SEJAL GLASS LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹221.05 Closed
-0.18-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sejal Glass Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.45₹226.95
₹221.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.40₹292.70
₹221.05
Open Price
₹221.45
Prev. Close
₹221.45
Volume
2,938

Sejal Glass Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1228.82
  • R2233.63
  • R3240.32
  • Pivot
    222.13
  • S1217.32
  • S2210.63
  • S3205.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5250.35224.97
  • 10258.21226.69
  • 20234.15227.75
  • 50224.63230.88
  • 100236.97235.85
  • 200206.91235.44

Sejal Glass Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.97-4.16-9.28-16.694.397,354.248,357.69
5.075.4128.8120.36-8.20184.1270.57
0.72-11.78-17.60-6.30-20.22483.0938.64
1.71-6.483.3432.4323.75178.89109.56
3.16-6.569.4923.9123.62114.4378.17
044.7450.0055.6652.07-40.43-86.19
8.119.595.82-0.12-9.19-9.19-9.19
0-7.14-13.330-38.10116.6730.00

Sejal Glass Ltd. Share Holdings

Sejal Glass Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Mar, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Mar, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sejal Glass Ltd.

Sejal Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1998PLC117437 and registration number is 117437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surji D Chheda
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Jiggar L Savla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag H Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha R Gada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay V Mamania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Amruta Patankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sejal Glass Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sejal Glass Ltd.?

The market cap of Sejal Glass Ltd. is ₹223.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sejal Glass Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sejal Glass Ltd. is 26.13 and PB ratio of Sejal Glass Ltd. is 15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sejal Glass Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sejal Glass Ltd. is ₹221.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sejal Glass Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sejal Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sejal Glass Ltd. is ₹292.70 and 52-week low of Sejal Glass Ltd. is ₹195.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

