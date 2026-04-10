The global markets are steady this morning. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive but quiet start for Indian markets, up 63 points or 0.26% to trade at 23,946.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 222 points or 0.93% lower at 23,775, while the BSE Sensex dropped 931 points or 1.20% to close at 76,632.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 10, 2026

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Thursday morning opened on a higher note as investors are monitoring the fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, keeping investors on tenterhooks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.65%, while the Topix was flat. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.68%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 1.14% higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were last at 25,900, compared with the index’s Thursday close of 25,752.40.

US markets

The US markets surged in Thursday’s trade after President Donald Trump suspended attacks on Iran for two weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ripped 1,325.46 points higher, or 2.85%, to 47,909.92. The S&P 500 popped 2.51% to 6,782.81, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.80% to 22,635.00.

US GDP growth sees sharp contraction

The US’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The new figure shows that economic growth lost momentum. The fourth-quarter growth of 0.5% marks a big drop from the strong 4.4% growth seen in the third quarter of 2025. This sharp slowdown shows how economic conditions changed within a few months.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 0.14% to trade at $98.45 per barrel, below the psychologically important level of $100. Brent crude futures trade flat at $96.64 today morning. On COMEX, crude prices rose 0.49% to trade at $98.35 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,53,400 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 1.25% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,53,140 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,050. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,776.80 an ounce, declining 0.86%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate increased 1.55% at Rs 2.44 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices fell 1.61% on Friday to trade at $75.20 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,830.75 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,204.54 crore on April 09, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.08% at 98.91. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.08% to close at 92.66 to the dollar on April 09.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Space and Defence sector’s stocks rose the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 3% in market capitalisation. Further, Shipbuilding stocks were followed by the Electric Equipment sector stocks, which were further followed by the Shipping stocks. However, the Transport sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.5%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Future Group’s market cap rose the most in Thursday’s session, rising 3.35%. It was followed by the Jaypee Group. In the list of Jaypee Group stocks, Jaiprakash Power Ventures’ share surged 2.4%. Apart from that, Manipal Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 3.4%.