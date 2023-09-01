Follow Us

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AGARWAL FLOAT GLASS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.75 Closed
2.320.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.85₹40.00
₹39.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹44.50
₹39.75
Open Price
₹38.05
Prev. Close
₹38.85
Volume
27,000

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.08
  • R238.17
  • R338.28
  • Pivot
    37.97
  • S137.88
  • S237.77
  • S337.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.8138.04
  • 104.4137.4
  • 202.236.76
  • 500.8836.42
  • 1000.440
  • 2000.220

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.119.595.82-0.12-9.19-9.19-9.19
5.075.4128.8120.36-8.20184.1270.57
0.72-11.78-17.60-6.30-20.22483.0938.64
1.71-6.483.3432.4323.75178.89109.56
3.16-6.569.4923.9123.62114.4378.17
-3.97-4.16-9.28-16.694.397,354.248,357.69
044.7450.0055.6652.07-40.43-86.19
0-7.14-13.330-38.10116.6730.00

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. Share Holdings

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.

Glass & Glass Products

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sharda Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gokul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punit Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.?

The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹28.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹44.50 and 52-week low of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

