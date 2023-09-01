Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.77
|19.13
|29.78
|39.92
|35.48
|105.81
|90.76
|4.80
|5.13
|28.51
|20.05
|-8.30
|181.61
|69.64
|0.67
|-11.76
|-16.89
|-6.60
|-20.26
|482.51
|38.94
|1.77
|-6.69
|3.17
|32.53
|23.72
|176.30
|118.55
|3.29
|-6.50
|9.68
|23.98
|23.82
|114.76
|78.43
|25.93
|34.64
|55.91
|62.54
|47.08
|77.80
|-39.78
|18.49
|34.43
|48.70
|83.89
|93.18
|272.68
|194.67
|-3.63
|-2.58
|-8.21
|-16.79
|3.24
|7,333.33
|4,604.64
|0
|40.94
|52.23
|56.79
|47.92
|-40.04
|-85.88
|-1.59
|-5.14
|-4.72
|-26.84
|-29.00
|80.83
|34.57
|-1.82
|14.08
|-4.71
|-33.06
|237.50
|458.62
|671.43
|-1.72
|9.62
|-12.31
|-18.57
|-34.48
|-32.14
|-97.01
|0
|-12.50
|-25.00
|-21.25
|-30.00
|133.33
|43.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101MH1973PLC018367 and registration number is 018367. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Glass & Glass Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹1,128.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is 38.86 and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is 6.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹123.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹124.90 and 52-week low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.