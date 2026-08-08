Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of aluminium companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on aluminium stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|41.50
|2.92
|7.57
|27.17
|P G Foils
|226.30
|11.80
|5.50
|90.74
|Maitri Enterprises
|40.95
|1.95
|5.00
|0.15
|ACI Infocom
|1.69
|0.08
|4.97
|527.24
|Sharvaya Metals
|139.55
|6.60
|4.96
|24.60
|Sampat Aluminium
|39.80
|1.40
|3.65
|3.60
|Msafe Equipments
|208.00
|6.00
|2.97
|63.00
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|262.70
|Century Extrusions
|23.15
|0.46
|2.03
|11.08
|Arfin India
|88.35
|1.72
|1.99
|15.18
|Twentyfirst Century Management Services
|41.66
|0.81
|1.98
|0.02
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|14.66
|0.28
|1.95
|0.03
|Alufluoride
|442.35
|5.70
|1.31
|9.32
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|98.80
|0.97
|0.99
|3.86
|Alicon Castalloy
|746.60
|6.80
|0.92
|94.99
|Baroda Extrusion
|8.35
|0.07
|0.85
|40.52
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|168.51
|Belding India
|996.95
|1.80
|0.18
|109.78
|Man Industries (India)
|552.00
|0.10
|0.02
|11.86
|Palco Metals
|141.55
|0
|0
|1.50
|Om Metallogic
|33.30
|0
|0
|1.60
|Tanfac Industries
|3073.35
|-13.85
|-0.45
|8.88
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Sacheta Metals
|3.82
|-0.03
|-0.78
|74.55
|Maan Aluminium
|124.75
|-3.05
|-2.39
|2.25
|Sudal Industries
|32.15
|-1.35
|-4.03
|4.75
The top gainers among the Aluminium sector stocks today are Manaksia Aluminium Company (up 7.57%) and P G Foils (up 5.50%). On the other hand, the top losers include Sudal Industries (down 4.03%) and Maan Aluminium (down 2.39%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Aluminium sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|8.09
|Hindalco Industries
|15.64
|ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|7.38
|Hindalco Industries
|2.80
|Bandhan Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index
|7.38
|Hindalco Industries
|2.65