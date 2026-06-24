India’s data center boom is creating opportunities far beyond companies that build the facilities. According to industry estimates, India’s data center capacity is expected to grow from around 1.7 GW to nearly 8 GW, creating a $23-53 billion investment opportunity over the coming years.

India currently accounts for only about 2.8% of global data center capacity, leaving a massive runway for long-term expansion. Every new data center needs high-speed fiber-optic networks, servers, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, and IT solutions to keep data moving securely and efficiently.

As Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and digital services drive this expansion, demand is also rising for end-to-end, fully integrated companies that design, install, and manage the infrastructure within these facilities.

These businesses are expected to benefit alongside India’s broader digital transformation and the next phase of data center investments. Accordingly, this article focuses on two companies in the IT system integrators and digital infrastructure solutions providers industry.

One company has a strong presence in data centers in India, while the other is focusing on the US and simultaneously expanding into the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the summary first.

Business Model Comparison

Particulars Dynacons Systems Black Box Primary Exposure India Enterprise & Government Data Centers Global Hyperscaler Data Center Business Model System Integrator Digital Infrastructure & Network Integrator Owns Data Centers? No (Asset-Light) No (Asset-Light) Core Offering Cloud, HCI, Storage, Backup, Disaster Recovery White-space Fit-outs, Fiber Cabling, Smart Hands Services Key Customers Banks, PSUs, Enterprises Meta, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Fortune 500 Geographic Focus India US-led Global + India Recurring Revenue O&M Contracts (up to 5 years) Day-2 Operations & Smart Hands Key Growth Driver Data Localization & Enterprise Cloud AI Data Centers & Hyperscalers Order Visibility ₹2,964 crore Around ₹7,500 crore Margin Driver High-margin Managed Services Higher-value AI Infrastructure Projects Source: Management Commentary and Investor Presentations

#1 Dynacons Systems: The Asset-Light Cloud Integrator Handled PSU’s Tech Upgrade

Dynacons’ data centre and cloud infrastructure segment is the company’s primary growth engine. The company’s growth is linked to the upgrading of legacy systems, the data localization mandate in India, and the under-penetrated market.

The System Integrator Arbitrage: Bridging Real Estate and Enterprise Stack

The company does not own the physical real estate of the data centers. Instead, it acts as a bridge between traditional data center facility providers (such as Yotta or Nxtra) and end enterprise customers.

It designs, deploys, runs, modernizes, and secures the technology stack running inside these facilities in multi-year cycles. This segment provides private and hybrid cloud solutions, hyper-converged infrastructure, software-defined storage, AI-ready infrastructure, enterprise backup, and disaster recovery automation.

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De-risking the Public Sector: Inside Dynacons’ Order Runway

The data center and cloud segment targets large enterprises and the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector. India remains the core market, contributing 64% of revenue. Within domestic revenue, the BFSI sector accounts for 52%, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Governments account for 12%.

Some of its domestic customers include ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, and SBI. The remaining (36%) comes from large global enterprise customers. This includes major tech and corporate giants such as Facebook (Meta), Uber, Amazon, Google, S&P Global, and Gartner.

The segment has experienced strong growth, with revenue increasing at a 52% CAGR from FY21 to FY26 to ₹484 crore. This segment currently accounts for 34% of its total revenue, up from only 14% in FY21. Notably, data center expansion is a major driver of the company’s overall profitability.

The Margin Pivot: Monetizing Post-Rollout Technical Annuities

Beyond just top-line growth, this segment commands higher profit margins than the company’s traditional digital workplace offerings. This is because Dynacons pairs the initial infrastructure setup (which takes 6-12 months) with long-term Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contracts.

This fully managed technical setup and multi-year subscription secures a steady stream of high-margin, annuity-based income for up to 5 years after the initial rollout. Annuity-based revenue accounts for 21% of its revenue, and is expected to grow gradually in the coming years.

This is a primary driver behind the company’s EBITDA margin (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) expanding to 10.2% in FY26, up from 8.1% in FY25. In FY26, revenue grew by 12.4% year-on-year to ₹1,424 crore. EBITDA grew by 41.7% to ₹146 crore. Net profit reached ₹85 crore, up 17% from FY25 levels.

Capacity vs. Concentration: Assessing the ₹3,083-Crore Pipeline Reality

Dynacons estimates that its specific addressable market opportunity for data centers and cloud infrastructure is ₹2,525 crore, out of the ₹5,100 crore total addressable market. As of May 30, 2026, the order book stood at ₹2,964 crore. Additionally, the order pipeline stands at ₹3,083 crore.

While the growth trajectory is strong, there are multiple risks inherent to the business model. The company has high client concentration, with the top five customers accounting for 33% of revenue. Its revenue recognition depends on project milestones, site readiness, and customer acceptance. This creates unpredictable quarterly growth.

Dynacons Share Price

#2 Black Box: How the 10x AI Cable Boom is Driving This Hyperscaler Bet

Black Box is a global leader in end-to-end digital infrastructure solutions and services. It supports modern, AI-driven technology environments. Black Box specializes in building and maintaining data centers, particularly for hyperscalers.

Turning Empty Shells into Operational AI Hubs

It provides turnkey white space fit-out services, which involve converting an empty data center building into an operational facility. This includes designing the layout, installing thousands of miles of fiber-optic and copper cabling, and setting up Distributed Antenna Systems and Wi-Fi during construction.

