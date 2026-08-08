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Manaksia Aluminium Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANAKSIA ALUMINIUM COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Manaksia Aluminium Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.50 Closed
7.57₹ 2.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Manaksia Aluminium Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.56₹41.50
₹41.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.06₹68.28
₹41.50
Open Price
₹35.56
Prev. Close
₹38.58
Volume
27,166

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Aluminium Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manaksia Aluminium Company		18.0716.4415.4137.0132.3317.8117.73
Hindalco Industries		8.178.70-0.159.3453.5031.3919.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.475.57-6.13-6.13-6.13-2.09-1.26
National Aluminium Company		9.0411.46-5.524.56101.2959.0435.79
Maan Aluminium		1.751.34-16.72-19.2810.3014.3218.84
HRS Aluglaze		1.34020.6817.3989.0023.6413.58
Sharvaya Metals		6.7744.1629.75-3.79-32.92-12.46-7.68
Palco Metals		2.764.85-7.0312.52-20.5737.8544.46
Sampat Aluminium		7.8612.81-20.40-33.67-65.44-29.82-19.14
Kanishk Aluminium India		-5.88-12.76-39.71-49.56-56.74-24.37-15.43
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.30
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9731.36116.86204.78833.7693.2938.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manaksia Aluminium Company has gained 32.33% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Manaksia Aluminium Company has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).

Manaksia Aluminium Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Aluminium Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.2235.27
1035.4835.41
2035.7935.71
5036.6235.71
10033.3234.72
20032.533.12

Source: Dion Global

Manaksia Aluminium Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manaksia Aluminium Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Manaksia Aluminium Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTManaksia Aluminium - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compa
Jul 07, 2026, 03:45 PM IST ISTManaksia Aluminium - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 08, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTManaksia Aluminium - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 08, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTManaksia Aluminium - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 08, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTManaksia Aluminium - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter AndYear Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Manaksia Aluminium Company

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2010PLC144405 and registration number is 144405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 563.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandan Ambaly
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shuvendu Sekhar Mohanty
    Director
  • Ms. Suprity Biswas
    Director
  • Mr. Anirudha Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Debasis Banerjee
    Director

FAQs on Manaksia Aluminium Company Share Price

What is the share price of Manaksia Aluminium Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹41.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manaksia Aluminium Company?

The Manaksia Aluminium Company is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company?

The market cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹271.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manaksia Aluminium Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manaksia Aluminium Company are ₹41.50 and ₹35.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manaksia Aluminium Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manaksia Aluminium Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹68.28 and 52-week low of Manaksia Aluminium Company is ₹21.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Manaksia Aluminium Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manaksia Aluminium Company has shown returns of 7.57% over the past day, 16.44% for the past month, 15.41% over 3 months, 32.33% over 1 year, 17.81% across 3 years, and 17.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company are 35.99 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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