Here's the live share price of Agarwal Float Glass India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agarwal Float Glass India
|-0.81
|-11.20
|-6.94
|15.16
|-38.79
|1.25
|-3.51
|Asahi India Glass
|2.53
|3.22
|6.30
|-8.22
|7.52
|19.18
|20.07
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.27
|-9.89
|-2.99
|7.84
|-8.47
|3.03
|10.00
|La Opala RG
|3.04
|5.49
|2.24
|-7.33
|-28.11
|-25.39
|-7.16
|Sejal Glass
|-4.87
|-3.54
|-10.38
|5.55
|24.55
|46.93
|120.93
|Haldyn Glass
|8.59
|5.97
|17.04
|46.64
|46.64
|13.61
|7.96
|Agarwal Toughened Glass India
|13.02
|2.43
|20.18
|42.35
|22.85
|1.85
|1.10
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.80
|-39.62
|-55.49
|-56.43
|-58.88
|-6.60
|-20.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Agarwal Float Glass India has declined 38.79% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.52%), Borosil Renewables (-8.47%), La Opala RG (-28.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Agarwal Float Glass India has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.07%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.44
|38.04
|10
|39.86
|38.32
|20
|36.24
|37.56
|50
|34.82
|36.08
|100
|34.16
|37.72
|200
|46.43
|43.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agarwal Float Glass India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agarwal Float Glass India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74995RJ2018PLC061097 and registration number is 061097. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹36.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agarwal Float Glass India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹26.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Float Glass India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Float Glass India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹71.25 and 52-week low of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹21.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agarwal Float Glass India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, -38.79% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and -3.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India are 18.14 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global