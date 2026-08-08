Here's the live share price of Triveni Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Triveni Glass
|-20.7
|13.98
|5.73
|-12.27
|-47.73
|-26.8
|3.16
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|2.59
|7.64
|-7.93
|9.29
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-7.59
|-2.34
|7.77
|-6.71
|2.95
|10
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|7.61
|3.15
|-7.22
|-23.11
|-25.3
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-12.55
|11.5
|14.82
|8.45
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|1.14
|-10.56
|7.34
|28.78
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|12.94
|18.26
|43.3
|6.29
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2
|9.16
|17.68
|14.86
|0.42
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.4
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|116.67
|93.62
|90.58
|33.82
|35.29
|65.86
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5
|4.76
|1.7
|2.05
|-4.57
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Triveni Glass has declined 47.73% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (9.29%), Borosil Renewables (-6.71%), La Opala RG (-23.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Glass has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and Borosil Renewables (10.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.44
|8.25
|10
|8.48
|8.25
|20
|7.35
|7.82
|50
|6.88
|7.24
|100
|6.8
|7.34
|200
|8.32
|8.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Triveni Glass remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.46%, FII holding unchanged at 2.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Triveni Glass L. - Publication On Unaudited Financials In Newspaper.
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Triveni Glass L. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015 ,Ref: Triveni Glass Limited (Scrip Code : 502281)."
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Triveni Glass L. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015 ,Ref: Triveni Glass Limited (Scrip Code : 502281
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Triveni Glass L. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Triveni Glass L. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015 ,Ref: Triveni Glass Limited (Scrip Code : 502281).
Source: Dion Global
Triveni Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101UP1971PLC003491 and registration number is 003491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Glass is ₹7.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Triveni Glass is ₹8.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Glass are ₹7.01 and ₹7.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Glass is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Glass is ₹5.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Glass has shown returns of -3.97% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, 0.29% over 3 months, -47.92% over 1 year, -26.8% across 3 years, and 3.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Glass are -17.10 and -0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global