Here's the live share price of Bothra Metals & Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.30
|Hindalco Industries
|8.17
|8.70
|-0.15
|9.34
|53.50
|31.39
|19.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.47
|5.57
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-2.09
|-1.26
|National Aluminium Company
|9.04
|11.46
|-5.52
|4.56
|101.29
|59.04
|35.79
|Maan Aluminium
|1.75
|1.34
|-16.72
|-19.28
|10.30
|14.32
|18.84
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.34
|0
|20.68
|17.39
|89.00
|23.64
|13.58
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|18.07
|16.44
|15.41
|37.01
|32.33
|17.81
|17.73
|Sharvaya Metals
|6.77
|44.16
|29.75
|-3.79
|-32.92
|-12.46
|-7.68
|Palco Metals
|2.76
|4.85
|-7.03
|12.52
|-20.57
|37.85
|44.46
|Sampat Aluminium
|7.86
|12.81
|-20.40
|-33.67
|-65.44
|-29.82
|-19.14
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|-5.88
|-12.76
|-39.71
|-49.56
|-56.74
|-24.37
|-15.43
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.97
|31.36
|116.86
|204.78
|833.76
|93.29
|38.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bothra Metals & Alloys has declined 35.51% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Bothra Metals & Alloys has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.84
|7.93
|10
|8.67
|8.49
|20
|9.21
|9.12
|50
|10.55
|10.03
|100
|10.85
|10.27
|200
|9.63
|9.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bothra Metals & Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Bothra Metals & Allo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Bothra Metals & Allo - Intimation Of Appointment Of Mr. Pankaj Bothra As The General Manager Of The Company.
|May 30, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Bothra Metals & Allo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Bothra Metals & Allo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Bothra Metals & Allo - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Set Out In Compliance With Applicable Accounting S
Source: Dion Global
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2001PLC133926 and registration number is 133926. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹7.30 as on May 12, 2026.
The Bothra Metals & Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹13.52 Cr as on May 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bothra Metals & Alloys are ₹7.30 and ₹7.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bothra Metals & Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹13.44 and 52-week low of Bothra Metals & Alloys is ₹7.08 as on May 12, 2026.
The Bothra Metals & Alloys has shown returns of -9.99% over the past day, -10.98% for the past month, -19.87% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 27.77% across 3 years, and 18.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys are 49.66 and 0.76 on May 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global