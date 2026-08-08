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List of Aviation Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of aviation companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on aviation stocks here.

Aviation Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
TAAL Tech		4470.00379.559.283.99
GMR Airports		108.402.752.60159.00
Dreamfolks Services		71.200.450.6411.80
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534.31
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Global Vectra Helicorp		160.95-2.75-1.682.26
Spicejet		12.20-0.25-2.012978.11
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation		316.00-7.10-2.2026.32
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Aviation sector stocks today are TAAL Tech (up 9.28%) and GMR Airports (up 2.60%). On the other hand, the top losers include Taneja Aerospace & Aviation (down 2.20%) and Spicejet (down 2.01%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aviation sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Aviation Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund8.18InterGlobe Aviation7.94
Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund7.14InterGlobe Aviation13.25
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund6.99InterGlobe Aviation23.73
Franklin Build India Fund6.93InterGlobe Aviation4.82
Invesco India Focused Fund6.51InterGlobe Aviation5.41

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