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List of Aditya Birla group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Aditya Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Aditya Birla group stocks here.

Aditya Birla Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021.64
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.67262.70
India Cements		397.954.901.2521.35
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.8715371.29
Century Enka		607.303.700.615.22
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.100.16509.50
Aditya Birla Money		133.00001.28
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187.77
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1385.00-5.25-0.384.66
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		94.25-0.44-0.4640.59
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1011.00-13.05-1.275.17
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.47231.46
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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The top gainers among the Aditya Birla group stocks today are Grasim Industries (up 4.00%) and Hindalco Industries (up 2.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include Aditya Birla Capital (down 2.47%) and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 1.27%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Aditya Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including cement, and metals - non ferrous.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aditya Birla group here.

Aside of the Aditya Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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