Haldyn Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1991PLC015522 and registration number is 015522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.