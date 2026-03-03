Facebook Pixel Code
Agarwal Toughened Glass India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGARWAL TOUGHENED GLASS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Agarwal Toughened Glass India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.30 Closed
-1.73₹ -1.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Agarwal Toughened Glass India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.00₹97.10
₹96.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.00₹174.05
₹96.30
Open Price
₹97.10
Prev. Close
₹98.00
Volume
31,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Agarwal Toughened Glass India has declined 7.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.94%.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India’s current P/E of 7.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agarwal Toughened Glass India		0.311.10-29.24-35.4810.63-12.09-7.44
Asahi India Glass		-8.86-14.30-18.451.7440.9320.6622.00
Borosil Renewables		-5.07-10.67-23.73-23.28-11.33-1.789.16
La Opala RG		-4.911.59-6.91-20.61-8.33-17.47-2.84
Sejal Glass		-10.95-25.88-38.306.2970.1727.85149.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.80-39.62-55.49-56.43-58.88-6.60-20.79
Agarwal Float Glass India		3.57-6.45-30.12-58.45-40.82-10.90-8.02

Over the last one year, Agarwal Toughened Glass India has gained 10.63% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (40.93%), Borosil Renewables (-11.33%), La Opala RG (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Agarwal Toughened Glass India has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (22.00%) and Borosil Renewables (9.16%).

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
598.2398.28
1098.5898.61
2098.82100.06
50108.49107.85
100124.86117.28
200129.99121.46

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agarwal Toughened Glass India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.77%, FII holding fell to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agarwal Toughened Glass India fact sheet for more information

About Agarwal Toughened Glass India

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26109RJ2009PLC030153 and registration number is 030153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Anita Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Uma Shankar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Shalini Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ravi Torani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Agarwal Toughened Glass India Share Price

What is the share price of Agarwal Toughened Glass India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Toughened Glass India is ₹96.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agarwal Toughened Glass India?

The Agarwal Toughened Glass India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Toughened Glass India?

The market cap of Agarwal Toughened Glass India is ₹170.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agarwal Toughened Glass India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Toughened Glass India are ₹97.10 and ₹96.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Toughened Glass India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Toughened Glass India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Toughened Glass India is ₹174.05 and 52-week low of Agarwal Toughened Glass India is ₹81.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Agarwal Toughened Glass India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agarwal Toughened Glass India has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -2.58% for the past month, -30.29% over 3 months, 3.94% over 1 year, -12.09% across 3 years, and -7.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agarwal Toughened Glass India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Toughened Glass India are 7.44 and 1.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India News

