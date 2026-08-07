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Bothra Metals & Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOTHRA METALS & ALLOYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Bothra Metals & Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.30 Closed
-9.99₹ -0.81
As on May 12, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bothra Metals & Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.30₹7.30
₹7.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.08₹13.44
₹7.30
Open Price
₹7.30
Prev. Close
₹8.11
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Bothra Metals & Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.30
Hindalco Industries		8.178.70-0.159.3453.5031.3919.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.475.57-6.13-6.13-6.13-2.09-1.26
National Aluminium Company		9.0411.46-5.524.56101.2959.0435.79
Maan Aluminium		1.751.34-16.72-19.2810.3014.3218.84
HRS Aluglaze		1.34020.6817.3989.0023.6413.58
Manaksia Aluminium Company		18.0716.4415.4137.0132.3317.8117.73
Sharvaya Metals		6.7744.1629.75-3.79-32.92-12.46-7.68
Palco Metals		2.764.85-7.0312.52-20.5737.8544.46
Sampat Aluminium		7.8612.81-20.40-33.67-65.44-29.82-19.14
Kanishk Aluminium India		-5.88-12.76-39.71-49.56-56.74-24.37-15.43
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9731.36116.86204.78833.7693.2938.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bothra Metals & Alloys has declined 35.51% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Bothra Metals & Alloys has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).

Bothra Metals & Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bothra Metals & Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.847.93
108.678.49
209.219.12
5010.5510.03
10010.8510.27
2009.639.8

Source: Dion Global

Bothra Metals & Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bothra Metals & Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bothra Metals & Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBothra Metals & Allo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTBothra Metals & Allo - Intimation Of Appointment Of Mr. Pankaj Bothra As The General Manager Of The Company.
May 30, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTBothra Metals & Allo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTBothra Metals & Allo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTBothra Metals & Allo - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Set Out In Compliance With Applicable Accounting S

Source: Dion Global

About Bothra Metals & Alloys

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2001PLC133926 and registration number is 133926. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunderlal Bothra
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishanlal Bothra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sukharam Saran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lubdha Porwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bothra Metals & Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Bothra Metals & Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹7.30 as on May 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bothra Metals & Alloys?

The Bothra Metals & Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys?

The market cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹13.52 Cr as on May 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bothra Metals & Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bothra Metals & Alloys are ₹7.30 and ₹7.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bothra Metals & Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bothra Metals & Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹13.44 and 52-week low of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹7.08 as on May 12, 2026.

How has the Bothra Metals & Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bothra Metals & Alloys has shown returns of -9.99% over the past day, -10.98% for the past month, -19.87% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 27.77% across 3 years, and 18.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys are 49.66 and 0.76 on May 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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