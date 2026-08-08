What is the share price of Sejal Glass? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sejal Glass is ₹729.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Sejal Glass? The Sejal Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sejal Glass? The market cap of Sejal Glass is ₹832.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sejal Glass? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sejal Glass are ₹734.80 and ₹715.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sejal Glass? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sejal Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sejal Glass is ₹1,037.80 and 52-week low of Sejal Glass is ₹387.15 as on .

How has the Sejal Glass performed historically in terms of returns? The Sejal Glass has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -8.74% over 3 months, 26.95% over 1 year, 48.04% across 3 years, and 121.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sejal Glass? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sejal Glass are 26.41 and 5.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global