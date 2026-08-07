Here's the live share price of Empire Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Empire Industries has gained 2.68% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Empire Industries has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,047.61
|1,061.17
|10
|1,035.65
|1,050.02
|20
|1,026.39
|1,037.25
|50
|1,014.03
|1,011.11
|100
|952.32
|985.71
|200
|958.87
|983.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Empire Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.95%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Empire Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Empire Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The
|Apr 30, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Empire Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|Apr 09, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Empire Industries - Non-Applicability Of Initial Disclosure And Annual Disclosure To Be Made By An Entity Identified As A Lar
|Apr 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Empire Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Empire Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1900 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1900PLC000176 and registration number is 000176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 676.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Empire Industries is ₹1,090.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Empire Industries is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Empire Industries is ₹654.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Empire Industries are ₹1,090.00 and ₹1,078.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Empire Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Empire Industries is ₹1,260.00 and 52-week low of Empire Industries is ₹811.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Empire Industries has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 7.44% for the past month, 17.76% over 3 months, 2.68% over 1 year, 8.63% across 3 years, and 4.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Empire Industries are 12.69 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global