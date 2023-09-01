Follow Us

Must Read
NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY COMMODITIES

Nifty Commodities
₹6,353.35 Closed
2.02+125.85 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

26
6
1W
2.9
1M
-0.8
3M
9
6M
16.4
1Y
9.4
5Y
65.4
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
491.05-0.75-0.15
17,87,693
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,011.255.500.27
5,11,766
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
949.120.452.20
40,96,522
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
330.258.952.79
2,48,23,820
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
433.95.501.28
38,41,543
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
7,354.3520.250.28
33,162
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
344.23.651.07
49,88,982
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.96.852.98
1,48,66,065
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
1,11120.051.84
3,88,421
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,123.5538.501.85
2,99,159
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
1,811.520.551.15
4,20,224
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
473.2513.402.91
1,11,50,793
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
250.252.150.87
57,24,966
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
89.05-0.05-0.06
1,47,18,374
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
701.116.602.43
38,21,043
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
806.426.753.43
35,13,354
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
4,599.15-5.70-0.12
95,140
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
230.710.404.72
2,98,48,356
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
181.757.604.36
2,24,58,984
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,498.25-16.75-0.67
4,68,588
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
3,621.1-7.20-0.20
2,40,015
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,412.655.650.23
90,52,418
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
24,139.35338.201.42
27,413
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
2,384.0527.551.17
5,10,246
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
96.956.256.89
5,23,21,194
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
255.3510.254.18
2,80,34,735
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
127.054.153.38
7,64,31,742
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
888.320.602.37
3,86,957
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
8,262.4-35.05-0.42
2,15,567
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
60311.852.00
24,64,253
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
236.153.851.66
62,06,382

