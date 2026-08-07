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Empire Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Empire Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,090.00 Closed
0.82₹ 8.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Empire Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,078.00₹1,090.00
₹1,090.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹811.05₹1,260.00
₹1,090.00
Open Price
₹1,085.00
Prev. Close
₹1,081.15
Volume
784

Source: Dion Global

Empire Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Empire Industries has gained 2.68% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Empire Industries has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Empire Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Empire Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,047.611,061.17
101,035.651,050.02
201,026.391,037.25
501,014.031,011.11
100952.32985.71
200958.87983.44

Source: Dion Global

Empire Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Empire Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.95%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Empire Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTEmpire Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTEmpire Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The
Apr 30, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTEmpire Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Apr 09, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTEmpire Industries - Non-Applicability Of Initial Disclosure And Annual Disclosure To Be Made By An Entity Identified As A Lar
Apr 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTEmpire Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Empire Industries

Empire Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1900 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1900PLC000176 and registration number is 000176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 676.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S C Malhotra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ranjit Malhotra
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Dileep Malhotra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kabir Malhotra
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Geetanjali Naidu
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajbir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anuja Mohe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujoy Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna D Prabhu
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Empire Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Empire Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empire Industries is ₹1,090.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Empire Industries?

The Empire Industries is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Empire Industries?

The market cap of Empire Industries is ₹654.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Empire Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Empire Industries are ₹1,090.00 and ₹1,078.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Empire Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empire Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empire Industries is ₹1,260.00 and 52-week low of Empire Industries is ₹811.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Empire Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Empire Industries has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 7.44% for the past month, 17.76% over 3 months, 2.68% over 1 year, 8.63% across 3 years, and 4.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Empire Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Empire Industries are 12.69 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Empire Industries News

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