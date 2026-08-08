What is the share price of Triveni Glass? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Glass is ₹7.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Triveni Glass? The Triveni Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Glass? The market cap of Triveni Glass is ₹8.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Glass? Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Glass are ₹7.01 and ₹7.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Glass? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Glass is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Glass is ₹5.42 as on .

How has the Triveni Glass performed historically in terms of returns? The Triveni Glass has shown returns of -3.97% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, 0.29% over 3 months, -47.92% over 1 year, -26.8% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Glass? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Glass are -17.10 and -0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global