Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES EX BANK

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
30869.70 Closed
-1.66-520.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-3.1
1M
-1.4
3M
-2.3
6M
6.7
1Y
27.4
5Y
15.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.5312,68,987
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2057.902.3753,90,946
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		653.55-0.95-0.153,46,748
SBI Life Insurance Company		2032.20-5.00-0.2510,09,225
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-6.00-0.323,68,735
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.364,13,785
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.8618,45,136
Life Insurance Corporation of India		841.95-7.45-0.8813,33,185
HDFC Life Insurance Company		707.30-8.00-1.1227,41,633
PNB Housing Finance		813.30-11.45-1.397,82,909
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1703.70-27.10-1.579,85,503
Bajaj Finance		978.25-17.65-1.7784,93,269
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
LIC Housing Finance		527.95-9.80-1.8217,33,321
Aditya Birla Capital		338.10-6.35-1.8468,39,776
Power Finance Corporation		406.20-7.60-1.8463,88,337
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.3543,45,346
Shriram Finance		1052.50-26.90-2.4967,17,872
Jio Financial Services		249.00-6.40-2.511,84,12,891
Bajaj Finserv		1941.90-51.50-2.5815,95,247
360 One Wam		1074.70-28.90-2.6218,37,718
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.8780,61,770
Angel One		226.32-6.88-2.9570,12,943
REC		338.95-10.85-3.1059,51,923
Indian Energy Exchange		121.52-4.12-3.2866,17,593
Central Depository Services (India)		1228.30-43.90-3.4531,50,540
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.5449,95,351
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Computer Age Management Services		651.30-26.30-3.8827,15,604
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.34-4.21-4.072,77,30,177
Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse