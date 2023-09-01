What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.? The market cap of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is ₹7.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is 47.7 and PB ratio of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is 17.79 as on .

What is the share price of Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agarwal Fortune India Ltd. is ₹21.13 as on .