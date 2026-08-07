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Haldyn Glass Share Price

NSE
BSE

HALDYN GLASS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Haldyn Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.40 Closed
3.03₹ 3.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Haldyn Glass Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.50₹134.40
₹134.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.40₹137.45
₹134.40
Open Price
₹128.50
Prev. Close
₹130.45
Volume
2,287

Source: Dion Global

Haldyn Glass Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Haldyn Glass has gained 2.36% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Haldyn Glass has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Haldyn Glass Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Haldyn Glass Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.38128.93
10120.99125.64
20121.07123.29
50119.28118.56
100106.05111.74
20099.27107.39

Source: Dion Global

Haldyn Glass Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Haldyn Glass saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.14%, while DII stake increased to 2.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Haldyn Glass Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTHaldyn Glass - Corporate Action - Record Date For Dividend
Aug 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTHaldyn Glass - Shareholder Meeting - 35Th AGM On September 04, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTHaldyn Glass - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTHaldyn Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. August 03, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTHaldyn Glass - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consol

Source: Dion Global

About Haldyn Glass

Haldyn Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1991PLC015522 and registration number is 015522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 463.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Shetty
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Tarun Shetty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ajila
    Director
  • Mr. G Padbhanabhan
    Director
  • Mr. Ajit Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Mona Cheriyan
    Director

FAQs on Haldyn Glass Share Price

What is the share price of Haldyn Glass?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haldyn Glass is ₹134.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Haldyn Glass?

The Haldyn Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haldyn Glass?

The market cap of Haldyn Glass is ₹722.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Haldyn Glass?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Haldyn Glass are ₹134.40 and ₹128.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haldyn Glass?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haldyn Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haldyn Glass is ₹137.45 and 52-week low of Haldyn Glass is ₹70.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Haldyn Glass performed historically in terms of returns?

The Haldyn Glass has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 9.14% for the past month, 20.54% over 3 months, 2.36% over 1 year, 12.86% across 3 years, and 28.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass are 24.38 and 3.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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