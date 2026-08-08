What is the share price of Palco Metals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palco Metals is ₹141.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Palco Metals? The Palco Metals is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palco Metals? The market cap of Palco Metals is ₹56.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Palco Metals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Palco Metals are ₹141.55 and ₹137.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palco Metals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palco Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palco Metals is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Palco Metals is ₹88.85 as on .

How has the Palco Metals performed historically in terms of returns? The Palco Metals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.85% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, -20.57% over 1 year, 37.85% across 3 years, and 44.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palco Metals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palco Metals are 8.87 and 3.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global