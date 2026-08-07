Here's the live share price of Agarwal Fortune India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.4
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.5
|2.95
|10
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.3
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.5
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.3
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.4
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.2
|100
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.7
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.8
|3.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Agarwal Fortune India has declined 9.25% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Agarwal Fortune India has outperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.24
|21.59
|10
|21.02
|21.28
|20
|20.2
|21.05
|50
|21.2
|20.96
|100
|20.78
|20.78
|200
|20.53
|20.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agarwal Fortune India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Fortune Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30Th, 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Fortune Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Fortune Ind - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31St, 20
|May 15, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Fortune Ind - Update on board meeting
|May 15, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Agarwal Fortune Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 3
Source: Dion Global
Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110RJ1993PLC085542 and registration number is 007522. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Fortune India is ₹20.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Agarwal Fortune India is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹7.18 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agarwal Fortune India are ₹23.10 and ₹20.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agarwal Fortune India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹24.18 and 52-week low of Agarwal Fortune India is ₹16.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Agarwal Fortune India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 4.76% for the past month, 6.52% over 3 months, -9.25% over 1 year, -5.04% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India are 115.47 and 9.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global