MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|16 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2001PLC133926 and registration number is 133926. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹16.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹8.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹8.85 and 52-week low of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.