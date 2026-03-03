Facebook Pixel Code
Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index

NSE
BSE

NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES EX-BANK

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
30869.7 Closed
-1.66-520.95
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30,495.30₹31,216.00
₹30,869.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23,932.00₹32,654.20
₹30,869.70
Open Price
₹30,522.40
Prev. Close
₹31,390.65

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531,962.0731,786.39
1031,927.731,824.9
2031,692.9831,753.23
5031,652.6431,624.36
10031,550.6531,286.01
20030,576.5930,157.06

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.53
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.37
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.15
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.25
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.32
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.36
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.86
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.88
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.12
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.39
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.57
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.77
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.81
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.82
Aditya Birla Capital		338.10-6.35-1.84
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.84
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.35
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.49
Jio Financial Services		249.00-6.40-2.51
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.58
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.62
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.87
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.95
REC		338.95-10.85-3.10
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.28
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.45
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.54
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.60
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.88
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.34-4.21-4.07

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
