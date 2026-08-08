Here's the live share price of Jai Mata Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|116.67
|93.62
|90.58
|33.82
|35.29
|65.86
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|2.59
|7.64
|-7.93
|9.29
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-7.59
|-2.34
|7.77
|-6.71
|2.95
|10
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|7.61
|3.15
|-7.22
|-23.11
|-25.3
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-12.55
|11.5
|14.82
|8.45
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|1.14
|-10.56
|7.34
|28.78
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|12.94
|18.26
|43.3
|6.29
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2
|9.16
|17.68
|14.86
|0.42
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.4
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Triveni Glass
|-20.7
|13.98
|5.73
|-12.27
|-47.73
|-26.8
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5
|4.76
|1.7
|2.05
|-4.57
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jai Mata Glass has gained 33.82% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (9.29%), Borosil Renewables (-6.71%), La Opala RG (-23.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Jai Mata Glass has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.9
|3.09
|10
|2.8
|2.91
|20
|2.34
|2.62
|50
|1.97
|2.23
|100
|1.96
|2.06
|200
|1.88
|2.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jai Mata Glass remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:37 AM IST IST
|Jai Mata Glass - Board Meeting Intimation for Calling An AGM And Others Matters
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Jai Mata Glass - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Jai Mata Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Jai Mata Glass - Draft Letter of Offer
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:26 AM IST IST
|Jai Mata Glass - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101HP1981PLC004430 and registration number is 004430. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Mata Glass is ₹3.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jai Mata Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jai Mata Glass is ₹36.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jai Mata Glass are ₹3.64 and ₹3.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Mata Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Mata Glass is ₹3.64 and 52-week low of Jai Mata Glass is ₹1.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jai Mata Glass has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 109.2% for the past month, 100.0% over 3 months, 31.41% over 1 year, 35.29% across 3 years, and 65.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass are -121.33 and 18.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global