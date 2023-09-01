What is the Market Cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd.? The market cap of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹16.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is -8100.0 and PB ratio of Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is 5.61 as on .

What is the share price of Jai Mata Glass Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jai Mata Glass Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on .