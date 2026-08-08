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List of Shipbuilding Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of shipbuilding companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on shipbuilding stocks here.

Shipbuilding Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Datiware Maritime Infra		52.202.334.670.30
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.68158.43
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		2680.0030.751.163.85
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126.85
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
VMS Industries		21.00-0.16-0.7610.40
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991.45
JITF Infralogistics		330.10-6.90-2.050.77
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Shipbuilding sector stocks today are Datiware Maritime Infra (up 4.67%) and Cochin Shipyard (up 1.68%). On the other hand, the top losers include JITF Infralogistics (down 2.05%) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 1.19%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Shipbuilding sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Shipbuilding Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Taurus Largecap Fund4.51Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders9.68
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund4.49Cochin Shipyard8.72
Axis Quant Fund3.11Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders8.78
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund2.57Cochin Shipyard17.02
Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund2.39Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1.71

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