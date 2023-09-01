Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,064.65 Closed
6.2362.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Empire Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,020.00₹1,077.00
₹1,064.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹579.00₹1,011.00
₹1,064.65
Open Price
₹1,029.00
Prev. Close
₹1,002.20
Volume
22,125

Empire Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,094.67
  • R21,114.33
  • R31,151.67
  • Pivot
    1,057.33
  • S11,037.67
  • S21,000.33
  • S3980.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5668.3927.69
  • 10664.87891.82
  • 20668.28859.58
  • 50693.72809.24
  • 100684.96765.63
  • 200678.83730.97

Empire Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.9334.6455.9162.5447.0877.80-39.78
4.805.1328.5120.05-8.30181.6169.64
0.67-11.76-16.89-6.60-20.26482.5138.94
1.77-6.693.1732.5323.72176.30118.55
3.29-6.509.6823.9823.82114.7678.43
11.7719.1329.7839.9235.48105.8190.76
18.4934.4348.7083.8993.18272.68194.67
-3.63-2.58-8.21-16.793.247,333.334,604.64
040.9452.2356.7947.92-40.04-85.88
-1.59-5.14-4.72-26.84-29.0080.8334.57
-1.8214.08-4.71-33.06237.50458.62671.43
-1.729.62-12.31-18.57-34.48-32.14-97.01
0-12.50-25.00-21.25-30.00133.3343.18

Empire Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Empire Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1900 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1900PLC000176 and registration number is 000176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S C Malhotra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ranjit Malhotra
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Dileep Malhotra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kabir Malhotra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajbir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geetanjali R Naidu
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Empire Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Empire Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹638.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Empire Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Empire Industries Ltd. is 17.9 and PB ratio of Empire Industries Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Empire Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹1,64.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Empire Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empire Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹1,11.00 and 52-week low of Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹579.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

