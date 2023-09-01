Follow Us

PALCO METALS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Smallcap | BSE
₹58.45 Closed
0.030.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Palco Metals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.35₹58.45
₹58.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.70₹110.10
₹58.45
Open Price
₹58.45
Prev. Close
₹58.43
Volume
1,782

Palco Metals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.48
  • R258.52
  • R358.58
  • Pivot
    58.42
  • S158.38
  • S258.32
  • S358.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.0658.43
  • 1068.3757.75
  • 2069.3457.04
  • 5065.7357.77
  • 10054.6860.19
  • 20045.0260.84

Palco Metals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.024.38-9.55-4.66-3.15214.2599.83
5.202.0316.4614.5912.16143.9197.91
11.503.0118.7919.0826.44163.5730.82
10.38-21.6337.1346.1779.06715.87362.08
7.524.5618.8025.5326.37214.79275.18
3.5351.03135.03134.40203.10192.0340.64
-0.3542.2152.9739.4129.2236.06-15.77

Palco Metals Ltd. Share Holdings

Palco Metals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Palco Metals Ltd.

Palco Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1960PLC000998 and registration number is 000998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rakhi Jitendra Agrawal
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Kirankumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jani
    Director
  • Mr. Kanaiyalal Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Nareshchand Jain
    Director

FAQs on Palco Metals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Palco Metals Ltd.?

The market cap of Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹23.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Palco Metals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Palco Metals Ltd. is -3076.32 and PB ratio of Palco Metals Ltd. is 2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Palco Metals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹58.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palco Metals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palco Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹110.10 and 52-week low of Palco Metals Ltd. is ₹49.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

