Crude oil prices in international markets are in no mood to budge. The prices continue above $100/bbl after Iran’s attack on a US oil tanker. Also, the buzz that Iran’s new supreme leader threatens to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut is supporting the surge in price. This has led to a fall in stocks globally. Tue cues are negative for our markets too. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start in early trade.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty closed the session 227 points or 0.95% lower at 23,639, while the BSE Sensex dropped 829 points or 1.08% to close at 76,034.

Key global and domestic cues to know on March 13, 2025

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded higher after a US oil tanker was attacked by Iran. The surge in oil prices was seen despite a historic release of emergency reserves from the International Energy Agency.

Overnight, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 9.72% to settle at $95.73 per barrel and dropped by 1.11% on Friday morning to trade at $94.67 a barrel. Brent crude futures settled up 9.22% to $100.46 a barrel and were down 0.98% at $99.48 today morning. On COMEX, crude prices declined 0.16% to $95.580 a barrel.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices opened on a lower note on Friday as crude oil prices hit hard amid the escalating West Asia conflict. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2% while the broad-based Topix fell 1.4%. South Korea’s blue chip Kospi slumped almost 3%, and the small-cap Kosdaq shed nearly 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was set to open lower, with futures last trading at 25,467, compared with the index’s previous close of 25,716.76.

US markets

The US equity markets closed significantly down on Thursday as surging oil prices weighed on sentiment amid the Iran war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.42 points, or 1.56%, closing at 46,677.85. The S&P 500 lost 1.52% and settled at 6,672.62, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.78% to end at 22,311.98.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,60,550 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by almost 1.09% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,60,270 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,20,412.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 5,121 an ounce, falling 0.05%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 0.38% at Rs 2.68 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rose 0.22% on Friday to trade at $85.295 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January as well amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 7,049.87 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 7,449.77 crore on March 12, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.09% at 99.63. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.24% to close at 92.19 to the dollar on March 12.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Beverages sector’s stocks fell the most in Thursday’s trade, delining 4.7% in the market capitalisation. Further, automobile stocks were followed by the water management sector stocks, which were further followed by the transport stocks. However, the power sector stocks rose the most, rising 3.65%.