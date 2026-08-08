What is the share price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹117.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Saint-Gobain Sekurit India? The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India? The market cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹1,069.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India are ₹118.00 and ₹116.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saint-Gobain Sekurit India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹139.70 and 52-week low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹80.00 as on .

How has the Saint-Gobain Sekurit India performed historically in terms of returns? The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -13.68% for the past month, 9.88% over 3 months, 8.5% over 1 year, 3.46% across 3 years, and 12.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India are 24.08 and 4.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global