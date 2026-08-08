What is the share price of Manaksia Aluminium Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹41.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Manaksia Aluminium Company? The Manaksia Aluminium Company is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company? The market cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹271.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia Aluminium Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Aluminium Company are ₹41.50 and ₹35.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Aluminium Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Aluminium Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹68.28 and 52-week low of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹21.06 as on .

How has the Manaksia Aluminium Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Manaksia Aluminium Company has shown returns of 7.57% over the past day, 16.44% for the past month, 15.41% over 3 months, 32.33% over 1 year, 17.81% across 3 years, and 17.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company are 35.99 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global