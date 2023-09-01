Empire Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1900 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1900PLC000176 and registration number is 000176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.