What is the share price of Empire Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empire Industries is ₹1,090.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Empire Industries? The Empire Industries is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Empire Industries? The market cap of Empire Industries is ₹654.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Empire Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Empire Industries are ₹1,090.00 and ₹1,078.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Empire Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empire Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empire Industries is ₹1,260.00 and 52-week low of Empire Industries is ₹811.05 as on .

How has the Empire Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Empire Industries has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 7.44% for the past month, 17.76% over 3 months, 2.68% over 1 year, 8.63% across 3 years, and 4.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Empire Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Empire Industries are 12.69 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global