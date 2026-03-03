|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31,962.07
|31,786.39
|10
|31,927.7
|31,824.9
|20
|31,692.98
|31,753.23
|50
|31,652.64
|31,624.36
|100
|31,550.65
|31,286.01
|200
|30,576.59
|30,157.06
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|Aditya Birla Capital
|338.10
|-6.35
|-1.84
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07