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List of Jaypee group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Jaypee group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Jaypee group stocks here.

Jaypee Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.93-0.17-0.943088.73
Jaiprakash Associates		2.41-0.12-4.743634.64
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top losers among the Jaypee group stocks today are Jaiprakash Associates (down 4.74%) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (down 0.94%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Jaypee Group has a strong presence across industries, including power, and construction.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Jaypee group here.

Aside of the Jaypee Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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