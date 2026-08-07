What is the share price of Agarwal Float Glass India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹36.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Agarwal Float Glass India? The Agarwal Float Glass India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Float Glass India? The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹26.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agarwal Float Glass India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Float Glass India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Float Glass India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Float Glass India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹71.25 and 52-week low of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹21.85 as on .

How has the Agarwal Float Glass India performed historically in terms of returns? The Agarwal Float Glass India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, -38.79% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and -3.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India are 18.14 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global