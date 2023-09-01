Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144405 and registration number is 144405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 436.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.