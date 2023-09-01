Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Palco Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1960PLC000998 and registration number is 000998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹23.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Palco Metals Ltd. is -3076.32 and PB ratio of Palco Metals Ltd. is 2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹58.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palco Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹110.10 and 52-week low of Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹49.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.