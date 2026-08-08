Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20
|10,71,215
|Hindalco Industries
|1059.60
|32.60
|3.17
|92,84,747
|Torrent Power
|1350.80
|25.60
|1.93
|3,79,616
|Vedanta
|278.85
|3.85
|1.40
|1,02,87,563
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|25.00
|1.29
|4,04,634
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|9.80
|0.74
|98,85,638
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1630.10
|10.10
|0.62
|13,91,604
|Tata Power Company
|380.55
|1.95
|0.52
|26,14,409
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|2.90
|0.52
|15,52,610
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.72
|0.50
|51,73,696
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Adani Power
|209.00
|0.88
|0.42
|1,43,72,119
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|30.00
|0.25
|1,71,352
|Jindal Steel
|1103.00
|2.00
|0.18
|3,92,474
|Adani Green Energy
|1372.40
|0.90
|0.07
|12,73,380
|UPL
|573.00
|0.25
|0.04
|8,82,844
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|SRF
|2615.00
|-9.90
|-0.38
|2,62,181
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-1.95
|-0.49
|50,95,295
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|20,26,621
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-8.40
|-0.64
|7,20,726
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|PI Industries
|2774.60
|-21.40
|-0.77
|85,234
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-2.70
|-0.83
|54,31,740
|Shree Cements
|26010.00
|-235.00
|-0.90
|10,742
|Tata Steel
|187.55
|-1.75
|-0.92
|99,24,021
|NMDC
|84.92
|-1.28
|-1.48
|93,54,641
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-26.00
|-1.54
|9,17,427