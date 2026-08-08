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List of Aluminium Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of aluminium companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on aluminium stocks here.

Aluminium Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Manaksia Aluminium Company		41.502.927.5727.17
P G Foils		226.3011.805.5090.74
Maitri Enterprises		40.951.955.000.15
ACI Infocom		1.690.084.97527.24
Sharvaya Metals		139.556.604.9624.60
Sampat Aluminium		39.801.403.653.60
Msafe Equipments		208.006.002.9763.00
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.67262.70
Century Extrusions		23.150.462.0311.08
Arfin India		88.351.721.9915.18
Twentyfirst Century Management Services		41.660.811.980.02
Galada Power & Telecommunications		14.660.281.950.03
Alufluoride		442.355.701.319.32
Hind Aluminium Industries		98.800.970.993.86
Alicon Castalloy		746.606.800.9294.99
Baroda Extrusion		8.350.070.8540.52
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.20168.51
Belding India		996.951.800.18109.78
Man Industries (India)		552.000.100.0211.86
Palco Metals		141.55001.50
Om Metallogic		33.30001.60
Tanfac Industries		3073.35-13.85-0.458.88
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Sacheta Metals		3.82-0.03-0.7874.55
Maan Aluminium		124.75-3.05-2.392.25
Sudal Industries		32.15-1.35-4.034.75
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Aluminium sector stocks today are Manaksia Aluminium Company (up 7.57%) and P G Foils (up 5.50%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sudal Industries (down 4.03%) and Maan Aluminium (down 2.39%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aluminium sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Aluminium Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund8.09Hindalco Industries15.64
ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund7.38Hindalco Industries2.80
Bandhan Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index7.38Hindalco Industries2.65

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