Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|12,68,987
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.20
|57.90
|2.37
|53,90,946
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|653.55
|-0.95
|-0.15
|3,46,748
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2032.20
|-5.00
|-0.25
|10,09,225
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-6.00
|-0.32
|3,68,735
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|4,13,785
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|18,45,136
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|841.95
|-7.45
|-0.88
|13,33,185
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|707.30
|-8.00
|-1.12
|27,41,633
|PNB Housing Finance
|813.30
|-11.45
|-1.39
|7,82,909
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1703.70
|-27.10
|-1.57
|9,85,503
|Bajaj Finance
|978.25
|-17.65
|-1.77
|84,93,269
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|8,16,022
|LIC Housing Finance
|527.95
|-9.80
|-1.82
|17,33,321
|Aditya Birla Capital
|338.10
|-6.35
|-1.84
|68,39,776
|Power Finance Corporation
|406.20
|-7.60
|-1.84
|63,88,337
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|43,45,346
|Shriram Finance
|1052.50
|-26.90
|-2.49
|67,17,872
|Jio Financial Services
|249.00
|-6.40
|-2.51
|1,84,12,891
|Bajaj Finserv
|1941.90
|-51.50
|-2.58
|15,95,247
|360 One Wam
|1074.70
|-28.90
|-2.62
|18,37,718
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|80,61,770
|Angel One
|226.32
|-6.88
|-2.95
|70,12,943
|REC
|338.95
|-10.85
|-3.10
|59,51,923
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.52
|-4.12
|-3.28
|66,17,593
|Central Depository Services (India)
|1228.30
|-43.90
|-3.45
|31,50,540
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|49,95,351
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992
|Computer Age Management Services
|651.30
|-26.30
|-3.88
|27,15,604
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.34
|-4.21
|-4.07
|2,77,30,177