Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BOTHRA METALS & ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.79 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.79₹8.79
₹8.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹8.85
₹8.79
Open Price
₹8.79
Prev. Close
₹8.79
Volume
4,000

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.79
  • R28.79
  • R38.79
  • Pivot
    8.79
  • S18.79
  • S28.79
  • S38.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.188.39
  • 103.077.75
  • 202.966.75
  • 503.785.32
  • 1003.984.77
  • 2004.886.28

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5351.03135.03134.40203.10192.0340.64
5.202.0316.4614.5912.16143.9197.91
11.503.0118.7919.0826.44163.5730.82
10.38-21.6337.1346.1779.06715.87362.08
7.524.5618.8025.5326.37214.79275.18
1.024.38-9.55-4.66-3.15214.2599.83
-0.3542.2152.9739.4129.2236.06-15.77

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd.

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2001PLC133926 and registration number is 133926. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunderlal Bothra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishanlal Bothra
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sardarmal Suthar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lubdha Porwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹16.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹8.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹8.85 and 52-week low of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

