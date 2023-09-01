Follow Us

Haldyn Glass Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HALDYN GLASS LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹110.50 Closed
-2.26-2.56
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Haldyn Glass Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹114.65
₹110.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹116.83
₹110.50
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹113.06
Volume
1,89,727

Haldyn Glass Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.77
  • R2117.03
  • R3119.42
  • Pivot
    111.38
  • S1108.12
  • S2105.73
  • S3102.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.63105.53
  • 1063.38101.88
  • 2063.2697.81
  • 5062.8389.7
  • 10051.0182.65
  • 20046.474.56

Haldyn Glass Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.4934.4348.7083.8993.18272.68194.67
4.805.1328.5120.05-8.30181.6169.64
0.67-11.76-16.89-6.60-20.26482.5138.94
1.77-6.693.1732.5323.72176.30118.55
3.29-6.509.6823.9823.82114.7678.43
11.7719.1329.7839.9235.48105.8190.76
25.9334.6455.9162.5447.0877.80-39.78
-3.63-2.58-8.21-16.793.247,333.334,604.64
040.9452.2356.7947.92-40.04-85.88
-1.59-5.14-4.72-26.84-29.0080.8334.57
-1.8214.08-4.71-33.06237.50458.62671.43
-1.729.62-12.31-18.57-34.48-32.14-97.01
0-12.50-25.00-21.25-30.00133.3343.18

Haldyn Glass Ltd. Share Holdings

Haldyn Glass Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Haldyn Glass Ltd.

Haldyn Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1991PLC015522 and registration number is 015522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N D Shetty
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. T N Shetty
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. K J Udeshi
    Director
  • Mr. Sikandar Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ajila
    Director
  • Mr. G Padbhanabhan
    Director
  • Mr. Ajit Shah
    Director

FAQs on Haldyn Glass Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Haldyn Glass Ltd.?

The market cap of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹593.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Haldyn Glass Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is 26.73 and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Haldyn Glass Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹110.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haldyn Glass Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haldyn Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹116.83 and 52-week low of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

