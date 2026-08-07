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Agarwal Float Glass India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGARWAL FLOAT GLASS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Agarwal Float Glass India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Agarwal Float Glass India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹36.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.85₹71.25
₹36.85
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹36.85

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Float Glass India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agarwal Float Glass India		-0.81-11.20-6.9415.16-38.791.25-3.51
Asahi India Glass		2.533.226.30-8.227.5219.1820.07
Borosil Renewables		-1.27-9.89-2.997.84-8.473.0310.00
La Opala RG		3.045.492.24-7.33-28.11-25.39-7.16
Sejal Glass		-4.87-3.54-10.385.5524.5546.93120.93
Haldyn Glass		8.595.9717.0446.6446.6413.617.96
Agarwal Toughened Glass India		13.022.4320.1842.3522.851.851.10
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.80-39.62-55.49-56.43-58.88-6.60-20.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Agarwal Float Glass India has declined 38.79% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.52%), Borosil Renewables (-8.47%), La Opala RG (-28.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Agarwal Float Glass India has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.07%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Agarwal Float Glass India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Float Glass India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.4438.04
1039.8638.32
2036.2437.56
5034.8236.08
10034.1637.72
20046.4343.36

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Float Glass India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agarwal Float Glass India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Agarwal Float Glass India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agarwal Float Glass India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Agarwal Float Glass India

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74995RJ2018PLC061097 and registration number is 061097. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uma Shankar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sharda Agarwal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Gokul Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Punit Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Agarwal Float Glass India Share Price

What is the share price of Agarwal Float Glass India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹36.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agarwal Float Glass India?

The Agarwal Float Glass India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Float Glass India?

The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹26.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agarwal Float Glass India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Float Glass India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Float Glass India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Float Glass India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹71.25 and 52-week low of Agarwal Float Glass India is ₹21.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Agarwal Float Glass India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agarwal Float Glass India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.2% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, -38.79% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and -3.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India are 18.14 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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