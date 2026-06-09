Bank Dividend: The banking sector is in focus as major domestic lenders are all set to pay out dividends to their shareholders this month. The stock of Indian Bank would be in high focus over its nearing record date, while HDFC Bank is all set to determine shareholder eligibility for its dividend payout.

So, in case you don’t miss out on any important details, here’s a list of all the important banking sector dividends you need to watch out for in June:

#1 Indian Bank sets record date for June 10

The bank has fixed the record date of Wednesday, June 10, for determining shareholders eligible for its dividend payout of Rs 18.25 per share. This marks the highest dividend payout by the lender.

Prior to this, the company had paid a final dividend of Rs 16.25 per share in FY25.

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#2 Canara Bank fixes June 12 record date

The public sector bank will pay out a final dividend of Rs 4.20 per share, on each share having a face value of Rs 2 each. The lender will check its record book for the same on Friday, June 12, to determine the eligible beneficiaries.

This marks the only dividend payout by the bank for FY26. Last financial year, it had paid a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

#3 Punjab National Bank sets June 13 record date

Punjab National Bank has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share on each share of face value Rs 2 apiece. This marks the only dividend payout by the lender for FY26, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Saturday, June 13.

In FY25, the bank had paid a dividend of Rs 2.90 per share.

#4 HDFC Bank to pay Rs 13 per share final dividend

The private sector bank, which has been in high focus over its management change and corporate activities, will pay out a final dividend of Rs 13 per share of Re 1 each, subject to shareholder approval.

The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for the same has been fixed for Friday, June 19. With this, the lender’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 15.50 per share, as last year in August it had declared a special interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

#5 IndusInd Bank fixes June 29 record date

The private sector bank will pay a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share to its beneficiaries, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same has been fixed for Monday, June 29. The dividend will be paid on each share of face value Rs 10 apiece.

In FY25, the lender had paid a final dividend of Rs 16.50 per share.