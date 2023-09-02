Triveni Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101UP1971PLC003491 and registration number is 003491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.