.96
|30.58
The largest company, by revenues, in the Glass sector is Asahi India Glass. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 4,989.93 cr.
Asahi India Glass has a market capitalisation of Rs 22,943.45 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Asahi India Glass’s share price gained 7.66%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Asahi India Glass here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all glass stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you tap into firms benefiting from housing, beverages, and solar panel demand.
Used in windows, façades, and furniture, float glass sees steady demand from builders .
Bottles and jars are sold to the beverage, pharma, and cosmetics sectors.
Toughened and coated glass demand is growing from the electronics and energy sectors.
Manufacturing is power-intensive. The cost of the key raw material, sand (silica), is also important. Product prices for Borosil , Saint-Gobain Sekurit India, and others depend on the factors.
Container, float, fiberglass, and specialty solar/display glass.
Construction, automotive, beverages, pharma, electronics, and solar.
Yes. High-temperature furnaces require significant fuel and electricity.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Childrens Fund - Investment Plan
|1.88
|Asahi India Glass
|21.52
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund
|1.53
|Asahi India Glass
|-0.14
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|1.41
|Asahi India Glass
|17.58
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|0.84
|La Opala RG
|3.36
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|0.81
|Asahi India Glass
|12.48