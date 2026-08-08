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Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.40 Closed
1.12₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.05₹118.00
₹117.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹139.70
₹117.40
Open Price
₹116.30
Prev. Close
₹116.10
Volume
33,383

Source: Dion Global

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India has gained 8.50% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.43121.86
10129.17125.01
20131.52127.7
50128.23125.41
100113.04118.97
200109.58114.22

Source: Dion Global

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTSaint-Gobain Sekurit - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 04:34 AM IST ISTSaint-Gobain Sekurit - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTSaint-Gobain Sekurit - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTSaint-Gobain Sekurit - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. July 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTSaint-Gobain Sekurit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Saint-Gobain Sekurit India

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101MH1973PLC018367 and registration number is 018367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sundar Parthasarathy
    Chairman
  • Mr. K S Gopalakrishnan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Manigandann
    Director
  • Ms. Padmasudha Chandrasekhar
    Director
  • Mr. Hari Singudasu
    Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Natarajan
    Director

FAQs on Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Share Price

What is the share price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹117.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saint-Gobain Sekurit India?

The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India?

The market cap of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹1,069.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India are ₹118.00 and ₹116.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saint-Gobain Sekurit India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹139.70 and 52-week low of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saint-Gobain Sekurit India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saint-Gobain Sekurit India has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -13.68% for the past month, 9.88% over 3 months, 8.5% over 1 year, 3.46% across 3 years, and 12.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India are 24.08 and 4.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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