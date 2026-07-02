Many public sector and private sector banks, including Bank of India(BOI), Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and South Indian Bank, reported healthy growth in business volumes in Q1 FY27 despite geopolitical uncertainties arising from the Middle East conflict. They also reported a double-digit growth in advances.

Here’s a look at their provisional business updates ahead of their Q1 FY27 financial results.

Bank of India: Global business rises 16.6%, advances grow over 18%

Bank of India’s deposits and advances both registered double-digit growth in its Q1FY27.

According to its provisional business update filed with stock exchanges, BoI’s global business stood at Rs 17.56 lakh crore as of June 30, up 16.58% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 15,06,142 crore a year earlier. Global deposits also increased 14.92% YoY to Rs 9,58,117 crore. Global gross advances rose 18.64% YoY to Rs 7,97,798 crore.

On the domestic front, Bank of India’s deposits grew 16.17% YoY to Rs 8,25,157 crore. Domestic gross advances increased to Rs 6,73,386 crore, up 19.12% YoY.

The bank’s domestic RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) advances also recorded strong growth during the quarter.

Domestic RAM advances rose 19.69% YoY to Rs 3,92,647 crore.

Bank Total/Global Business YoY Growth Canara Bank Rs 29.06 lakh crore 14.40% Bank of India Rs 17.56 lakh crore 16.58% Indian Bank Rs 15.28 lakh crore 13.60% Jammu & Kashmir Bank Rs 3.04 lakh crore 20.36% Punjab & Sind Bank Rs 2.67 lakh crore 15.33%

Canara Bank: Global business rises 14.4%; advances grow nearly 18%

Canara Bank reported healthy growth across its key business in Q1FY27. The company in its provisional business update filed on exchanges said that its global business increased 14.40% year-on-year (YoY) reaching Rs 29.06 lakh crore. Global deposits rose 11.69% YoY to Rs 16,12,604 crore from Rs 14,43,814 crore.

Domestic deposits also recorded steady growth, rising 10.06% YoY to Rs 14,73,447 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, domestic deposits were up 2.54%.

Canara bank’s global advances increased 17.96% YoY to Rs 12,93,216 crore from Rs 10,96,329 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, global advances grew 4.50%.

Domestic advances stood at Rs 12,06,875 crore, up 16.93% YoY and 3.94% QoQ.

Canara Bank’s domestic Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio continued to grow at a faster pace than the overall loan book.

The RAM portfolio rose 21.27% YoY and 4.73% QoQ to Rs 7,65,061 crore.

Indian Bank: Total business rises 13.6% YoY, advances grow 13.9%

Indian Bank’s total business stood at Rs 15.28 lakh crore in Q1FY27, up 13.6% YoY.

According to Indian bank’s provisional business update, total deposits rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 8.43 lakh crore from Rs 7.44 lakh crore a year ago.

While savings bank (SB) deposits increased 12.9% to Rs 2.70 lakh crore, current account (CA) deposits registered stronger growth, rising 26.3% to Rs 0.48 lakh crore.

The bank’s domestic CASA ratio remained largely stable at 39.64% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 38.97% a year earlier.

Indian Bank’s gross advances rose 13.9%YoY to Rs 6.85 lakh crore. Its domestic RAM portfolio also expanded, increasing 14.8% YoY to Rs 4.17 lakh crore.

J&K Bank: Total business rises 20.4% YoY; advances jump 25.5%

Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported total business at Rs 3.04 lakh crore in Q1FY27, registering a growth of 20.36% YoY

J&K Bank’s total deposits rose 16.75% YoY to Rs 1,73,420 crore. CASA deposits stood at Rs 72,979 crore, up 7.48% YoY.

J&K Bank’s gross advances rose 25.51% YoY to Rs 1,30,576 crore and the bank’s gross investments stood at Rs 43,706 crore, reflecting a 0.91% YoY increase.

Punjab & Sind Bank’s total business rises 15.3% YoY; advances grow 19.5%

Another PSU Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank reported total business at Rs 2.67 lakh crore, up a 15.33% YoY.

According to the bank’s provisional business update, the Punjab & Sind Bank’s total deposits increased 12.16% YoY to Rs 1,47,134 crore from Rs 1,31,182 crore a year earlier.

The bank’s gross advances rose 19.50% YoY to Rs 1,19,440 crore. Credit-deposit (CD) ratio of the bank improved to 81.18% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 76.19% a year ago.

Bank Advances YoY Growth Jammu & Kashmir Bank Rs 1,30,576 crore 25.51% Punjab & Sind Bank Rs 1,19,440 crore 19.50% Bank of India (Global) Rs 7,97,798 crore 18.64% Canara Bank (Global) Rs 12,93,216 crore 17.96% South Indian Bank Rs 1.04 lakh crore 17.01% Indian Bank Rs 6.85 lakh crore 13.90%

South Indian Bank: Advances rise 17% YoY; deposits grow 11.4%

South Indian Bank reported its gross advances stood at Rs 1.04 lakh crore, registering a 17.01% YoY increase in Q1FY27.

The bank said that if it had not technically written off loans worth Rs 1,048 crore during the quarter, the YoY growth in advances as of June 30, 2026 would have been 18%.

South Indian Bank’s total deposits increased 11.39% YoY to Rs 1,25,786 crore..

CASA deposits grew 14.61% YoY to Rs 41,493 crore.

All eyes on Q1 bank earnings

The figures for the above-mentioned banks are provisional and are subject to audit/review by their respective Statutory Auditors. The banks will report their audited Q1 FY27 financial results later this month. The reporting dates have not yet been announced.