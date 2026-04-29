The share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) grabbed market attention today, April 29, after the company reported a strong set of quarterly numbers.

In the trading session today, the share price of this defence public sector undertaking (PSU) rallied sharply, rising as much as 15%.

The stock opened higher at Rs 3,100 and quickly extended gains to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,339.

The key reason behind today’s surge in the share price comes after the company announced its Q4FY26 results after market hours in the previous session.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the share price of this defence sector stock is rallying today –

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rallies after Q4 earnings

The surge in GRSE shares was largely driven by better-than-expected financial performance in Q4FY26.

As per the regulatory filing by the company, the net profit, also known as profit after tax (PAT), rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 303.19 crore, compared to Rs 244.24 crore in the same period last year.

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Revenue growth also saw momentum. The company posted a 29% jump in revenue from core operations. This stood at Rs 2,119.21 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 1,642.03 crore a year ago.

Looking at the operating level, performance was firm. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose sharply, and margins improved to 16.8% from 13.4% in the same quarter last year.

GRSE: Cost control adds to profitability

One of the key highlights in the results was a decline in input costs. The company’s expenses on inputs fell 22% year-on-year to Rs 811.50 crore.

In addition to this, the earnings per share (EPS), increased to Rs 26.47 compared to Rs 21.32 a year ago.

GRSE Dividend announcement

Alongside the headline numbers, this defence sector company also announced a final dividend for shareholders.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6.70 per share for the financial year 2025-26. This is subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), after which the payment will be made within 30 days.

This final payout comes in addition to two interim dividends already announced during the year – Rs 5.75 per share in November 2025 and Rs 7.15 per share in February 2026.

GRSE share price performance

Breaking down the share performance of the company across different time frame, over the past month alone, the stock has delivered gains of more than 58%, while on a year-to-date basis, it is up 28%.

Looking at the longer term, the stock surged 22% in the last 6 months and 59% in past one-year.

The current surge also puts the stock closer to its 52-week high of Rs 3,538.40, while remaining well above its 52-week low of Rs 1,622.