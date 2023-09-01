Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.11
|9.59
|5.82
|-0.12
|-9.19
|-9.19
|-9.19
|5.07
|5.41
|28.81
|20.36
|-8.20
|184.12
|70.57
|0.72
|-11.78
|-17.60
|-6.30
|-20.22
|483.09
|38.64
|1.71
|-6.48
|3.34
|32.43
|23.75
|178.89
|109.56
|3.16
|-6.56
|9.49
|23.91
|23.62
|114.43
|78.17
|-3.97
|-4.16
|-9.28
|-16.69
|4.39
|7,354.24
|8,357.69
|0
|44.74
|50.00
|55.66
|52.07
|-40.43
|-86.19
|0
|-7.14
|-13.33
|0
|-38.10
|116.67
|30.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Glass & Glass Products
The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹28.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹44.50 and 52-week low of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.