Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.59
|-5.14
|-4.72
|-26.84
|-29.00
|80.83
|34.57
|4.80
|5.13
|28.51
|20.05
|-8.30
|181.61
|69.64
|0.67
|-11.76
|-16.89
|-6.60
|-20.26
|482.51
|38.94
|1.77
|-6.69
|3.17
|32.53
|23.72
|176.30
|118.55
|3.29
|-6.50
|9.68
|23.98
|23.82
|114.76
|78.43
|11.77
|19.13
|29.78
|39.92
|35.48
|105.81
|90.76
|25.93
|34.64
|55.91
|62.54
|47.08
|77.80
|-39.78
|18.49
|34.43
|48.70
|83.89
|93.18
|272.68
|194.67
|-3.63
|-2.58
|-8.21
|-16.79
|3.24
|7,333.33
|4,604.64
|0
|40.94
|52.23
|56.79
|47.92
|-40.04
|-85.88
|-1.82
|14.08
|-4.71
|-33.06
|237.50
|458.62
|671.43
|-1.72
|9.62
|-12.31
|-18.57
|-34.48
|-32.14
|-97.01
|0
|-12.50
|-25.00
|-21.25
|-30.00
|133.33
|43.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Triveni Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101UP1971PLC003491 and registration number is 003491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹21.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Triveni Glass Ltd. is 12.27 and PB ratio of Triveni Glass Ltd. is -1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹17.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹27.20 and 52-week low of Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹16.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.