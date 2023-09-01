What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.? The market cap of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹28.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is 3.39 as on .

What is the share price of Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd. is ₹39.75 as on .