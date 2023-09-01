Follow Us

JAI MATA GLASS LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.62 Closed
1.250.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Jai Mata Glass Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.53₹1.68
₹1.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.46₹4.65
₹1.62
Open Price
₹1.63
Prev. Close
₹1.60
Volume
1,82,703

Jai Mata Glass Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.69
  • R21.76
  • R31.84
  • Pivot
    1.61
  • S11.54
  • S21.46
  • S31.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.521.63
  • 100.511.61
  • 200.511.59
  • 500.481.59
  • 1000.381.63
  • 2000.361.52

Jai Mata Glass Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8214.08-4.71-33.06237.50458.62671.43
4.805.1328.5120.05-8.30181.6169.64
0.67-11.76-16.89-6.60-20.26482.5138.94
1.77-6.693.1732.5323.72176.30118.55
3.29-6.509.6823.9823.82114.7678.43
11.7719.1329.7839.9235.48105.8190.76
25.9334.6455.9162.5447.0877.80-39.78
18.4934.4348.7083.8993.18272.68194.67
-3.63-2.58-8.21-16.793.247,333.334,604.64
040.9452.2356.7947.92-40.04-85.88
-1.59-5.14-4.72-26.84-29.0080.8334.57
-1.729.62-12.31-18.57-34.48-32.14-97.01
0-12.50-25.00-21.25-30.00133.3343.18

Jai Mata Glass Ltd. Share Holdings

Jai Mata Glass Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jai Mata Glass Ltd.

Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101HP1981PLC004430 and registration number is 004430. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C M Marwah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anu Marwah
    Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kant
    Director
  • Mr. Parminder Singh Kalsi
    Director

FAQs on Jai Mata Glass Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd.?

The market cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹16.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is -8100.0 and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is 5.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jai Mata Glass Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Mata Glass Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Mata Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹4.65 and 52-week low of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

