Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.82
|14.08
|-4.71
|-33.06
|237.50
|458.62
|671.43
|4.80
|5.13
|28.51
|20.05
|-8.30
|181.61
|69.64
|0.67
|-11.76
|-16.89
|-6.60
|-20.26
|482.51
|38.94
|1.77
|-6.69
|3.17
|32.53
|23.72
|176.30
|118.55
|3.29
|-6.50
|9.68
|23.98
|23.82
|114.76
|78.43
|11.77
|19.13
|29.78
|39.92
|35.48
|105.81
|90.76
|25.93
|34.64
|55.91
|62.54
|47.08
|77.80
|-39.78
|18.49
|34.43
|48.70
|83.89
|93.18
|272.68
|194.67
|-3.63
|-2.58
|-8.21
|-16.79
|3.24
|7,333.33
|4,604.64
|0
|40.94
|52.23
|56.79
|47.92
|-40.04
|-85.88
|-1.59
|-5.14
|-4.72
|-26.84
|-29.00
|80.83
|34.57
|-1.72
|9.62
|-12.31
|-18.57
|-34.48
|-32.14
|-97.01
|0
|-12.50
|-25.00
|-21.25
|-30.00
|133.33
|43.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101HP1981PLC004430 and registration number is 004430. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹16.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is -8100.0 and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is 5.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jai Mata Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹4.65 and 52-week low of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.