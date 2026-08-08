This screener helps you tap into firms benefiting from housing, beverages, and solar panel demand.

Real Estate Drives Float Glass Demand

Used in windows, façades, and furniture, float glass sees steady demand from builders .

Container Glass Has FMCG and Alcohol Linkages

Bottles and jars are sold to the beverage, pharma, and cosmetics sectors.

Specialty Glass for Solar and Displays Rising

Toughened and coated glass demand is growing from the electronics and energy sectors.

Energy- and Silica Cost Sensitive

Manufacturing is power-intensive. The cost of the key raw material, sand (silica), is also important. Product prices for Borosil , Saint-Gobain Sekurit India, and others depend on the factors.