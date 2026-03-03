|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,968.55
|9,978.23
|10
|9,912.95
|9,946.62
|20
|9,874.63
|9,876.33
|50
|9,634.52
|9,685.85
|100
|9,429.69
|9,471.95
|200
|9,121.87
|9,200.32
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Hindalco Industries
|940.00
|15.30
|1.65
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Vedanta
|723.35
|4.95
|0.69
|JSW Steel
|1267.30
|2.60
|0.21
|Shree Cements
|26125.00
|50.00
|0.19
|Jindal Steel
|1237.80
|-6.40
|-0.51
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|PI Industries
|3099.40
|-17.90
|-0.57
|NMDC
|81.26
|-0.48
|-0.59
|Tata Steel
|211.01
|-1.32
|-0.62
|Torrent Power
|1554.90
|-11.50
|-0.73
|Grasim Industries
|2777.30
|-22.50
|-0.80
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|UltraTech Cement
|12521.00
|-156.00
|-1.23
|JSW Energy
|481.30
|-6.45
|-1.32
|Adani Power
|137.97
|-2.14
|-1.53
|Pidilite Industries
|1465.50
|-26.50
|-1.78
|Ambuja Cements
|490.75
|-9.65
|-1.93
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|Tata Power Company
|368.35
|-9.20
|-2.44
|Reliance Industries
|1358.00
|-35.90
|-2.58
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.80
|-10.60
|-2.75
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|Adani Energy Solutions
|972.30
|-39.25
|-3.88
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.11
|-8.36
|-4.46
|Adani Green Energy
|903.55
|-43.80
|-4.62