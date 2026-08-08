What is the share price of Jai Mata Glass? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Mata Glass is ₹3.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Jai Mata Glass? The Jai Mata Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Mata Glass? The market cap of Jai Mata Glass is ₹36.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jai Mata Glass? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Mata Glass are ₹3.64 and ₹3.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jai Mata Glass? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Mata Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Mata Glass is ₹3.64 and 52-week low of Jai Mata Glass is ₹1.42 as on .

How has the Jai Mata Glass performed historically in terms of returns? The Jai Mata Glass has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 109.2% for the past month, 100.0% over 3 months, 31.41% over 1 year, 35.29% across 3 years, and 65.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass are -121.33 and 18.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global