Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of internet & e-commerce companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on internet & e-commerce stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|31.77
|0.28
|0.89
|57.07
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29.75
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|112.59
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.65
|1.00
|0.47
|33.25
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24.84
|AvenuesAI
|17.16
|0.01
|0.06
|595.01
|Just Dial
|682.00
|0.20
|0.03
|24.00
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|CarTrade Tech
|2778.00
|-8.10
|-0.29
|9.65
|Easy Trip Planners
|6.59
|-0.02
|-0.30
|567.33
|IIFL Capital Services
|334.05
|-1.35
|-0.40
|28.88
|One97 Communications
|1441.00
|-6.50
|-0.45
|265.85
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1754.00
|-8.75
|-0.50
|2.42
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|273.74
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|TBO Tek
|1614.95
|-9.90
|-0.61
|10.67
|Nazara Technologies
|350.70
|-2.80
|-0.79
|75.47
|Angel One
|292.20
|-5.00
|-1.68
|322.34
|Thomas Cook (India)
|104.05
|-2.25
|-2.12
|29.80
|Swiggy
|280.35
|-7.65
|-2.66
|14433.97
|LE Travenues Technology
|176.00
|-25.70
|-12.74
|417.73
The top gainers among the Internet & E-Commerce sector stocks today are RattanIndia Enterprises (up 0.89%) and PB Fintech (up 0.78%). On the other hand, the top losers include LE Travenues Technology (down 12.74%) and Swiggy (down 2.66%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Internet & E-Commerce sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Axis Innovation Fund
|20.36
|Eternal
|15.97
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|17.36
|Eternal
|-2.25
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|16.96
|Eternal
|-1.98
|Tata Digital India Fund
|15.84
|Eternal
|-4.60
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|15.65
|One97 Communications
|1.69