Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Triveni Glass Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRIVENI GLASS LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.36 Closed
0.230.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Triveni Glass Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.20₹17.85
₹17.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.59₹27.20
₹17.36
Open Price
₹17.70
Prev. Close
₹17.32
Volume
38,298

Triveni Glass Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.74
  • R218.12
  • R318.39
  • Pivot
    17.47
  • S117.09
  • S216.82
  • S316.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.6217.52
  • 1022.0617.63
  • 2021.7917.83
  • 5021.9618.31
  • 10022.5319.09
  • 20021.7919.89

Triveni Glass Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.59-5.14-4.72-26.84-29.0080.8334.57
4.805.1328.5120.05-8.30181.6169.64
0.67-11.76-16.89-6.60-20.26482.5138.94
1.77-6.693.1732.5323.72176.30118.55
3.29-6.509.6823.9823.82114.7678.43
11.7719.1329.7839.9235.48105.8190.76
25.9334.6455.9162.5447.0877.80-39.78
18.4934.4348.7083.8993.18272.68194.67
-3.63-2.58-8.21-16.793.247,333.334,604.64
040.9452.2356.7947.92-40.04-85.88
-1.8214.08-4.71-33.06237.50458.62671.43
-1.729.62-12.31-18.57-34.48-32.14-97.01
0-12.50-25.00-21.25-30.00133.3343.18

Triveni Glass Ltd. Share Holdings

Triveni Glass Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Triveni Glass Ltd.

Triveni Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26101UP1971PLC003491 and registration number is 003491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J K Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A K Dhawan
    Director - Finance
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Triveni Glass Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Glass Ltd.?

The market cap of Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹21.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Triveni Glass Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Triveni Glass Ltd. is 12.27 and PB ratio of Triveni Glass Ltd. is -1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Triveni Glass Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹17.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Glass Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹27.20 and 52-week low of Triveni Glass Ltd. is ₹16.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data