After a data center is built, Black Box provides 24/7 server technicians. These are dedicated on-site personnel who physically troubleshoot, maintain, and manage the servers and networks. In addition, its presence also spans enterprise networking and connectivity, managed IT and professional services, technology product solutions, and cybersecurity.

The Fortune 500 Footprint and Hyperscaler Client Density

Black Box serves 5,000+ active client locations across more than 35 countries and is supported by over 75 delivery centers. Notably, it has over 120 Fortune 500 companies, including four of the top six hyperscalers and four of the top five US banks.

The shift from traditional cloud data centers to AI-driven data centers has massively expanded Black Box’s addressable market. AI data centers need much more fiber-optic cabling than traditional cloud data centers because they require far greater computing power and faster data transfer.

Inside the Economics of the 10x Cabling Surge

In fact, an AI data center typically uses about 10x as many fiber-optic cables as a conventional cloud data center. Management states that what was once an $8 million cabling project for a 100-megawatt building is now a $60 million project.

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Historically, Black Box handled data centers on a project-by-project basis. However, to meet the demands of hyperscalers (including Meta, Google, AWS, and Microsoft), it has shifted to a factory-based delivery model. Here, its execution and integration with general contractors give it a strong competitive advantage.

FY26 Financial Review: Navigating Slower Near-Term Growth

Black Box reported global revenues of ₹6,322 crore (up 5.9% year-on-year) in FY26. EBITDA grew by 7% to ₹570 crore with margins at 9%. Net profit grew by 6.3% to ₹218 crore. Today, the revenue is highly concentrated among top-tier enterprise clients. The top 200 clients account for 80% of overall revenue.

Out of these top 200 accounts, approximately 150 are Fortune 800 or Fortune 500 companies. Although the growth was slower in FY26, the company has an ambitious target.

The Blueprint for the ₹18,000-Crore FY30 Revenue Target

Management has outlined a roadmap to target ₹18,000 crores in total revenue by FY30. This aggressive target will be achieved through a specific mix of organic and inorganic growth. It targets an overall EBITDA margin of 10% or higher by FY30, up from its current 9%.

Source: Black Box Q4FY26 Investor Presentation

Organic growth is expected to contribute approximately two-thirds of the FY30 target (₹12,000 crore). This implies a 17% CAGR growth from current levels, driven by hyperscale data center opportunities, increased wallet share with Fortune 500 clients, and market expansion.

The Cross-Border M&A Strategy to Fuel Inorganic Expansion

Inorganic growth is expected to contribute another one-third (₹6,000 crore). The company plans to acquire businesses offering complementary capabilities in areas like cloud, data center, IoT, and cybersecurity, aiming for US $200-250 million in acquired revenues annually.

Revenue is likely to be skewed toward overseas markets. The vast majority of the company’s revenue (around 90% targeted for FY30) is generated outside of India, with the US remaining the largest focus due to massive investments in AI and data centers.

Domestic Scaling: Capitalizing on India’s Enterprise IT Growth

To meet the backlog demand in the US, Black Box plans to hire an additional 2,100 data center team members over the next 12 months. Currently, India contributes about 6%-7% of total revenues. Management expects this share to grow to between 8%-10% by FY30, as local data center and enterprise IT markets expand.

Its large order book is expected to play a crucial role in achieving the ambitious goals. Black Box’s current robust order backlog stands at $792 million ( around ₹7,500 crore). In FY26 alone, the company booked $1 billion in new orders. This growing backlog provides the company with multi-year revenue visibility.

Backlog Visibility: Breaking Down the $1.3-Billion FY27 Projection

Management expects this momentum to continue, projecting 50% growth in order bookings this year. By the end of FY27, it expects its order backlog to reach around $1.3 billion. Notably, the composition of the order book is also shifting, reflecting strong demand for AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

Currently, data center projects make up approximately 25% of the total order book. However, as Black Box continues to win and scale engagements with major hyperscalers, this proportion is expected to increase to 35%-40% in the coming quarters. Its revenue visibility has also increased from the earlier 9-12 months to 12-18 months.

Moving Up the Value Chain with Long-Term Annuity Contracts

This is because Black Box is shifting towards higher-value, longer-tenured deals. Further, Black Box estimates that approximately 15-20% of its completed greenfield projects convert into long-term annuity contracts. These include ‘Day-2 operations’ and 24/7 ‘Smart Hands support,’ which continuously reduce the backlog and generate high-margin recurring revenue.

Black Box Share Price

Comparative Valuation: Premium Multiples vs Execution Realities.

Black Box’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) are higher than Dynacons’, indicating stronger capital and operational efficiency.

From a valuation perspective, following a rapid re-rating in 2026, Black Box is currently trading at more than double the industry median and at approximately twice its own five-year median. Dynacons, on the other hand, currently trades closer to both the industry and historical median.

Peer Comparison (X) Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 5Y Median ROCE (%) ROE (%) Black Box 63.7 34.2 22.2 26.8 Dynacons 21.0 18.3 29.7 31.1 Industry 23.3 15.4 12.5 Source: Screener.in (Data as of 23 June 2026)

India’s data center capacity is projected to grow over 4x, creating a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for companies that build the digital infrastructure behind these facilities.

Dynacons offers exposure to India’s enterprise and government-led digital infrastructure build-out with an asset-light, annuity-driven model. Black Box, meanwhile, is leveraging global demand for AI data centers through hyperscaler projects and higher-value services.

As data center investments accelerate, execution, order conversion, and valuation discipline will determine which company emerges as the winner. Nonetheless, these names could be kept in your watchlist to track their execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data was unavailable have we used an alternative, widely used, and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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