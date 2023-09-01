Follow Us

MANAKSIA ALUMINIUM COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.10 Closed
4.611.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.05₹26.40
₹26.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.20₹30.00
₹26.10
Open Price
₹25.05
Prev. Close
₹24.95
Volume
2,14,847

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.52
  • R227.03
  • R327.77
  • Pivot
    25.78
  • S125.27
  • S224.53
  • S324.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.4224.94
  • 1021.3224.9
  • 2021.3324.93
  • 5021.7624.48
  • 10021.2223.63
  • 20022.7822.79

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.452.7616.2622.8223.11207.06272.86
5.171.9716.4614.5712.16143.8897.68
11.442.8818.8519.0026.58164.3830.78
5.964.4726.0464.7723.80163.3835.06
8.07-23.1235.4743.6575.33698.85353.38

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144405 and registration number is 144405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 436.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Chakraborty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anirudha Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Chandan Ambaly
    Director
  • Mr. Debasis Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Shuvendu Sekhar Mohanty
    Director
  • Ms. Suprity Biswas
    Director

FAQs on Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹171.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is 21.79 and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹26.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

