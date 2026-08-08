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Triveni Glass Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIVENI GLASS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass

Here's the live share price of Triveni Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.01 Closed
-3.97₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Triveni Glass Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.00₹7.01
₹7.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.42₹15.00
₹7.01
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹7.30
Volume
6,329

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Glass Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Triveni Glass		-20.713.985.73-12.27-47.73-26.83.16
Asahi India Glass		2.892.597.64-7.939.2919.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-7.59-2.347.77-6.712.9510
La Opala RG		3.317.613.15-7.22-23.11-25.3-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-12.5511.514.828.453.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.281.14-10.567.3428.7848.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.0812.9418.2643.36.2912.8628.41
Empire Industries		29.1617.6814.860.428.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.4-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83116.6793.6290.5833.8235.2965.86
Agarwal Fortune India		-54.761.72.05-4.57-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Triveni Glass has declined 47.73% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (9.29%), Borosil Renewables (-6.71%), La Opala RG (-23.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Glass has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).

Triveni Glass Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Glass Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.448.25
108.488.25
207.357.82
506.887.24
1006.87.34
2008.328.55

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Glass Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Triveni Glass remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.46%, FII holding unchanged at 2.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Triveni Glass Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTTriveni Glass L. - Publication On Unaudited Financials In Newspaper.
Jul 28, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTTriveni Glass L. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015 ,Ref: Triveni Glass Limited (Scrip Code : 502281)."
Jul 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTTriveni Glass L. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015 ,Ref: Triveni Glass Limited (Scrip Code : 502281
Jul 28, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTTriveni Glass L. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTTriveni Glass L. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015 ,Ref: Triveni Glass Limited (Scrip Code : 502281).

Source: Dion Global

About Triveni Glass

Triveni Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101UP1971PLC003491 and registration number is 003491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J K Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A K Dhawan
    Director - Finance
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishwar Chandra Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Kesarwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Triveni Glass Share Price

What is the share price of Triveni Glass?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Glass is ₹7.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Triveni Glass?

The Triveni Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Glass?

The market cap of Triveni Glass is ₹8.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Glass?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Glass are ₹7.01 and ₹7.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Glass?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Glass is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Glass is ₹5.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Triveni Glass performed historically in terms of returns?

The Triveni Glass has shown returns of -3.97% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, 0.29% over 3 months, -47.92% over 1 year, -26.8% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Glass?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Glass are -17.10 and -0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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