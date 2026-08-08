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Palco Metals Share Price

NSE
BSE

PALCO METALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Palco Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹141.55 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Palco Metals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.00₹141.55
₹141.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.85₹206.00
₹141.55
Open Price
₹140.05
Prev. Close
₹141.55
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

Palco Metals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Palco Metals		2.764.85-7.0312.52-20.5737.8544.46
Hindalco Industries		8.178.70-0.159.3453.5031.3919.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.475.57-6.13-6.13-6.13-2.09-1.26
National Aluminium Company		9.0411.46-5.524.56101.2959.0435.79
Maan Aluminium		1.751.34-16.72-19.2810.3014.3218.84
HRS Aluglaze		1.34020.6817.3989.0023.6413.58
Manaksia Aluminium Company		18.0716.4415.4137.0132.3317.8117.73
Sharvaya Metals		6.7744.1629.75-3.79-32.92-12.46-7.68
Sampat Aluminium		7.8612.81-20.40-33.67-65.44-29.82-19.14
Kanishk Aluminium India		-5.88-12.76-39.71-49.56-56.74-24.37-15.43
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.30
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9731.36116.86204.78833.7693.2938.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Palco Metals has declined 20.57% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Palco Metals has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).

Palco Metals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Palco Metals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.18141.45
10139.51140.39
20137.78139.1
50137.59137.6
100132135.48
200130.07137.94

Source: Dion Global

Palco Metals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Palco Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Palco Metals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTPalco Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial ResultsFor The Quarter Ended O
Jul 29, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTPalco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTPalco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 27, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTPalco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPalco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Palco Metals

Palco Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1960PLC000998 and registration number is 000998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kirankumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naman Naredi
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Maheshwari
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Palco Metals Share Price

What is the share price of Palco Metals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palco Metals is ₹141.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Palco Metals?

The Palco Metals is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Palco Metals?

The market cap of Palco Metals is ₹56.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Palco Metals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Palco Metals are ₹141.55 and ₹137.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Palco Metals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palco Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palco Metals is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Palco Metals is ₹88.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Palco Metals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Palco Metals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.85% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, -20.57% over 1 year, 37.85% across 3 years, and 44.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Palco Metals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palco Metals are 8.87 and 3.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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