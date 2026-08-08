Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of aviation companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on aviation stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|TAAL Tech
|4470.00
|379.55
|9.28
|3.99
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|159.00
|Dreamfolks Services
|71.20
|0.45
|0.64
|11.80
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34.31
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|160.95
|-2.75
|-1.68
|2.26
|Spicejet
|12.20
|-0.25
|-2.01
|2978.11
|Taneja Aerospace & Aviation
|316.00
|-7.10
|-2.20
|26.32
The top gainers among the Aviation sector stocks today are TAAL Tech (up 9.28%) and GMR Airports (up 2.60%). On the other hand, the top losers include Taneja Aerospace & Aviation (down 2.20%) and Spicejet (down 2.01%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aviation sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|8.18
|InterGlobe Aviation
|7.94
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|7.14
|InterGlobe Aviation
|13.25
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|6.99
|InterGlobe Aviation
|23.73
|Franklin Build India Fund
|6.93
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4.82
|Invesco India Focused Fund
|6.51
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5.41