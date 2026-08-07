What is the share price of Haldyn Glass? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haldyn Glass is ₹134.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Haldyn Glass? The Haldyn Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haldyn Glass? The market cap of Haldyn Glass is ₹722.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Haldyn Glass? Today’s highest and lowest price of Haldyn Glass are ₹134.40 and ₹128.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haldyn Glass? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haldyn Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haldyn Glass is ₹137.45 and 52-week low of Haldyn Glass is ₹70.40 as on .

How has the Haldyn Glass performed historically in terms of returns? The Haldyn Glass has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 9.14% for the past month, 20.54% over 3 months, 2.36% over 1 year, 12.86% across 3 years, and 28.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass are 24.38 and 3.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global