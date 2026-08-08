Here's the live share price of Manaksia Aluminium Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|18.07
|16.44
|15.41
|37.01
|32.33
|17.81
|17.73
|Hindalco Industries
|8.17
|8.70
|-0.15
|9.34
|53.50
|31.39
|19.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.47
|5.57
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-2.09
|-1.26
|National Aluminium Company
|9.04
|11.46
|-5.52
|4.56
|101.29
|59.04
|35.79
|Maan Aluminium
|1.75
|1.34
|-16.72
|-19.28
|10.30
|14.32
|18.84
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.34
|0
|20.68
|17.39
|89.00
|23.64
|13.58
|Sharvaya Metals
|6.77
|44.16
|29.75
|-3.79
|-32.92
|-12.46
|-7.68
|Palco Metals
|2.76
|4.85
|-7.03
|12.52
|-20.57
|37.85
|44.46
|Sampat Aluminium
|7.86
|12.81
|-20.40
|-33.67
|-65.44
|-29.82
|-19.14
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|-5.88
|-12.76
|-39.71
|-49.56
|-56.74
|-24.37
|-15.43
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.30
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.97
|31.36
|116.86
|204.78
|833.76
|93.29
|38.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manaksia Aluminium Company has gained 32.33% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia Aluminium Company has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.22
|35.27
|10
|35.48
|35.41
|20
|35.79
|35.71
|50
|36.62
|35.71
|100
|33.32
|34.72
|200
|32.5
|33.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Manaksia Aluminium Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compa
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:45 PM IST IST
|Manaksia Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 08, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Manaksia Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 08, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Manaksia Aluminium - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 08, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Manaksia Aluminium - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter AndYear Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144405 and registration number is 144405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 563.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹41.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia Aluminium Company is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹271.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Aluminium Company are ₹41.50 and ₹35.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Aluminium Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹68.28 and 52-week low of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹21.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Manaksia Aluminium Company has shown returns of 7.57% over the past day, 16.44% for the past month, 15.41% over 3 months, 32.33% over 1 year, 17.81% across 3 years, and 17.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company are 35.99 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global