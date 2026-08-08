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Best Glass Stocks

Track companies producing container glass, float glass, and specialty glass for industries.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Asahi India Glass		900.0022,943.458.7610.980.527.48-0.7852.435.8322.77
Borosil Renewables		548.507,780.198.5422.700.1120.2870.0620.345.1511.54
La Opala RG		190.152,110.6711.2514.740.01-11.92-8.5422.872.5712.35
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		117.401,069.5818.8324.110.009.2616.6324.084.4012.33
Sejal Glass		729.95832.1422.9615.391.19104.4148.5026.415.509.41
Haldyn Glass		134.40722.4210.5712.450.4813.21-0.3924.383.086.84
Empire Industries		1,090.00654.0014.6615.510.472.3713.5112.691.865.18
Agarwal Toughened Glass India		149.75289.4118.6424.820.2133.44181.3613.402.464.98
Jai Mata Glass		3.6436.40-11.09-10.990.00-30.01NMNM18.77NM
Agarwal Float Glass India		36.8526.697.3617.970.8210.52-17.1218.141.348.99
Triveni Glass		7.018.850.004.82-1.21NMNMNMNMNM
Agarwal Fortune India		20.907.188.629.882.824.54-0.21115.479.9630.58
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Glass sector is Asahi India Glass. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 4,989.93 cr.

Asahi India Glass has a market capitalisation of Rs 22,943.45 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Asahi India Glass’s share price gained 7.66%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Asahi India Glass here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all glass stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you tap into firms benefiting from housing, beverages, and solar panel demand.

Real Estate Drives Float Glass Demand

Used in windows, façades, and furniture, float glass sees steady demand from builders .

Container Glass Has FMCG and Alcohol Linkages

Bottles and jars are sold to the beverage, pharma, and cosmetics sectors.

Specialty Glass for Solar and Displays Rising

Toughened and coated glass demand is growing from the electronics and energy sectors.

Energy- and Silica Cost Sensitive

Manufacturing is power-intensive. The cost of the key raw material, sand (silica), is also important. Product prices for Borosil , Saint-Gobain Sekurit India, and others depend on the factors.

FAQs on Best Glass Stocks

What are the key types of glass made in India?

Container, float, fiberglass, and specialty solar/display glass.

Which sectors buy industrial glass?

Construction, automotive, beverages, pharma, electronics, and solar.

Are glass manufacturers energy-intensive?

Yes. High-temperature furnaces require significant fuel and electricity.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Glass Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Childrens Fund - Investment Plan1.88Asahi India Glass21.52
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund1.53Asahi India Glass-0.14
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund1.41Asahi India Glass17.58
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund0.84La Opala RG3.36
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund0.81Asahi India Glass12.48

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