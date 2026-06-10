The markets are higher in the afternoon trade today. The Sensex was up 570 points, and the Nifty 50 reclaimed 23,400. Several independent counters are buzzing with sharp moves. Triggers like the ongoing broker re-rating, new project wins, and other factors are impacting price action.

Here are the top movers and shakers:

Hindustan Unilever

The share price of Hindustan Unilever was among the top gainers on the Nifty in Wednesday’s trade. The stock rallied as much as 3.3% to an intra-day high of Rs 2,204.90 on the National Stock Exchange. The surge in the stock price came after JPMorgan reiterated its “Overweight” rating on the country’s largest FMCG company. The brokerage set a price target of Rs 2,550 on the stock, implying a potential upside of nearly 20% from Tuesday’s closing price.

Afcons Infrastructure

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Afcons Infrastructure rallied more than 8% in today’s trade. The Afcons Infrastructure share price surged to a high of Rs 346.50 on the NSE after the company bagged a Rs 5,301 crore project from Vadhvan Port Project (VPPL) to construct a 10.14-kilometre-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra. Afcons said the structure will become the second-longest breakwater in the world upon completion and will form a key part of the Vadhvan Port development project, as per an exchange filing.

MTAR Technologies

The defence sector stocks were trading on a lower note, bucking the overall market trend. The share price of MTAR Tech fell 4.78% to a low of Rs 7,101 on the NSE. The stock was followed by Data Patterns, which dropped 4.57% to a low of Rs 4,350.

Inox India

The share price of Inox India hit a new high of Rs 1,830, as it rallied 8.5% on the NSE in Wednesday’s trade amid heavy volumes. In the past one week, the stock has surged 21%. The share price of Inox India has risen 23% in the past one month and 56% in the last six months. Inox India has raised investors’ wealth by 48% over the past 12 months.

Hindalco Industries

The share price of Hindalco Industries dropped 4% to a low of Rs 1,034.20 on the NSE as the overall metal index took a hit. The Nifty Metal index fell almost 2%. As per media reports, China’s steel exports fell by 3% year-on-year (YoY) to 10.3 MT in May 2026, with cumulative exports in CY26 reaching 44.6 MT, down by 8% YoY. Reduced steel production and exports from China alleviate the import pressure on the local market, helping to maintain stability in domestic steel prices.