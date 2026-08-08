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Jai Mata Glass Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAI MATA GLASS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Jai Mata Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.64 Closed
4.90₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jai Mata Glass Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.30₹3.64
₹3.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.42₹3.64
₹3.64
Open Price
₹3.64
Prev. Close
₹3.47
Volume
13,86,414

Source: Dion Global

Jai Mata Glass Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jai Mata Glass		26.83116.6793.6290.5833.8235.2965.86
Asahi India Glass		2.892.597.64-7.939.2919.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-7.59-2.347.77-6.712.9510
La Opala RG		3.317.613.15-7.22-23.11-25.3-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-12.5511.514.828.453.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.281.14-10.567.3428.7848.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.0812.9418.2643.36.2912.8628.41
Empire Industries		29.1617.6814.860.428.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.4-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Triveni Glass		-20.713.985.73-12.27-47.73-26.83.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-54.761.72.05-4.57-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jai Mata Glass has gained 33.82% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (9.29%), Borosil Renewables (-6.71%), La Opala RG (-23.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Jai Mata Glass has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Jai Mata Glass Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jai Mata Glass Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.93.09
102.82.91
202.342.62
501.972.23
1001.962.06
2001.882.02

Source: Dion Global

Jai Mata Glass Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jai Mata Glass remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jai Mata Glass Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:37 AM IST ISTJai Mata Glass - Board Meeting Intimation for Calling An AGM And Others Matters
Jul 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTJai Mata Glass - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTJai Mata Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTJai Mata Glass - Draft Letter of Offer
Jul 24, 2026, 03:26 AM IST ISTJai Mata Glass - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Jai Mata Glass

Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101HP1981PLC004430 and registration number is 004430. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Anu Marwah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parminder Singh Kalsi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Inesh Marwah
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jai Mata Glass Share Price

What is the share price of Jai Mata Glass?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Mata Glass is ₹3.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jai Mata Glass?

The Jai Mata Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Mata Glass?

The market cap of Jai Mata Glass is ₹36.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jai Mata Glass?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Mata Glass are ₹3.64 and ₹3.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Mata Glass?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Mata Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Mata Glass is ₹3.64 and 52-week low of Jai Mata Glass is ₹1.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jai Mata Glass performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jai Mata Glass has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 109.2% for the past month, 100.0% over 3 months, 31.41% over 1 year, 35.29% across 3 years, and 65.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass are -121.33 and 18.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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