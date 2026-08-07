Here's the live share price of Haldyn Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Haldyn Glass has gained 2.36% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Haldyn Glass has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.38
|128.93
|10
|120.99
|125.64
|20
|121.07
|123.29
|50
|119.28
|118.56
|100
|106.05
|111.74
|200
|99.27
|107.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Haldyn Glass saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.14%, while DII stake increased to 2.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Haldyn Glass - Corporate Action - Record Date For Dividend
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Haldyn Glass - Shareholder Meeting - 35Th AGM On September 04, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Haldyn Glass - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Haldyn Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. August 03, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Haldyn Glass - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consol
Source: Dion Global
Haldyn Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1991PLC015522 and registration number is 015522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 463.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haldyn Glass is ₹134.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haldyn Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Haldyn Glass is ₹722.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Haldyn Glass are ₹134.40 and ₹128.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haldyn Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haldyn Glass is ₹137.45 and 52-week low of Haldyn Glass is ₹70.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haldyn Glass has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 9.14% for the past month, 20.54% over 3 months, 2.36% over 1 year, 12.86% across 3 years, and 28.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass are 24.38 and 3.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global