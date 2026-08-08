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Sejal Glass Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEJAL GLASS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Sejal Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹729.95 Closed
1.38₹ 9.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sejal Glass Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹715.00₹734.80
₹729.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹387.15₹1,037.80
₹729.95
Open Price
₹715.00
Prev. Close
₹720.00
Volume
3,736

Source: Dion Global

Sejal Glass Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sejal Glass has gained 26.95% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Sejal Glass has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Sejal Glass Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sejal Glass Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5752.81737.02
10754.88743.13
20743.16744.42
50744.2738.78
100691.67725.37
200745.1700.33

Source: Dion Global

Sejal Glass Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sejal Glass remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sejal Glass Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTSejal Glass - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 03:40 AM IST ISTSejal Glass - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTSejal Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTSejal Glass - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 23, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTSejal Glass - Intimation Of TV Interview.

Source: Dion Global

About Sejal Glass

Sejal Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1998PLC117437 and registration number is 117437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surji D Chheda
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Jiggar L Savla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay V Mamania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chirag H Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha R Gada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Amruta Patankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sejal Glass Share Price

What is the share price of Sejal Glass?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sejal Glass is ₹729.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sejal Glass?

The Sejal Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sejal Glass?

The market cap of Sejal Glass is ₹832.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sejal Glass?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sejal Glass are ₹734.80 and ₹715.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sejal Glass?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sejal Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sejal Glass is ₹1,037.80 and 52-week low of Sejal Glass is ₹387.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sejal Glass performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sejal Glass has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -8.74% over 3 months, 26.95% over 1 year, 48.04% across 3 years, and 121.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sejal Glass?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sejal Glass are 26.41 and 5.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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