MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Haldyn Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1991PLC015522 and registration number is 015522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹593.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is 26.73 and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹110.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haldyn Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹116.83 and 52-week low of Haldyn Glass Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.