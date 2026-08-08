Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of beverages - non-alcoholic companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on beverages - non-alcoholic stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|147.29
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic sector stocks today are Varun Beverages (up 0.34%). On the other hand, there are no losers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Quant Focused Fund
|8.81
|Varun Beverages
|14.02
|Quant ESG Integration Strategy Fund
|7.90
|Varun Beverages
|24.99
|Quant Large Cap Fund
|6.25
|Varun Beverages
|11.63
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|4.94
|Varun Beverages
|-11.02