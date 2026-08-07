Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Aditya Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Aditya Birla group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21.64
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|262.70
|India Cements
|397.95
|4.90
|1.25
|21.35
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|15371.29
|Century Enka
|607.30
|3.70
|0.61
|5.22
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|509.50
|Aditya Birla Money
|133.00
|0
|0
|1.28
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7.77
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1385.00
|-5.25
|-0.38
|4.66
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|94.25
|-0.44
|-0.46
|40.59
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1011.00
|-13.05
|-1.27
|5.17
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|-10.50
|-2.47
|231.46
The top gainers among the Aditya Birla group stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and Hindalco Industries (up 2.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include Aditya Birla Capital (down 2.47%) and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 1.27%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Aditya Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including cement, and metals - non ferrous.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aditya Birla group here.
Aside of the Aditya Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.