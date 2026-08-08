Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of capital market companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on capital market stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|7.35
|0.79
|28.63
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|112.59
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2079.80
|10.40
|0.50
|7.75
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2650.00
|8.00
|0.30
|164.80
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.80
|-0.20
|-0.16
|115.52
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27.00
|UTI Asset Management Company
|898.00
|-1.85
|-0.21
|3.22
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1011.00
|-13.05
|-1.27
|5.17
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1635.00
|-23.85
|-1.44
|27.01
|Angel One
|292.20
|-5.00
|-1.68
|322.34
|360 One Wam
|1166.10
|-19.90
|-1.68
|33.04
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1193.00
|-21.00
|-1.73
|167.43
|Computer Age Management Services
|784.40
|-15.60
|-1.95
|84.62
The top gainers among the Capital Market sector stocks today are KFIN Technologies (up 0.79%) and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 0.52%). On the other hand, the top losers include Computer Age Management Services (down 1.95%) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (down 1.73%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Capital Market sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|16.20
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|0.51
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|14.57
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|7.51
|LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund
|11.38
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|7.46
|Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund
|10.75
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|10.85