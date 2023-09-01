Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Empire Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1900 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1900PLC000176 and registration number is 000176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹638.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Empire Industries Ltd. is 17.9 and PB ratio of Empire Industries Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹1,64.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empire Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹1,11.00 and 52-week low of Empire Industries Ltd. is ₹579.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.