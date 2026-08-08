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List of Capital Market Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of capital market companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on capital market stocks here.

Capital Market Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
KFIN Technologies		936.007.350.7928.63
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.004.500.52112.59
Anand Rathi Wealth		2079.8010.400.507.75
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2650.008.000.30164.80
Indian Energy Exchange		127.80-0.20-0.16115.52
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827.00
UTI Asset Management Company		898.00-1.85-0.213.22
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1011.00-13.05-1.275.17
Nuvama Wealth Management		1635.00-23.85-1.4427.01
Angel One		292.20-5.00-1.68322.34
360 One Wam		1166.10-19.90-1.6833.04
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1193.00-21.00-1.73167.43
Computer Age Management Services		784.40-15.60-1.9584.62
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Capital Market sector stocks today are KFIN Technologies (up 0.79%) and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 0.52%). On the other hand, the top losers include Computer Age Management Services (down 1.95%) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (down 1.73%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Capital Market sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Capital Market Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund16.20Nippon Life India Asset Management0.51
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund14.57HDFC Asset Management Company7.51
LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund 11.38Nippon Life India Asset Management7.46
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund10.75Multi Commodity Exchange of India10.85

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