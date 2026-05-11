The domestic equity indices ended deep in the red after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised citizens to reduce fuel consumption, adopt work-from-home (WFH) practices, and avoid non-essential gold purchases and foreign travel. However, brokers are betting on several stocks after their Q4 performance despite the sharp intraday cuts.

Here are the top brokerage views after the Q4 results announcement.

Titan Company

The share price of Titan Company remained the major loser in the Nifty 50, falling over 7%, although Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. It has a target price of Rs 5,300, implying an upside of over 18%.

The brokerage said that the company, with its superior competitive positioning (in sourcing, studded ratio, youth-centric focus, and reinvestment strategy), continues to outperform other branded players. Its brand recall and business moat are not easily replicable. Thus, Tanishq’s competitive edge will remain strong in the category.

The store count reached 3,473 as of March 2026, and the expansion story remains intact. The non-jewellery business is also scaling up well and will contribute to growth in the medium term.

Apart from industry formalisation, stability in gold prices can further improve margin visibility for Titan. “Overall, we remain constructive on jewellery industry growth for top players, and Titan, being the bellwether with superior historical execution track record, will benefit the most,” said Motilal Oswal.

Oberoi Realty

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Oberoi Realty after it reported its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of FY26. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 1,800, implying an upside of 5.7%.

“Our residential valuation implies a 55% premium to the residential NAV of ORL,” said Nomura.

The company’s revenue jumped 52% year-over-year, EBITDA 55%, and net profit was up 62% on a low base. Revenue was ahead of consensus due to better-than-expected revenue recognition from the Elysian (Goregaon, MMR) Project. However, margins missed slightly due to weaker-than-expected revenue recognition from 360 West (Worli, MMR).

Bank of Baroda

JM Financial has raised the target price on Bank of Baroda post its quarterly earnings to Rs 290 from Rs 280, looking at an upside of 10%. The brokerage said that the lender reported a good Q4 FY26 performance, with net profit growing 11% YoY and 11% sequentially, driven by healthy operating performance. It was also impacted by various one-offs like tax reversals of Rs 1,300 crore, additional floating provision of Rs 1500 crore, higher employee opex of Rs 520 crore, and interest reversal on IT refund.

The bank is evaluating equity capital raising of Rs 8,500 crore up to FY28.

“While the bank has delivered more than 1% RoA for 15 consecutive quarters, maintaining it will be a key factor to monitor due to pressure on NIMs amid rising competitive intensity in liabilities, likely moderation in support from recoveries, and uncertain credit cost dynamics, especially in light of the upcoming transition to the ECL framework,” said JM Financial.

Trent

After several quarters of growth deceleration, Trent’s revenue growth rate accelerated to 20% in in Q4 FY26, driven by like-for-like recovery in non-cluster stores and an easing cannibalisation impact in clusters.

This led Motilal Oswal Financial Services to maintain its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 5,250, implying an upside of more than 24%.

“We note that the recent store additions in Zudio are well spread out, as it has added 112 stores recently in 92 unique pin codes, with presence expanding to 53 new cities, which should add incremental sales in FY27,” said Motilal Oswal.

Conclusion

Overall, most brokerages have recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on the basis of the FY27 growth outlook. Though there are near-term concerns as a result of the geopolitical tension and rising crude prices, they are confident about the longer term growth potential.