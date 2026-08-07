Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Jaypee group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Jaypee group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.93
|-0.17
|-0.94
|3088.73
|Jaiprakash Associates
|2.41
|-0.12
|-4.74
|3634.64
The top losers among the Jaypee group stocks today are Jaiprakash Associates (down 4.74%) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (down 0.94%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Jaypee Group has a strong presence across industries, including power, and construction.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Jaypee group here.
Aside of the Jaypee Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.