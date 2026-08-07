What is the share price of Bothra Metals & Alloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹7.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Bothra Metals & Alloys? The Bothra Metals & Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys? The market cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹13.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bothra Metals & Alloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bothra Metals & Alloys are ₹7.30 and ₹7.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bothra Metals & Alloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bothra Metals & Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹13.44 and 52-week low of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹7.08 as on .

How has the Bothra Metals & Alloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Bothra Metals & Alloys has shown returns of -9.99% over the past day, -10.98% for the past month, -19.87% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 27.77% across 3 years, and 18.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys are 49.66 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global