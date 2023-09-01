Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2001PLC133926 and registration number is 133926. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.