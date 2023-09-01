Follow Us

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. Share Price

SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹123.90 Closed
1.932.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.15₹126.45
₹123.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹124.90
₹123.90
Open Price
₹121.95
Prev. Close
₹121.55
Volume
3,22,806

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1126.78
  • R2130.27
  • R3134.08
  • Pivot
    122.97
  • S1119.48
  • S2115.67
  • S3112.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.94117.4
  • 1093.64113.15
  • 2094.03109.75
  • 5094.12105.82
  • 10086.61101.67
  • 20085.7497.19

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.7719.1329.7839.9235.48105.8190.76
4.805.1328.5120.05-8.30181.6169.64
0.67-11.76-16.89-6.60-20.26482.5138.94
1.77-6.693.1732.5323.72176.30118.55
3.29-6.509.6823.9823.82114.7678.43
25.9334.6455.9162.5447.0877.80-39.78
18.4934.4348.7083.8993.18272.68194.67
-3.63-2.58-8.21-16.793.247,333.334,604.64
040.9452.2356.7947.92-40.04-85.88
-1.59-5.14-4.72-26.84-29.0080.8334.57
-1.8214.08-4.71-33.06237.50458.62671.43
-1.729.62-12.31-18.57-34.48-32.14-97.01
0-12.50-25.00-21.25-30.00133.3343.18

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. Share Holdings

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101MH1973PLC018367 and registration number is 018367. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Joseph Andrew Jude Pereira
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venugopal Shanbhag
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Manigandann
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. B Santhanam
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Chindarkar
    Director
  • Ms. Padmasudha Chandrasekhar
    Director

FAQs on Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.?

The market cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹1,128.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is 38.86 and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is 6.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹123.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹124.90 and 52-week low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

