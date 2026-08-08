Here's the live share price of Palco Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Palco Metals
|2.76
|4.85
|-7.03
|12.52
|-20.57
|37.85
|44.46
|Hindalco Industries
|8.17
|8.70
|-0.15
|9.34
|53.50
|31.39
|19.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.47
|5.57
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-2.09
|-1.26
|National Aluminium Company
|9.04
|11.46
|-5.52
|4.56
|101.29
|59.04
|35.79
|Maan Aluminium
|1.75
|1.34
|-16.72
|-19.28
|10.30
|14.32
|18.84
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.34
|0
|20.68
|17.39
|89.00
|23.64
|13.58
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|18.07
|16.44
|15.41
|37.01
|32.33
|17.81
|17.73
|Sharvaya Metals
|6.77
|44.16
|29.75
|-3.79
|-32.92
|-12.46
|-7.68
|Sampat Aluminium
|7.86
|12.81
|-20.40
|-33.67
|-65.44
|-29.82
|-19.14
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|-5.88
|-12.76
|-39.71
|-49.56
|-56.74
|-24.37
|-15.43
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.30
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.97
|31.36
|116.86
|204.78
|833.76
|93.29
|38.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Palco Metals has declined 20.57% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Palco Metals has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.18
|141.45
|10
|139.51
|140.39
|20
|137.78
|139.1
|50
|137.59
|137.6
|100
|132
|135.48
|200
|130.07
|137.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Palco Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Palco Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial ResultsFor The Quarter Ended O
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Palco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Palco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Palco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Palco Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Palco Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1960PLC000998 and registration number is 000998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Palco Metals is ₹141.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palco Metals is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Palco Metals is ₹56.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Palco Metals are ₹141.55 and ₹137.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Palco Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Palco Metals is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Palco Metals is ₹88.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Palco Metals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.85% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, -20.57% over 1 year, 37.85% across 3 years, and 44.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Palco Metals are 8.87 and 3.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global