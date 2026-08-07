What is the share price of Agarwal Fortune India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Fortune India is ₹20.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Agarwal Fortune India? The Agarwal Fortune India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Fortune India? The market cap of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹7.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agarwal Fortune India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Fortune India are ₹23.10 and ₹20.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Fortune India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Fortune India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹24.18 and 52-week low of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹16.50 as on .

How has the Agarwal Fortune India performed historically in terms of returns? The Agarwal Fortune India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 4.76% for the past month, 6.52% over 3 months, -9.25% over 1 year, -5.04% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India are 115.47 and 9.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global