Here's the live share price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India has gained 8.50% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.43
|121.86
|10
|129.17
|125.01
|20
|131.52
|127.7
|50
|128.23
|125.41
|100
|113.04
|118.97
|200
|109.58
|114.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:34 AM IST IST
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. July 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101MH1973PLC018367 and registration number is 018367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹117.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹1,069.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India are ₹118.00 and ₹116.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saint-Gobain Sekurit India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹139.70 and 52-week low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -13.68% for the past month, 9.88% over 3 months, 8.5% over 1 year, 3.46% across 3 years, and 12.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India are 24.08 and 4.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global