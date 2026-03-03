|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43,396.38
|43,724.23
|10
|43,038.39
|43,331.92
|20
|42,499.18
|42,961.96
|50
|42,948.05
|42,971.02
|100
|43,490.84
|43,210.09
|200
|43,542.92
|42,943.98
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Poly Medicure
|1314.00
|57.90
|4.61
|Neuland Laboratories
|13096.00
|271.00
|2.11
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2077.40
|23.90
|1.16
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1200.50
|10.80
|0.91
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1405.90
|6.00
|0.43
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Mankind Pharma
|2245.50
|-2.10
|-0.09
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.30
|-13.40
|-0.63
|Global Health
|1130.00
|-8.80
|-0.77
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1210.40
|-10.00
|-0.82
|Ajanta Pharma
|2967.80
|-26.10
|-0.87
|Laurus Labs
|1065.00
|-10.80
|-1.00
|Ipca Laboratories
|1513.00
|-15.90
|-1.04
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|Alkem Laboratories
|5566.00
|-73.50
|-1.30
|Granules India
|574.40
|-7.85
|-1.35
|Gland Pharma
|1794.80
|-27.40
|-1.50
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|Aster DM Healthcare
|644.60
|-10.00
|-1.53
|Piramal Pharma
|152.81
|-3.32
|-2.13
|Cohance Lifesciences
|303.20
|-6.75
|-2.18
|Syngene International
|412.25
|-9.95
|-2.36
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1787.00
|-43.90
|-2.40
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1309.50
|-37.30
|-2.77
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-150.70
|-2.98
|Natco Pharma
|956.25
|-32.25
|-3.26
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|718.15
|-26.90
|-3.61
|Wockhardt
|1310.00
|-51.90
|-3.81