Here's the live share price of Sejal Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sejal Glass has gained 26.95% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Sejal Glass has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|752.81
|737.02
|10
|754.88
|743.13
|20
|743.16
|744.42
|50
|744.2
|738.78
|100
|691.67
|725.37
|200
|745.1
|700.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sejal Glass remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Sejal Glass - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:40 AM IST IST
|Sejal Glass - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|Sejal Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Sejal Glass - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Sejal Glass - Intimation Of TV Interview.
Source: Dion Global
Sejal Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1998PLC117437 and registration number is 117437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sejal Glass is ₹729.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sejal Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sejal Glass is ₹832.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sejal Glass are ₹734.80 and ₹715.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sejal Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sejal Glass is ₹1,037.80 and 52-week low of Sejal Glass is ₹387.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sejal Glass has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -8.74% over 3 months, 26.95% over 1 year, 48.04% across 3 years, and 121.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sejal Glass are 26.41 and 5.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global