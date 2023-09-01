Follow Us

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AGARWAL FORTUNE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.13 Closed
-1.99-0.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.13₹21.99
₹21.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.89₹24.88
₹21.13
Open Price
₹21.99
Prev. Close
₹21.56
Volume
3,671

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.7
  • R222.28
  • R322.56
  • Pivot
    21.42
  • S120.84
  • S220.56
  • S319.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.9521.85
  • 105.7322.05
  • 205.321.8
  • 504.118.47
  • 1003.3413.99
  • 2002.399.58

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.01-6.38168.83195.94258.741,576.981,838.53
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. Share Holdings

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110RJ1993PLC085542 and registration number is 007522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sharda Agarwal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Archana Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.?

The market cap of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is ₹7.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is 47.7 and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is 17.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is ₹21.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is ₹24.88 and 52-week low of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is ₹5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

