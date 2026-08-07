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Agarwal Fortune India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGARWAL FORTUNE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Agarwal Fortune India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.90 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.10
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Agarwal Fortune India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.90₹23.10
₹20.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹24.18
₹20.90
Open Price
₹23.10
Prev. Close
₹22.00
Volume
1,795

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Fortune India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agarwal Fortune India		-54.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62
Asahi India Glass		2.893.46.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.52.9510
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.3-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.53.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.32.3612.8628.41
Empire Industries		27.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.4-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.210090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.77.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.83.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Agarwal Fortune India has declined 9.25% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Agarwal Fortune India has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Agarwal Fortune India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Fortune India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.2421.59
1021.0221.28
2020.221.05
5021.220.96
10020.7820.78
20020.5320.75

Source: Dion Global

Agarwal Fortune India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agarwal Fortune India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Agarwal Fortune India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTAgarwal Fortune Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30Th, 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTAgarwal Fortune Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTAgarwal Fortune Ind - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31St, 20
May 15, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTAgarwal Fortune Ind - Update on board meeting
May 15, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTAgarwal Fortune Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 3

Source: Dion Global

About Agarwal Fortune India

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110RJ1993PLC085542 and registration number is 007522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sharda Agarwal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Archana Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Agarwal Fortune India Share Price

What is the share price of Agarwal Fortune India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Fortune India is ₹20.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agarwal Fortune India?

The Agarwal Fortune India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Fortune India?

The market cap of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹7.18 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agarwal Fortune India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Fortune India are ₹23.10 and ₹20.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agarwal Fortune India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Fortune India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹24.18 and 52-week low of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹16.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Agarwal Fortune India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agarwal Fortune India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 4.76% for the past month, 6.52% over 3 months, -9.25% over 1 year, -5.04% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India are 115.47 and 9.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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