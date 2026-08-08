Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of shipbuilding companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on shipbuilding stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|52.20
|2.33
|4.67
|0.30
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|158.43
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|2680.00
|30.75
|1.16
|3.85
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26.85
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|VMS Industries
|21.00
|-0.16
|-0.76
|10.40
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91.45
|JITF Infralogistics
|330.10
|-6.90
|-2.05
|0.77
The top gainers among the Shipbuilding sector stocks today are Datiware Maritime Infra (up 4.67%) and Cochin Shipyard (up 1.68%). On the other hand, the top losers include JITF Infralogistics (down 2.05%) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 1.19%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Shipbuilding sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Taurus Largecap Fund
|4.51
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|9.68
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|4.49
|Cochin Shipyard
|8.72
|Axis Quant Fund
|3.11
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|8.78
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|2.57
|Cochin Shipyard
|17.02
|Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|2.39
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|1.71