Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.45
|2.76
|16.26
|22.82
|23.11
|207.06
|272.86
|5.17
|1.97
|16.46
|14.57
|12.16
|143.88
|97.68
|11.44
|2.88
|18.85
|19.00
|26.58
|164.38
|30.78
|5.96
|4.47
|26.04
|64.77
|23.80
|163.38
|35.06
|8.07
|-23.12
|35.47
|43.65
|75.33
|698.85
|353.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144405 and registration number is 144405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 436.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹171.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is 21.79 and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹26.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.