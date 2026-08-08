Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of glass companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on glass stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|117.40
|1.30
|1.12
|33.38
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Borosil Renewables
|548.50
|-7.40
|-1.33
|23.11
|Asahi India Glass
|900.00
|-13.70
|-1.50
|3.11
|La Opala RG
|190.15
|-3.55
|-1.83
|10.22
The top gainers among the Glass sector stocks today are Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (up 1.12%). On the other hand, the top losers include La Opala RG (down 1.83%) and Asahi India Glass (down 1.50%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Glass sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Childrens Fund - Investment Plan
|1.88
|Asahi India Glass
|21.52
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund
|1.53
|Asahi India Glass
|-0.14
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|1.41
|Asahi India Glass
|17.58
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|0.84
|La Opala RG
|3.36
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|0.81
|Asahi India Glass
|12.48